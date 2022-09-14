>Seguros de Autos>Missouri

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Jefferson City, Missouri (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Jefferson City, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $23 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.

Though Jefferson City is the capital of Missouri, the city has a lower population and motor vehicle theft rate than many other cities in the state.[1] These two factors may partially explain why the average monthly cost of car insurance in Jefferson City is $134 per month, which is lower than the state average of $167 and the national average of $158.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Jefferson City.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest liability insurance in Jefferson City.

  • Jefferson City drivers pay $77 per month for liability insurance and $190 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Auto insurers in Missouri can consider your credit-based insurance score when determining insurance premiums.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Jefferson City 

Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find affordable coverage that meets your needs. You should also consider consumer reviews, customer service scores, coverage offerings, and available discounts when looking into various companies.

The best choice for you is the company that meets your insurance needs and offers coverage within your budget. USAA, State Farm, and Allstate are three of the cheapest car insurance companies in Jefferson City. The quotes listed reflect average costs for drivers across the state of Missouri.

Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best insurer for veterans: USAA

Veterans make up 8% of Missouri’s adult population.[3] Veterans and their families can benefit from USAA’s membership services and find lower car insurance rates. USAA also sells other insurance products, like business insurance, homeowners insurance, and renters insurance.

Although USAA doesn’t qualify for a formal ranking on the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for customer satisfaction, it tends to earn higher overall customer satisfaction in Missouri than other insurance companies. However, limited customer service hours make it difficult to reach a live agent 24/7.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

The largest national insurance company by market share, State Farm is one of the five largest insurance companies operating in Missouri. State Farm also has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), which means it’s in a great position to pay out claims.

The company offers some of the cheapest coverage in Jefferson City. Policyholders can also benefit from State Farm’s discounts and options to bundle auto insurance coverage with home insurance, life insurance, and more.

Best insurer for student drivers: Allstate

Teens and young drivers in Jefferson City, and elsewhere in the country, typically pay higher rates than drivers in other age groups. Allstate is a good option for young drivers to consider because it offers 11 different discounts, including a smart student discount for drivers younger than 25.

Allstate also offers programs to help teens improve their driving habits, like Drivewise and teenSMART. And if a young driver has an accident, an accident forgiveness program can help keep rates as low as possible.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jefferson City

Rather than searching for the cheapest motor vehicle insurance available, you should look for the coverage options you need at the lowest prices offered. Although you can’t control how factors like your ZIP code, crime rates in your area, and age influence car insurance rates, you can still take action to save money.

Here are some tips to help you save:

  • Shop around. It’s a good idea to compare quotes annually to see the different rates available to you. Prices for car insurance fluctuate, so even if the national average increases, you may find that rates in Jefferson City decrease due to competition between local insurance companies.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer a variety of discounts. You can earn some discounts right away, like those for having vehicle safety features. Other savings come with time, such as discounts for remaining accident-free or for being a loyal customer.

  • Increase your deductible. If you increase your deductible, you’ll typically pay a lower car insurance premium. As long as you can afford potentially paying out your deductible, you can increase it to benefit from lower average rates.[4]

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jefferson City: USAA

Like in most states, Missouri drivers must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance to pay for the other driver’s injuries and damages if you cause an accident. It won’t cover your injuries or vehicle damages.

The average cost of liability insurance in Jefferson City is $77 per month. Compare some of the cheapest coverage options below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA23
State Farm28
Allstate38
GEICO41
Safeco45
American Family48
Clearcover53
Progressive57
Shelter63
State Auto63
Nationwide66
Auto-Owners69
Travelers69
Liberty Mutual73
Midvale Home & Auto73
Direct Auto77
GAINSCO77
AssuranceAmerica86
The General87
Dairyland90
Bristol West107
Foremost118
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jefferson City: USAA

Unlike liability-only coverage, a full-coverage insurance policy includes optional coverages like collision and comprehensive insurance. If you have a vehicle loan or lease, your lender may require you to purchase this coverage. Even if your lender doesn’t require it, you should consider purchasing it for vehicle protection.

