Cheapest Auto Insurance in Independence, Missouri (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in Independence, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $33 per month.

Katie Powers
Editado por Katie Powers
Katie Powers

Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

The fifth-largest city in Missouri, Independence has a population of around 121,000 residents.[1] Its drivers pay $187 per month for car insurance on average, which exceeds the national average of $158 and the state average of $167. Despite the relatively small population, the city has a higher-than-average crime rate, which likely causes the city’s high auto premiums.

The cheapest insurers in the state include USAA, State Farm, and Allstate. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find cheap coverage.

Here’s what you should know about finding cheap auto insurance in Independence.

Datos Breves

  • Independence drivers pay $116 per month for liability and $258 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • Missouri operates under an at-fault system, which means the person responsible for a car accident must cover the other driver’s injury and damages.

  • Auto insurers in Missouri can consider your credit history when determining premiums.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Independence

You have a range of cheap car insurance options to choose from in Independence. What company works best for you will depend on your unique insurance needs and budget.

State Farm, Allstate, and USAA are three of the best insurers selling coverage in the city. Learn more about coverage options, pros and cons, and more below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Average Monthly QuoteAverage Annual QuoteBest for
State Farm4.4$40$480Liability-only coverage
Allstate4.1$54$648Teen drivers
USAA4.3$33$396Military community
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$39/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$75/mo

State Farm offers the cheapest average liability insurance coverage available to all drivers in Independence. For drivers who want more protection, the company offers competitively priced full-coverage car insurance. The company also offers savings for bundling your car and home insurance. It advertises potential savings of up to $1,073 for bundling these insurance policies.

Ventajas

  • Low rates

  • Bundling discounts available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Agents can only sell State Farm insurance

  • Poor customer rating on Trustpilot

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for teen drivers: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$101/mo

Teens in Independence should consider Allstate insurance agency for car insurance coverage because of its helpful smart-student discount. The company offers affordable liability and full-coverage options, so you can still enjoy low rates if you want more protection.

Ventajas

  • Smart-student discount available for teens

  • Low rates

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Agents can only sell Allstate insurance

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power

  • Some online complaints about responsiveness

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

Best insurer for military community: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

Independence has a veterans’ hall in the Truman Memorial Building to commemorate residents who served in the military. For current and former military members — and their families — in Independence, USAA provides the best car insurance rates. The company offers low rates for liability and full-coverage insurance and has specific discounts tailored to the military community.

Ventajas

  • Low liability-only rates

  • On-base military discount available

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Contras

  • Only available to military community

  • Poor rating on Trustpilot 

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Independence

Car insurance rates vary based on your driving record and insurance company. To find the cheapest car insurance in Independence for your needs, use the following tips:

  • Review many options. Check out multiple insurance companies and compare discounts, coverage types, and quotes.

  • Bundle multiple policies. Many companies offer discounts for bundling multiple policies. For example, you can save on coverage by getting an auto insurance policy and a homeowners insurance policy from the same company.

  • Increase your deductible. To decrease your auto insurance premiums, you can increase your deductible in exchange for lower premiums. This does mean you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.[2]

Find Car Insurance in Independence, Missouri

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Independence: State Farm

Like most states, Missouri requires drivers to carry minimum levels of liability coverage. Liability-only insurance provides limited protection for your vehicle. Essentially, it only covers your liability and pays out for damages or injury to the other driver.[3]

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Independence is State Farm, with an average cost of $39 per month. Find more of the cheapest liability-only car insurance options in Independence below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm39
Allstate53
GEICO57
Safeco63
American Family66
Clearcover74
Progressive80
Shelter88
State Auto88
Nationwide92
Auto-Owners96
Travelers97
Liberty Mutual103
Midvale Home & Auto103
Direct Auto108
GAINSCO108
AssuranceAmerica121
The General122
Dairyland126
Bristol West150
Foremost164
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Independence: USAA

Full-coverage insurance typically includes the liability insurance mandated by your state as well as collision and comprehensive coverage. Drivers in Independence should consider full-coverage insurance for additional benefits and safeguards in a variety of situations. If you finance or lease your car, your lender may even require you to purchase it.

