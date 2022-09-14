Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The fifth-largest city in Missouri, Independence has a population of around 121,000 residents.[1] Its drivers pay $187 per month for car insurance on average, which exceeds the national average of $158 and the state average of $167. Despite the relatively small population, the city has a higher-than-average crime rate, which likely causes the city’s high auto premiums.
The cheapest insurers in the state include USAA, State Farm, and Allstate. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find cheap coverage.
Here’s what you should know about finding cheap auto insurance in Independence.
Datos Breves
Independence drivers pay $116 per month for liability and $258 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Missouri operates under an at-fault system, which means the person responsible for a car accident must cover the other driver’s injury and damages.
Auto insurers in Missouri can consider your credit history when determining premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Independence
You have a range of cheap car insurance options to choose from in Independence. What company works best for you will depend on your unique insurance needs and budget.
State Farm, Allstate, and USAA are three of the best insurers selling coverage in the city. Learn more about coverage options, pros and cons, and more below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$75/mo
State Farm offers the cheapest average liability insurance coverage available to all drivers in Independence. For drivers who want more protection, the company offers competitively priced full-coverage car insurance. The company also offers savings for bundling your car and home insurance. It advertises potential savings of up to $1,073 for bundling these insurance policies.
Ventajas
Low rates
Bundling discounts available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
4.2
JD Power
833
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$101/mo
Teens in Independence should consider Allstate insurance agency for car insurance coverage because of its helpful smart-student discount. The company offers affordable liability and full-coverage options, so you can still enjoy low rates if you want more protection.
Ventajas
Smart-student discount available for teens
Low rates
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Agents can only sell Allstate insurance
Below-average customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$33/mo
Full Coverage
$63/mo
Independence has a veterans’ hall in the Truman Memorial Building to commemorate residents who served in the military. For current and former military members — and their families — in Independence, USAA provides the best car insurance rates. The company offers low rates for liability and full-coverage insurance and has specific discounts tailored to the military community.
Ventajas
Low liability-only rates
On-base military discount available
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Independence
Car insurance rates vary based on your driving record and insurance company. To find the cheapest car insurance in Independence for your needs, use the following tips:
Review many options. Check out multiple insurance companies and compare discounts, coverage types, and quotes.
Bundle multiple policies. Many companies offer discounts for bundling multiple policies. For example, you can save on coverage by getting an auto insurance policy and a homeowners insurance policy from the same company.
Increase your deductible. To decrease your auto insurance premiums, you can increase your deductible in exchange for lower premiums. This does mean you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.[2]
Find Car Insurance in Independence, Missouri
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Independence: State Farm
Like most states, Missouri requires drivers to carry minimum levels of liability coverage. Liability-only insurance provides limited protection for your vehicle. Essentially, it only covers your liability and pays out for damages or injury to the other driver.[3]
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Independence is State Farm, with an average cost of $39 per month. Find more of the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Independence below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
39
Allstate
53
GEICO
57
Safeco
63
American Family
66
Clearcover
74
Progressive
80
Shelter
88
State Auto
88
Nationwide
92
Auto-Owners
96
Travelers
97
Liberty Mutual
103
Midvale Home & Auto
103
Direct Auto
108
GAINSCO
108
AssuranceAmerica
121
The General
122
Dairyland
126
Bristol West
150
Foremost
164
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Independence: USAA
Full-coverage insurance typically includes the liability insurance mandated by your state as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Drivers in Independence should consider full-coverage insurance for additional benefits and safeguards in a variety of situations. If you finance or lease your car, your lender may even require you to purchase it.
On average, drivers pay $258 per month for full-coverage insurance in the city. Here are the best options for full-coverage car insurance in Independence.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
75
Allstate
101
GEICO
112
American Family
127
Safeco
137
Clearcover
146
Progressive
154
Travelers
161
Nationwide
167
Shelter
168
Auto-Owners
185
Midvale Home & Auto
192
State Auto
224
Direct Auto
225
Liberty Mutual
233
AssuranceAmerica
243
GAINSCO
259
The General
295
Foremost
347
Dairyland
390
Bristol West
426
Car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri has an at-fault system, which means the driver responsible for the car accident must cover the other party’s related vehicle repairs and medical expenses. Because Missouri is a “pure comparative fault” state, how much a driver can get for damages depends on their percentage of fault in the accident.[4]
In the state of Missouri, all drivers must carry minimum levels of bodily injury and property damage liability car insurance.[5] Here are the specific coverage limits drivers in the state must adhere to:
In addition to the required coverage in Missouri, you may want to purchase optional coverage to provide more vehicle protection:
Collision coverage
If you have an accident or collide with an object, like a telephone pole, collision coverage can pay for damage to your vehicle.
Comprehensive coverage
Other events outside of accidents can cause damage to your car, such as fires, theft, floods, and more. Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damages from non-collision events.
Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage
Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverageprotects you if you have an accident with a driver who doesn’t have the proper or sufficient coverage by law. It helps you avoid paying for your damages out of pocket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Driving incidents can range in severity from minor moving violations and speeding tickets to at-fault accidents and DUIs. The higher the risk you pose, the more you’ll pay for auto coverage. When you have incidents on your record, insurance companies may think you’re more likely to file a claim.[6]
How much your premium will increase depends on the severity of your incident and whether you have other recorded violations. On average, Independence drivers with an incident pay $253 per month for car insurance.
Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Driving within the speed limit is a key component of safe driving. Going beyond the stated limit can reduce your reaction time and increase the likelihood of an accident. If caught by law enforcement, you could get a speeding ticket, which can result in fines and increased car insurance rates. Insurance companies assess risk, and driving too fast puts everyone in danger.
