>Seguros de Autos>Mississippi

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Tupelo, Mississippi (2024)

With monthly liability rates as low as $33, State Farm is the cheapest car insurance company in Tupelo.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Mississippi

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $70/mes para cobertura total en Mississippi.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Situated in northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is the birthplace of Elvis Presley and is known for the 444-mile historic Natchez Trace Parkway. On average, Tupelo drivers pay $72 per month for liability insurance and $177 per month for full coverage — slightly less than the average rates in Mississippi of $74 and $198 per month. 

The city’s cheaper premiums may be partly due to the lower rate of motor vehicle theft in Lee County compared to other cities in Mississippi.[1] Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding affordable auto insurance coverage in Tupelo.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and Safeco have the cheapest car insurance in Tupelo.

  • Tupelo drivers pay a yearly average of $2,127 for full-coverage car insurance.

  • For help with car insurance in Tupelo, you can call the toll-free Mississippi Insurance Department Consumer Help Line at 1 (800) 562-2957.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Tupelo

Factors like your ZIP code, driving history, vehicle type, budget, preferred insurance products, and coverage levels all play a role in the auto insurance rates you receive.

To zero in on the cheapest auto policy, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. State Farm, USAA, and Allstate are three insurers you may want to explore as you start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$70$36Young drivers
USAA4.5$72$37Military families
Allstate4.2$114$58Personalized customer service
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$33/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$66/mo

Students in Tupelo attend a number of schools, such as Tupelo High School, Ole Miss-Tupelo, and Itawamba Community College. They can find a variety of discounts through State Farm, like a good student discount, student away at school discount, and approved driver training course discount. These discounts can help teen drivers and State Farm customers score an affordable rate on an auto insurance policy in Tupelo.

Ventajas

  • Discounts for teens and young drivers

  • Rideshare coverage available

Contras

  • No accident forgiveness coverage

  • Must work with an independent State Farm agent

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo

Veterans make up 5.8% of Tupelo’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. USAA offers the best insurance rates for veterans, active-duty military members, and qualifying family members in the area. People affiliated with the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard should consider USAA.

Ventajas

  • SafePilot program can save drivers up to 30%

  • Multiple discounts

Contras

  • Only available to members of the military community

  • No gap insurance

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for personalized customer service: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$107/mo

Allstate serves Tupelo residents with low rates and personalized customer service at an agent’s office. A handful of local agents in the area can educate prospective policyholders on the various coverage levels and discounts available. Allstate is a solid choice if you’d like an insurer with a focus on long-term relationships.

Ventajas

  • Great service through local car insurance agents

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Milewise, the company’s pay-per-mile program, isn’t available in Mississippi

Read our Allstate review
Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tupelo

A number of strategies can help you land cheap insurance in Tupelo, including:

  • Comparison shop. Get insurance quotes from at least three different car insurance companies to find the right policy for your unique situation and particular needs. Compare rates, coverage options, and insurance agency reviews from current and former customers. You can use an online quote-comparison platform or an insurance agent in Tupelo to access quotes.

  • Look for discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer discounts that can lower your premiums. A few examples of popular discounts include a multi-car discount, loyalty discount, home insurance discount, and anti-theft device discount.

  • Bundle policies. If you purchase your car insurance with another type of policy, such as homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance, you can usually secure a good deal. All you have to do is use the same insurance company for your policies.

  • Explore usage-based insurance. Usage-based insurance might save you money if you drive only on occasion because you’re retired or work remotely, for example. You’ll pay only for the miles you drive, plus a monthly base rate.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Tupelo

Liability rates start at $33 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tupelo: State Farm

Per Mississippi law, drivers must carry liability car insurance, at a minimum. This type of policy pays for the other party’s property damage and medical bills after an at-fault accident. It’s typically the cheapest car insurance coverage available because it doesn’t pay for your injuries or car repairs after an accident where you’re at fault.

Liability insurance in Tupelo costs an average of $72 per month.

The table below shows the insurance companies offering the lowest rates for liability coverage in Tupelo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm33
USAA34
Safeco53
Allstate54
GAINSCO54
Progressive55
GEICO56
Nationwide56
National General61
Travelers65
Shelter83
Clearcover86
Direct Auto88
Liberty Mutual88
Foremost92
Dairyland97
Midvale Home & Auto97
Bristol West106
The General126
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tupelo: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. While it’s more expensive than minimum-liability insurance, it offers additional protection. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require you to carry full coverage.

Tupelo drivers pay a monthly average of $177 for full coverage.

Here’s a look at the most affordable auto insurers in the city for full-coverage insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm66
USAA68
Safeco105
Allstate107
Progressive108
GEICO113
Nationwide116
Travelers120
Clearcover144
National General147
GAINSCO153
State Auto163
Shelter166
Midvale Home & Auto176
Liberty Mutual179
Direct Auto183
Bristol West223
Foremost229
The General235
Dairyland236
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Tupelo car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Mississippi

Mississippi is an at-fault, or tort, state. This means the driver responsible for the accident must cover the damages and medical expenses of others, typically through their liability car insurance. The state requires drivers to show proof of insurance to avoid high fines and other consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Mississippi:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

It may make sense to invest in optional auto insurance to protect you financially and gain extra peace of mind in certain situations. Several policies you might want to consider as a driver in Tupelo include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance may apply after your vehicle sustains damage in non-collision events, such as theft or a natural disaster like fire.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you’re involved in an accident with another driver or stationary object, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can protect you from hefty out-of-pocket expenses if a driver without car insurance or with insufficient coverage hits you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    If you’re unable to drive your car because it’s in the auto repair shop after a covered car accident, rental car reimbursement can help pay for a rental vehicle.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are all examples of incidents that can lead to higher car insurance rates. If you have an incident on your record, insurance companies will generally view you as a high-risk driver who’s more likely to file a claim. That’s why Tupelo residents with clean records usually pay cheaper premiums.