On average, drivers pay $258 per month for full-coverage insurance in the city. Here are the best options for full-coverage car insurance in Independence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm75
Allstate101
GEICO112
American Family127
Safeco137
Clearcover146
Progressive154
Travelers161
Nationwide167
Shelter168
Auto-Owners185
Midvale Home & Auto192
State Auto224
Direct Auto225
Liberty Mutual233
AssuranceAmerica243
GAINSCO259
The General295
Foremost347
Dairyland390
Bristol West426
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Independence car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Missouri

Missouri has an at-fault system, which means the driver responsible for the car accident must cover the other party’s related vehicle repairs and medical expenses. Because Missouri is a “pure comparative fault” state, how much a driver can get for damages depends on their percentage of fault in the accident.[4]

In the state of Missouri, all drivers must carry minimum levels of bodily injury and property damage liability car insurance.[5] Here are the specific coverage limits drivers in the state must adhere to:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

In addition to the required coverage in Missouri, you may want to purchase optional coverage to provide more vehicle protection:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident or collide with an object, like a telephone pole, collision coverage can pay for damage to your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Other events outside of accidents can cause damage to your car, such as fires, theft, floods, and more. Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damages from non-collision events.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage

    Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage protects you if you have an accident with a driver who doesn’t have the proper or sufficient coverage by law. It helps you avoid paying for your damages out of pocket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can range in severity from minor moving violations and speeding tickets to at-fault accidents and DUIs. The higher the risk you pose, the more you’ll pay for auto coverage. When you have incidents on your record, insurance companies may think you’re more likely to file a claim.[6]

How much your premium will increase depends on the severity of your incident and whether you have other recorded violations. On average, Independence drivers with an incident pay $253 per month for car insurance.

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Driving within the speed limit is a key component of safe driving. Going beyond the stated limit can reduce your reaction time and increase the likelihood of an accident. If caught by law enforcement, you could get a speeding ticket, which can result in fines and increased car insurance rates. Insurance companies assess risk, and driving too fast puts everyone in danger.

Independence drivers with a past speeding ticket pay $271 per month for car insurance, on average. Review these insurance companies to find your cheapest coverage options.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA3343
State Farm3950
Allstate5369
GEICO5774
Safeco6389
American Family6687
Clearcover74103
Progressive80108
Shelter88126
Nationwide92120
Auto-Owners96128
Travelers97128
Liberty Mutual103144
Direct Auto108144
GAINSCO108137
AssuranceAmerica121167
The General122164
Dairyland126169
Bristol West150198
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Car accidents can cause property damage, injury, or death. If you cause an accident, your car insurance company will increase your rates because you demonstrate an elevated amount of risk.

On average, drivers in Independence with an at-fault accident on their record pay $277 per month. You can find the cheapest car insurance quotes from the following companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA3345
State Farm3952
Allstate5372
GEICO5777
Safeco6393
American Family6690
Clearcover74119
Progressive80113
Shelter88130
Nationwide92126
Auto-Owners96132
Travelers97133
Liberty Mutual103150
Direct Auto108151
GAINSCO108144
AssuranceAmerica121171
The General122171
Dairyland126175
Bristol West150204
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving requires focus and quick reflexes. Drinking alcohol or taking other substances affects your ability to drive safely. That’s why driving under the influence — or as Missouri refers to it, driving while intoxicated (DWI) — is such a big deal.

Getting a first DUI/DWI can lead to a license suspension for 90 days. Consequences increase in severity for additional convictions.[7] Because driving while intoxicated puts all drivers at risk of injury or death, a DUI/DWI conviction can lead to significant rate increases.

