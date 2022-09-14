>Seguros de Autos>Michigan

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Detroit, Michigan (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Detroit, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $93 per month.

Danny Smith
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Agente de seguros de auto y hogar con licencia

  • Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing

Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

On average, Detroit drivers pay $377 per month for car insurance. By comparison, the Michigan state average is $265 per month. At the national level, drivers pay a monthly average of $158.

Michigan has the highest car insurance costs of any state, Insurify data shows. High accident frequency and severity, a high rate of vehicle theft and vandalism, and a high rate of uninsured motorists contribute to the cost of car insurance in the state and in Detroit.[1]

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability insurance rates in Detroit.

  • Insurers in Michigan can’t consider your credit history when setting rates.

  • Teen drivers pay an average of $557 per month for full coverage.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Detroit

Finding affordable car insurance in Detroit can be tricky. The right policy for you will depend on your coverage needs, location, driving history, and more. Always compare quotes before buying a policy.

Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Detroit.

Best insurer for bundling: Auto-Owners

4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$93/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$156/mo

Auto-Owners offers competitive rates for drivers in Detroit and several discounts for bundling, going claims-free, paperless billing, and more.

Ventajas

  • Policies for home, auto, life, and business insurance

  • Only one deductible applies if you bundle home and auto insurance and have a claim that involves both

Contras

  • Quotes only available through an Auto-Owners independent agent

  • No 24/7 claims service

Best insurer for military families: USAA

4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$94/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$158/mo

USAA offers a variety of insurance policies for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. You may be able to qualify for insurance from USAA if you have a current or past family member serving in the military.

Ventajas

  • Mobile app allows you to access ID cards, request policy changes, pay your bill, and manage claims

  • Available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and some international locations

Contras

  • Only covers passenger vehicles and trucks — no motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, boats, or personal watercraft

  • Coverage only available to members of the military community

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$142/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$238/mo

GEICO offers a broad range of coverage options and discounts, including roadside assistance coverage starting at just $14 per year. You can also get rental reimbursement and mechanical breakdown coverage to help you get back on the road.

Ventajas

  • Competitive rates and variety of discounts

  • Mobile app has excellent customer ratings

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Gap insurance not available

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Detroit

Insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including your age and the year, make, and model of your vehicle. While some of these factors are outside your control, you can take steps to find affordable car insurance and keep your rates low.

Jeffrey L. Brewer, vice president of public affairs at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), recommends the following:

  • Adjust your coverage. “Increase your deductible and lower non-essential coverage like glass, rental car, and roadside service,” Brewer says.

  • Consider a usage-based policy. “Some insurers offer savings for signing up for these programs and will offer additional savings based on how you drive. The safer the driving behavior, the greater the discount,” Brewer says.

  • Ask for discounts that may be available. “Ask your insurer if they have billing method discounts or other discount programs,” Brewer says.

  • Shop around. Brewer recommends you shop around with different companies. “As you shop, make sure you are comparing apples to apples regarding the coverage and service,” Brewer says. “Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver. Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect.”

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Detroit: Auto-Owners

Liability-only car insurance is a type of auto insurance that covers the cost of damages to other vehicles, pedestrians, or property caused by the insured driver, but not damage to the driver’s own vehicle.2

Liability-only coverage is cheaper than full-coverage car insurance, so you may be interested if you have an older model car that isn’t worth a lot. But if you have a car payment, your lender or leasing company will probably require you to carry full coverage.

The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest liability-only policies in Detroit. The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Detroit is Auto-Owners, with a cost of $93 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners93
USAA94
Chubb101
Safeco117
GEICO142
Progressive179
Nationwide189
State Farm193
Direct Auto211
Travelers224
Liberty Mutual226
Bristol West259
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Detroit: Auto-Owners

Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damage to your own vehicle caused by a covered claim. Collision coverage can pay for an accident with another vehicle or when your vehicle hits another object, like a phone pole. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision-related claims, such as vehicle theft or vandalism.

You can find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Detroit from Auto-Owners, at a rate of $156 per month.

The table below shows the insurance companies offering the cheapest full-coverage policies in Detroit.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners156
USAA158
Chubb170
Safeco207
GEICO238
Progressive263
Nationwide317
State Farm322
Travelers374
Liberty Mutual401
Direct Auto432
Bristol West445
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Detroit car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Michigan

Michigan is a no-fault state for car insurance.3 This means that drivers receive compensation from their insurance company after an accident, regardless of who caused the accident.

All drivers must carry a minimum amount of residual bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as property protection insurance (PPI). PPI pays for damage to other people’s property in Michigan caused by your car. But it doesn’t apply to other cars unless they’re parked.

Most drivers must also purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP), which pays for medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation after an auto accident for the rest of your life, up to the chosen limit. Only Medicaid recipients who meet certain criteria can opt out of carrying PIP medical coverage.4

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Residual bodily injury liability$50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Residual property damage liability$10,000 for damage outside Michigan
Personal injury protection$250,000 per person per accident
Property protection insurance$1 million for damage in Michigan

For peace of mind behind the wheel, you should consider carrying more than the minimum coverages on your auto insurance policy. Some other coverages to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, fire, or severe weather hazards, including snow, ice, and hail.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Collision also covers rollover accidents and damage from hitting a pothole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    This coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    This pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and what you owe on your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.5

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    More than 25% of Michigan motorists drive without insurance. That percentage is likely higher in Detroit, where car insurance premiums consume about 18% of a household’s annual pre-tax income.6 Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help pay your costs if you’re in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance. It also provides coverage for hit-and-run accidents.