Full-coverage car insurance in Jefferson City costs $190 per month, on average. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance options for drivers in the city.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA45
State Farm54
Allstate73
GEICO80
American Family91
Safeco98
Clearcover105
Progressive111
Travelers115
Nationwide119
Shelter120
Auto-Owners132
Midvale Home & Auto137
Direct Auto161
State Auto161
Liberty Mutual167
AssuranceAmerica174
GAINSCO186
The General211
Foremost249
Dairyland279
Bristol West305
Car insurance requirements in Missouri

Missouri state law requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of liability car insurance, including bodily injury and property damage insurance. Every auto policy insurer in Missouri must offer at least the minimum liability coverage required by the state.

Here are the specific requirements Missouri drivers must meet:[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident

Because liability insurance doesn’t cover your damages and loss after an accident, you may want to purchase other optional coverages for greater protection. Common coverages to consider include the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your car from non-collision incidents, such as theft, weather damage, and severe weather like fire or flooding.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you collide with another vehicle or object, collision insurance pays for damages to your car, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Following a car accident, medical payments coverage can pay the medical bills for you and your passengers.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having one or more past driving incidents on your record can increase your car insurance rates. Incidents include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and other moving violations, like a fender bender.

Auto insurers view people with past incidents as higher-risk drivers more likely to have an accident, so they increase premiums accordingly. Jefferson City drivers with a past incident pay an average of $104 per month for liability car insurance.

Compare the cost of liability insurance by driving record in Jefferson City below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA23303137
State Farm28363845
Allstate38495261
GEICO41535666
Safeco45636773
American Family48636678
Clearcover53748586
Progressive57778092
Shelter63909396
Nationwide668690107
Auto-Owners699295112
Travelers699195112
Liberty Mutual73102106118
Direct Auto77103108124
GAINSCO7798103124
AssuranceAmerica86119122139
The General87117122141
Dairyland90121125145
Bristol West107141145173
Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age plays a significant role in auto insurance premiums because certain age groups pose higher risk. Teenagers typically pay the highest car insurance rates due to a lack of driving experience. Most drivers will see rates decline between ages 35 and 70.

Senior drivers comprise 21% of licensed drivers on the road in Missouri.[6] Car insurance policyholders older than 70 may face increased insurance rates due to the risk of aging-related mobility or cognitive issues.

The following table compares the average monthly quote for Jefferson City drivers of different age categories.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$352
20s$252
30s$177
40s$153
50s$136
60s$124
70s$134
Jefferson City car insurance quotes by credit tier

Missouri allows insurance companies to look at snapshots of a driver’s credit history to influence rates. However, state law prohibits insurers from setting a rate purely on this information alone.

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores usually pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Compare the average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Jefferson City by credit tier below.

Rates by Credit Tier

Jefferson City car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for quotes, you should determine the right amount of car insurance for your needs. The following information should help you find cheap car insurance in Jefferson City.

  • How much is car insurance in Jefferson City?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Jefferson City is $134 per month, on average. Drivers in the city pay $77 per month for liability insurance and $190 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Ultimately, how much you pay for coverage will depend on your driving record, age, ZIP code, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Jefferson City?

    USAA has a monthly liability insurance rate of $23, making it the cheapest car insurance company in Jefferson City. State Farm and Allstate also offer cheap coverage, with respective liability insurance rates of $28 and $38 per month.

    The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at the same time.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jefferson City?

    With a high customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Jefferson City. Missouri drivers with coverage from State Farm pay $35 per month for liability insurance and $67 for full-coverage insurance.

    Other top auto insurers include Allstate, USAA, and Travelers.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Missouri: Offenses Known to Law Enforcement by City, 2019."
  2. Missouri Department of Insurance. "Credit History and Insurance FAQs."
  3. Housing Assistance Council. "Supporting Veterans in Missouri."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance."
  5. Missouri Department of Revenue. "Insurance Information."
  6. Missouri Department of Transportation. "Older Drivers."