Independence drivers with a past speeding ticket pay $271 per month for car insurance, on average. Review these insurance companies to find your cheapest coverage options.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
33
43
State Farm
39
50
Allstate
53
69
GEICO
57
74
Safeco
63
89
American Family
66
87
Clearcover
74
103
Progressive
80
108
Shelter
88
126
Nationwide
92
120
Auto-Owners
96
128
Travelers
97
128
Liberty Mutual
103
144
Direct Auto
108
144
GAINSCO
108
137
AssuranceAmerica
121
167
The General
122
164
Dairyland
126
169
Bristol West
150
198
Best cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Car accidents can cause property damage, injury, or death. If you cause an accident, your car insurance company will increase your rates because you demonstrate an elevated amount of risk.
On average, drivers in Independence with an at-fault accident on their record pay $277 per month. You can find the cheapest car insurance quotes from the following companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
33
45
State Farm
39
52
Allstate
53
72
GEICO
57
77
Safeco
63
93
American Family
66
90
Clearcover
74
119
Progressive
80
113
Shelter
88
130
Nationwide
92
126
Auto-Owners
96
132
Travelers
97
133
Liberty Mutual
103
150
Direct Auto
108
151
GAINSCO
108
144
AssuranceAmerica
121
171
The General
122
171
Dairyland
126
175
Bristol West
150
204
Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving requires focus and quick reflexes. Drinking alcohol or taking other substances affects your ability to drive safely. That’s why driving under the influence — or as Missouri refers to it, driving while intoxicated (DWI) — is such a big deal.
Getting a first DUI/DWI can lead to a license suspension for 90 days. Consequences increase in severity for additional convictions.[7] Because driving while intoxicated puts all drivers at risk of injury or death, a DUI/DWI conviction can lead to significant rate increases.
If you’re a driver in Independence and have a DWI, you may need to look for coverage elsewhere. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with a DUI. On average, drivers with a past conviction pay $315 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
33
53
State Farm
39
63
Allstate
53
86
GEICO
57
92
Safeco
63
102
American Family
66
107
Clearcover
74
120
Progressive
80
129
Shelter
88
134
Nationwide
92
149
Auto-Owners
96
155
Travelers
97
157
Liberty Mutual
103
166
Direct Auto
108
175
GAINSCO
108
175
AssuranceAmerica
121
196
The General
122
197
Dairyland
126
204
Bristol West
150
242
Foremost
164
265
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Senior drivers generally get some of the most affordable coverage, and around 17.9% of people in Independence are age 65 or older. Beginning at age 35, rates trend downward for drivers. However, drivers age 75 and older may face increased rates from insurers accounting for aging-related risk factors.[8]
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for seniors in Independence. Senior drivers pay an average of $123 per month for coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
24
45
State Farm
27
52
Allstate
38
73
GEICO
40
80
American Family
46
89
Safeco
48
105
Progressive
51
99
Shelter
57
109
Nationwide
62
112
Clearcover
63
124
Auto-Owners
68
131
Travelers
68
114
Direct Auto
75
155
Liberty Mutual
76
172
AssuranceAmerica
80
161
GAINSCO
80
192
The General
90
217
Dairyland
91
283
Bristol West
108
307
Best cheap car insurance for teens: USAA
In Independence, 22.9% of residents are younger than 18 years old. Unfortunately, young drivers pay the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience driving and additional risk factors, like speeding, distracted driving, and higher rates of fatal car crashes.[9]
Teen drivers can find a few ways to earn cheaper coverage. Most insurers offer teenagers good student discounts. Teens should also join their parents’ policy to get the most competitive pricing.
Here are the cheapest car insurance options for teenagers in Independence. On average, teenagers in the city pay $345 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
56
106
State Farm
68
131
GEICO
92
181
Allstate
95
181
American Family
115
221
Safeco
115
250
Clearcover
135
266
Progressive
147
282
Shelter
155
295
Nationwide
161
292
Auto-Owners
163
315
Liberty Mutual
178
402
Travelers
178
296
GAINSCO
197
473
The General
200
483
Direct Auto
201
419
Dairyland
209
648
AssuranceAmerica
237
476
Bristol West
255
724
Foremost
299
633
Independence car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Missouri, auto insurance companies can use your credit score as a risk factor when setting rates.[10]
Drivers with good or excellenttypically earn the best rates. Independence drivers with poor credit scores pay more than twice as much for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Here are the average rates for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Independence.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Independence?
Drivers in Independence pay $187 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the national average of $158 per month. It’s also higher than the Missouri state average of $167 per month.
Additionally, most cities in Missouri — besides St. Louis — have more affordable car insurance rates than Independence. Costs fluctuate based on ZIP code, population density, and crime rates. Independence has higher-than-average crime rates, which may explain the city’s more expensive premiums.
More cities in Missouri
Car insurance in Independence tends to cost more than many other cities in Missouri. Joplin has the most affordable coverage in the state, with the biggest price difference compared to Independence. See average rates for different Missouri cities below.
Independence car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should answer any of your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Independence.
How much is car insurance in Independence?
The overall cost of car insurance in Independence is $187 per month. Drivers in the city pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $258 for full-coverage insurance, on average.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Independence?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Independence. On average, drivers pay $33 per month for liability coverage from USAA. The best way to find the cheapest coverage for your insurance needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.
What are the best car insurance companies in Independence?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and solid customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Independence. Other top insurers include Allstate and USAA.
What are Missouri’s minimum requirements for auto insurance?
Drivers in Missouri must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Missouri?
Yes. It’s illegal not to have car insurance in the state. Failure to provide proof of insurance can result in points on your record, court-ordered supervision, or license suspension.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.