The tables below show the car insurance companies offering the cheapest average car insurance quotes in Tupelo based on driving history.

Shop for Car Insurance in Tupelo, MS

Monthly rates start at $42 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding can cause you to lose control of your vehicle and interfere with your ability to drive safely.[3] For this reason, Tupelo drivers with speeding tickets usually face higher car insurance rates.

Liability insurance costs $111 per month for Tupelo drivers with a speeding ticket, and full coverage costs $272 per month.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies in Tupelo for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3344
USAA3446
Safeco5377
Allstate5472
GAINSCO5471
Progressive5577
GEICO5675
Nationwide5676
National General6182
Travelers6589
Shelter83122
Clearcover86124
Direct Auto88122
Liberty Mutual88127
Dairyland97134
Bristol West106145
The General126175
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you cause a motor vehicle accident, car insurers will perceive you as a greater risk on the road and likely charge you higher rates as a result. Factors like the severity of the accident and the value of the claim will dictate how much your premiums will increase.

Tupelo drivers with an at-fault accident pay a monthly average of $115 for minimum-coverage policies and $283 for full coverage.

Explore the cheapest monthly quotes for Tupelo drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3346
USAA3448
Safeco5382
Allstate5476
GAINSCO5475
Progressive5581
GEICO5679
Nationwide5680
National General6188
Travelers6593
Shelter83128
Clearcover86144
Direct Auto88129
Liberty Mutual88133
Dairyland97140
Bristol West106150
The General126184
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Mississippi takes DUIs very seriously and imposes consequences like fines and jail time. A DUI can also lead to more expensive insurance costs and mandate an SR-22 insurance form.

Tupelo drivers with a DUI pay an average of $130 per month for liability coverage. That price increases to $319 per month for full coverage.

Below, you’ll find the cheapest car insurance companies for Tupelo drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3355
USAA3457
Safeco5389
Allstate5490
GAINSCO5490
Progressive5592
GEICO5694
Nationwide5694
National General61102
Travelers65109
Shelter83131
Clearcover86144
Direct Auto88147
Liberty Mutual88147
Foremost92154
Dairyland97163
Bristol West106178
The General126211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Because senior drivers are more likely to cause an accident than middle-aged drivers, car insurance companies charge them more expensive rates. Average premiums usually go down around age 35 and increase slightly again around age 70.

Senior drivers in Tupelo pay $51 per month, on average, for minimum coverage and $126 for full coverage.

The insurers below offer the cheapest coverage for senior drivers in Tupelo.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4724
USAA5125
Progressive7237
Allstate8041
Nationwide8139
GEICO8341
Safeco8442
Travelers8848
National General11146
Shelter11256
GAINSCO11741
Clearcover12675
Direct Auto13163
Liberty Mutual13767
Bristol West16779
Dairyland17873
The General17996
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Since they have less experience on the road, teen drivers and young adults can expect higher car insurance costs.

Teen drivers in Tupelo pay monthly averages of $157 for liability coverage and $387 for full coverage.

The good news is teens can save money by being added to their parents’ policy or family plans, choosing a safe car, and taking advantage of discounts, like a good student discount.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA12663
State Farm12763
GEICO202100
Safeco209106
Allstate210106
Progressive216110
Nationwide223107
Travelers241131
Clearcover287171
GAINSCO306108
National General310128
Shelter320160
Liberty Mutual339167
Direct Auto372179
Bristol West417198
The General425228
Dairyland432178
Foremost456183
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Tupelo

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Tupelo car insurance quotes by credit tier

Mississippi, like most states, allows auto insurance companies to consider a person’s credit history during the underwriting process. This means people with good credit generally lock in cheaper rates than people with poor credit.

The chart below shows average premiums for Tupelo drivers based on their credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Tupelo?

Compared to the national average, auto insurance premiums in Tupelo are less expensive. Rates vary by city within Mississippi due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers. For example, premiums in Tupelo are more affordable than they are in Jackson and Madison.

More cities in Mississippi

Here’s a look at the average car insurance quotes in some other cities in Mississippi.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Columbus$187$68
Hattiesburg$185$82
Jackson$224$88
Madison$205$77
Meridian$184$70
Oxford$167$65
Southaven$215$87
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Tupelo car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Tupelo, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Tupelo?

    Car insurance in Tupelo costs an average of $72 per month for liability coverage and $177 per month for full coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Tupelo?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Tupelo, with monthly liability rates as low as $33. USAA and Safeco also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $34 and $53.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, your ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Tupelo?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction stores, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Tupelo. Other top insurers in the city include Allstate and USAA.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Mississippi?

    The average cost of car insurance in Mississippi is $74 per month for liability coverage and $198 per month for full coverage, Insurify data shows.

  • What are Mississippi’s minimum requirements for auto insurance?

    Mississippi’s minimum requirements for car insurance are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

Anna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Más información
linkedin
Ashley Cox
Editado porAshley CoxManaging Editor
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxManaging Editor

Ashley is an experienced personal finance editor who has edited a variety of digital content over the years, including credit cards, insurance, mortgages, personal loans, student loans, and more. She is passionate about helping people learn more about personal finance so that they can empower themselves and achieve their financial goals.

Ashley began her career as a journalist, working as a reporter and editor for print and broadcast news outlets. She also has a background in corporate retail communications, where she focused on web content and marketing communications development. Before joining Insurify, Ashley worked as a senior editor at Credible and a copy editor at Credit Karma.

When she’s not editing, Ashley volunteers with the local Humane Society, takes trapeze classes (where she daydreams about running away and joining the circus), and hikes the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina.

Ashley earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from Samford University.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers