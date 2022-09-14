Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents can range in severity from minor moving violations and speeding tickets to at-fault accidents and DUIs. The higher the risk you pose, the more you’ll pay for auto coverage. When you have incidents on your record, insurance companies may think you’re more likely to file a claim.[6]

How much your premium will increase depends on the severity of your incident and whether you have other recorded violations. On average, Independence drivers with an incident pay $253 per month for car insurance.

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Driving within the speed limit is a key component of safe driving. Going beyond the stated limit can reduce your reaction time and increase the likelihood of an accident. If caught by law enforcement, you could get a speeding ticket, which can result in fines and increased car insurance rates. Insurance companies assess risk, and driving too fast puts everyone in danger.

Independence drivers with a past speeding ticket pay $271 per month for car insurance, on average. Review these insurance companies to find your cheapest coverage options.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 33 43 State Farm 39 50 Allstate 53 69 GEICO 57 74 Safeco 63 89 American Family 66 87 Clearcover 74 103 Progressive 80 108 Shelter 88 126 Nationwide 92 120 Auto-Owners 96 128 Travelers 97 128 Liberty Mutual 103 144 Direct Auto 108 144 GAINSCO 108 137 AssuranceAmerica 121 167 The General 122 164 Dairyland 126 169 Bristol West 150 198

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Car accidents can cause property damage, injury, or death. If you cause an accident, your car insurance company will increase your rates because you demonstrate an elevated amount of risk.

On average, drivers in Independence with an at-fault accident on their record pay $277 per month. You can find the cheapest car insurance quotes from the following companies.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 33 45 State Farm 39 52 Allstate 53 72 GEICO 57 77 Safeco 63 93 American Family 66 90 Clearcover 74 119 Progressive 80 113 Shelter 88 130 Nationwide 92 126 Auto-Owners 96 132 Travelers 97 133 Liberty Mutual 103 150 Direct Auto 108 151 GAINSCO 108 144 AssuranceAmerica 121 171 The General 122 171 Dairyland 126 175 Bristol West 150 204

Best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving requires focus and quick reflexes. Drinking alcohol or taking other substances affects your ability to drive safely. That’s why driving under the influence — or as Missouri refers to it, driving while intoxicated (DWI) — is such a big deal.

Getting a first DUI/DWI can lead to a license suspension for 90 days. Consequences increase in severity for additional convictions.[7] Because driving while intoxicated puts all drivers at risk of injury or death, a DUI/DWI conviction can lead to significant rate increases.

If you’re a driver in Independence and have a DWI, you may need to look for coverage elsewhere. Here are the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with a DUI. On average, drivers with a past conviction pay $315 per month.