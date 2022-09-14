Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Michigan
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $49/mes para solo responsabilidad y $90/mes para cobertura total en Michigan.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
On average, Detroit drivers pay $377 per month for car insurance. By comparison, the Michigan state average is $265 per month. At the national level, drivers pay a monthly average of $158.
Michigan has the highest car insurance costs of any state, Insurify data shows. High accident frequency and severity, a high rate of vehicle theft and vandalism, and a high rate of uninsured motorists contribute to the cost of car insurance in the state and in Detroit.[1]
Datos Breves
Auto-Owners offers the cheapest liability insurance rates in Detroit.
Insurers in Michigan can’t consider your credit history when setting rates.
Teen drivers pay an average of $557 per month for full coverage.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Detroit
Finding affordable car insurance in Detroit can be tricky. The right policy for you will depend on your coverage needs, location, driving history, and more. Always compare quotesbefore buying a policy.
Below are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Detroit.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$93/mo
Full Coverage
$156/mo
Auto-Owners offers competitive rates for drivers in Detroit and several discounts for bundling, going claims-free, paperless billing, and more.
Ventajas
Policies for home, auto, life, and business insurance
Only one deductible applies if you bundle home and auto insurance and have a claim that involves both
Contras
Quotes only available through an Auto-Owners independent agent
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$94/mo
Full Coverage
$158/mo
USAA offers a variety of insurance policies for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. You may be able to qualify for insurance from USAA if you have a current or past family member serving in the military.
Ventajas
Mobile app allows you to access ID cards, request policy changes, pay your bill, and manage claims
Available in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and some international locations
Contras
Only covers passenger vehicles and trucks — no motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, boats, or personal watercraft
Coverage only available to members of the military community
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$142/mo
Full Coverage
$238/mo
GEICO offers a broad range of coverage options and discounts, including roadside assistance coverage starting at just $14 per year. You can also get rental reimbursement and mechanical breakdown coverage to help you get back on the road.
Ventajas
Competitive rates and variety of discounts
Mobile app has excellent customer ratings
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Detroit
Insurance companies base their rates on several factors, including your age and the year, make, and model of your vehicle. While some of these factors are outside your control, you can take steps to find affordable car insurance and keep your rates low.
Jeffrey L. Brewer, vice president of public affairs at the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA), recommends the following:
Adjust your coverage. “Increase your deductible and lower non-essential coverage like glass, rental car, and roadside service,” Brewer says.
Consider a usage-based policy. “Some insurers offer savings for signing up for these programs and will offer additional savings based on how you drive. The safer the driving behavior, the greater the discount,” Brewer says.
Ask for discounts that may be available. “Ask your insurer if they have billing method discounts or other discount programs,” Brewer says.
Shop around. Brewer recommends you shop around with different companies. “As you shop, make sure you are comparing apples to apples regarding the coverage and service,” Brewer says. “Buying the cheapest policy is not necessarily the best decision for every driver. Consider the type of vehicle that is being insured and the assets you need to protect.”
Find Car Insurance in Detroit, Michigan
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Detroit: Auto-Owners
Liability-only car insurance is a type of auto insurance that covers the cost of damages to other vehicles, pedestrians, or property caused by the insured driver, but not damage to the driver’s own vehicle.2
Liability-only coverage is cheaper than full-coverage car insurance, so you may be interested if you have an older model car that isn’t worth a lot. But if you have a car payment, your lender or leasing company will probably require you to carry full coverage.
The table below shows the companies offering the cheapest liability-only policies in Detroit. The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Detroit is Auto-Owners, with a cost of $93 per month.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
93
USAA
94
Chubb
101
Safeco
117
GEICO
142
Progressive
179
Nationwide
189
State Farm
193
Direct Auto
211
Travelers
224
Liberty Mutual
226
Bristol West
259
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Detroit: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage auto insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damage to your own vehicle caused by a covered claim. Collision coverage can pay for an accident with another vehicle or when your vehicle hits another object, like a phone pole. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision-related claims, such as vehicle theft or vandalism.
You can find the cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Detroit from Auto-Owners, at a rate of $156 per month.
The table below shows the insurance companies offering the cheapest full-coverage policies in Detroit.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
156
USAA
158
Chubb
170
Safeco
207
GEICO
238
Progressive
263
Nationwide
317
State Farm
322
Travelers
374
Liberty Mutual
401
Direct Auto
432
Bristol West
445
Car insurance requirements in Michigan
Michigan is a no-fault state for car insurance.3 This means that drivers receive compensation from their insurance company after an accident, regardless of who caused the accident.