If you’re a driver in Independence and have a DWI, you may need to look for coverage elsewhere. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with a DUI. On average, drivers with a past conviction pay $315 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA3353
State Farm3963
Allstate5386
GEICO5792
Safeco63102
American Family66107
Clearcover74120
Progressive80129
Shelter88134
Nationwide92149
Auto-Owners96155
Travelers97157
Liberty Mutual103166
Direct Auto108175
GAINSCO108175
AssuranceAmerica121196
The General122197
Dairyland126204
Bristol West150242
Foremost164265
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Your age affects how much you pay for car insurance. Senior drivers generally get some of the most affordable coverage, and around 17.9% of people in Independence are age 65 or older. Beginning at age 35, rates trend downward for drivers. However, drivers age 75 and older may face increased rates from insurers accounting for aging-related risk factors.[8]

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for seniors in Independence. Senior drivers pay an average of $123 per month for coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
USAA2445
State Farm2752
Allstate3873
GEICO4080
American Family4689
Safeco48105
Progressive5199
Shelter57109
Nationwide62112
Clearcover63124
Auto-Owners68131
Travelers68114
Direct Auto75155
Liberty Mutual76172
AssuranceAmerica80161
GAINSCO80192
The General90217
Dairyland91283
Bristol West108307
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Best cheap car insurance for teens: USAA

In Independence, 22.9% of residents are younger than 18 years old. Unfortunately, young drivers pay the highest car insurance rates due to their lack of experience driving and additional risk factors, like speeding, distracted driving, and higher rates of fatal car crashes.[9]

Teen drivers can find a few ways to earn cheaper coverage. Most insurers offer teenagers good student discounts. Teens should also join their parents’ policy to get the most competitive pricing.

Here are the cheapest car insurance options for teenagers in Independence. On average, teenagers in the city pay $345 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
USAA56106
State Farm68131
GEICO92181
Allstate95181
American Family115221
Safeco115250
Clearcover135266
Progressive147282
Shelter155295
Nationwide161292
Auto-Owners163315
Liberty Mutual178402
Travelers178296
GAINSCO197473
The General200483
Direct Auto201419
Dairyland209648
AssuranceAmerica237476
Bristol West255724
Foremost299633
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Independence car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Missouri, auto insurance companies can use your credit score as a risk factor when setting rates.[10]

Drivers with good or excellent typically earn the best rates. Independence drivers with poor credit scores pay more than twice as much for car insurance than drivers with excellent credit. Here are the average rates for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Independence.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Independence?

Drivers in Independence pay $187 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the national average of $158 per month. It’s also higher than the Missouri state average of $167 per month.

Additionally, most cities in Missouri — besides St. Louis — have more affordable car insurance rates than Independence. Costs fluctuate based on ZIP code, population density, and crime rates. Independence has higher-than-average crime rates, which may explain the city’s more expensive premiums.

More cities in Missouri

Car insurance in Independence tends to cost more than many other cities in Missouri. Joplin has the most affordable coverage in the state, with the biggest price difference compared to Independence. See average rates for different Missouri cities below.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Cape Girardeau$229
Columbia$202
Jefferson City$190
Joplin$176
Kansas City$269
St. Louis$325
Springfield$203
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Independence car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for car insurance, you should decide how much coverage you need. The information below should answer any of your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Independence.

  • How much is car insurance in Independence?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Independence is $187 per month. Drivers in the city pay $116 per month for liability coverage and $258 for full-coverage insurance, on average.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance in Independence?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Independence. On average, drivers pay $33 per month for liability coverage from USAA. The best way to find the cheapest coverage for your insurance needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurers at once.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Independence?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and solid customer satisfaction rankings from J.D. Power, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Independence. Other top insurers include Allstate and USAA.

  • What are Missouri’s minimum requirements for auto insurance?

    Drivers in Missouri must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

  • Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Missouri?

    Yes. It’s illegal not to have car insurance in the state. Failure to provide proof of insurance can result in points on your record, court-ordered supervision, or license suspension.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