Cheapest car insurance for Detroit drivers with an incident

Incidents can include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, operating while intoxicated (DUI), and other moving violations. Having these on your record can increase your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean driving record pay. This is because insurance companies see you as a higher risk, and they charge higher premiums to offset that risk.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you’ll likely face a rate increase, depending on the severity of the incident and whether it was your first offense.Detroit drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly rates of $505 for full coverage and $412 for a liability-only policy, Insurify data shows. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance options available in Detroit, Michigan, for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA186111
Auto-Owners190113
Chubb204121
Safeco267151
GEICO280167
Progressive324221
State Farm373224
Nationwide378225
Travelers449269
Liberty Mutual512289
Direct Auto526257
Bristol West536312
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

Finding affordable insurance after an at-fault accident can be challenging. Insurers consider you a risky driver, so they’ll increase your rates to account for that extra risk. Accident forgiveness coverage can hold your premium steady after your first at-fault accident, but you’ll need to buy it before getting into an accident.

An at-fault accident pushes the average monthly cost of car insurance in Detroit to $521 for full coverage and $424 for liability only. You can still find affordable premiums with the right insurers, though. The table below shows the best cheap options for Detroit drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners196117
USAA196117
Chubb213126
Safeco282160
GEICO296177
Progressive340231
State Farm395237
Nationwide397237
Travelers471282
Liberty Mutual538303
Bristol West553322
Direct Auto556271
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a costly mistake that affects your car insurance rates for years. Finding cheap car insurance can be tough if you’ve been convicted of a DUI. In fact, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for Detroit drivers with a DUI is $604, while liability coverage averages $492 per month with a DUI.

The table below shows the insurance companies offering the most competitive rates for Detroit drivers with a DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners234140
USAA237141
Chubb255152
Safeco311176
GEICO357213
Progressive395269
Nationwide476284
State Farm483290
Travelers561336
Liberty Mutual602339
Direct Auto648317
Bristol West668389
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Drivers 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile driven than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.7 As a result, insurance companies tend to increase rates for senior drivers.

On average, Detroit seniors pay $369 for full-coverage car insurance and $301 for liability-only policies. If you’re a senior driver looking for affordable car insurance in Detroit, the companies below offer some of the most competitive monthly rates.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners12977
Chubb13077
USAA13178
Safeco183103
GEICO196117
Progressive199135
Nationwide249149
State Farm260156
Travelers307184
Liberty Mutual342193
Direct Auto348170
Bristol West372216
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Car insurance companies typically charge higher rates for young drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel and are prone to taking risks that more mature drivers might not take. Teens and their families can help keep rates low by staying on their parents’ policy and taking advantage of discounts many insurance companies offer, such as those for good students and completing a driver training course.8

Minors can’t legally buy their own car insurance policy without written consent from a parent or guardian. In Detroit, the average cost of car insurance for teen drivers is $454 per month for a liability policy. The following table illustrates what top insurers charge teen drivers in Detroit.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners226135
USAA227135
Chubb278165
GEICO324193
Safeco325184
Progressive415283
Nationwide474283
State Farm482289
Liberty Mutual590332
Travelers593355
Bristol West644375
Direct Auto694339
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Is car insurance more expensive in Detroit?

Yes. The cost of car insurance in Detroit is significantly higher than the national average and has been for several years. Average monthly premiums in Detroit are $416 for full coverage and $339 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. Nationwide, the average monthly premiums are $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.

One of the reasons for this large discrepancy has historically been Michigan’s unique form of no-fault insurance. Until July 1, 2020, insurance companies in the state had to offer unlimited PIP coverage, meaning they were on the hook for unlimited medical damages in the event of an accident.[2]

In 2020, that system was replaced by a tiered system that allows Michigan drivers to purchase lower PIP limits.

More cities in Michigan

The cost of car insurance in Detroit is significantly higher than in other Michigan cities. For example, the average monthly rate in Detroit is $377, compared to Flint’s average rate of $310. The following table shows average monthly car insurance costs in other Michigan cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Ann Arbor$216
Dearborn$370
Flint$310
Grand Rapids$224
Kalamazoo$257
Lansing$213
Rochester$258
Warren$318
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Detroit car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Detroit.

  • How much is car insurance in Detroit?

    The total average cost of car insurance per month in Detroit is $377. Detroit drivers pay an average of $416 per month for full-coverage insurance and $339 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Detroit?

    Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Detroit, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Detroit choices include USAA and GEICO.

  • Which companies offer the cheapest car insurance in Detroit?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Detroit drivers, with liability-only policies starting at $93 per month. USAA and Chubb are the second- and third-cheapest insurance companies in Detroit, with monthly liability rates as low as $94 and $101, respectively.

  • How do credit scores affect car insurance in Detroit?

    Insurance companies are no longer allowed to use credit information as a rating factor in Michigan, so credit no longer affects car insurance rates in Detroit.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