All drivers must carry a minimum amount of residual bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, as well as property protection insurance (PPI). PPI pays for damage to other people’s property in Michigan caused by your car. But it doesn’t apply to other cars unless they’re parked.
Most drivers must also purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP), which pays for medical expenses, recovery, and rehabilitation after an auto accident for the rest of your life, up to the chosen limit. Only Medicaid recipients who meet certain criteria can opt out of carrying PIP medical coverage.4
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Residual bodily injury liability
$50,000 per person / $100,000 per accident
Residual property damage liability
$10,000 for damage outside Michigan
Personal injury protection
$250,000 per person per accident
Property protection insurance
$1 million for damage in Michigan
For peace of mind behind the wheel, you should consider carrying more than the minimum coverages on your auto insurance policy. Some other coverages to consider include:
Comprehensive coverage
This reimburses you for theft or damage to your car due to events other than a collision, such as theft, vandalism, fire, or severe weather hazards, including snow, ice, and hail.
Collision coverage
This reimburses you for damage to your vehicle due to a collision with another vehicle or an object such as a tree, fence, or light pole. Collision also covers rollover accidents and damage from hitting a pothole.
Glass coverage
This coverage pays to repair or replace your car windshield, windows, and sunroof with no deductible.
Gap insurance
This pays the difference between the fair market value of your car and what you owe on your car loan if it’s totaled in an accident or stolen.5
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
More than 25% of Michigan motorists drive without insurance. That percentage is likely higher in Detroit, where car insurance premiums consume about 18% of a household’s annual pre-tax income.6 Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help pay your costs if you’re in an accident with a driver who has no insurance or too little insurance. It also provides coverage for hit-and-run accidents.
Cheapest car insurance for Detroit drivers with an incident
Incidents can include at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, operating while intoxicated (DUI), and other moving violations. Having these on your record can increase your car insurance rates above what drivers with a clean driving record pay. This is because insurance companies see you as a higher risk, and they charge higher premiums to offset that risk.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you’ll likely face a rate increase, depending on the severity of the incident and whether it was your first offense.Detroit drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly rates of $505 for full coverage and $412 for a liability-only policy, Insurify data shows. The following table shows the cheapest car insurance options available in Detroit, Michigan, for drivers with speeding tickets on their records.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA
186
111
Auto-Owners
190
113
Chubb
204
121
Safeco
267
151
GEICO
280
167
Progressive
324
221
State Farm
373
224
Nationwide
378
225
Travelers
449
269
Liberty Mutual
512
289
Direct Auto
526
257
Bristol West
536
312
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
Finding affordable insurance after an at-fault accident can be challenging. Insurers consider you a risky driver, so they’ll increase your rates to account for that extra risk. Accident forgiveness coverage can hold your premium steady after your first at-fault accident, but you’ll need to buy it before getting into an accident.
An at-fault accident pushes the average monthly cost of car insurance in Detroit to $521 for full coverage and $424 for liability only. You can still find affordable premiums with the right insurers, though. The table below shows the best cheap options for Detroit drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
196
117
USAA
196
117
Chubb
213
126
Safeco
282
160
GEICO
296
177
Progressive
340
231
State Farm
395
237
Nationwide
397
237
Travelers
471
282
Liberty Mutual
538
303
Bristol West
553
322
Direct Auto
556
271
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a costly mistake that affects your car insurance rates for years. Finding cheap car insurance can be tough if you’ve been convicted of a DUI. In fact, the average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for Detroit drivers with a DUI is $604, while liability coverage averages $492 per month with a DUI.
The table below shows the insurance companies offering the most competitive rates for Detroit drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
234
140
USAA
237
141
Chubb
255
152
Safeco
311
176
GEICO
357
213
Progressive
395
269
Nationwide
476
284
State Farm
483
290
Travelers
561
336
Liberty Mutual
602
339
Direct Auto
648
317
Bristol West
668
389
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Drivers 70 and older have higher rates of fatal crashes per mile driven than middle-aged drivers, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.7 As a result, insurance companies tend to increase rates for senior drivers.
On average, Detroit seniors pay $369 for full-coverage car insurance and $301 for liability-only policies. If you’re a senior driver looking for affordable car insurance in Detroit, the companies below offer some of the most competitive monthly rates.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
129
77
Chubb
130
77
USAA
131
78
Safeco
183
103
GEICO
196
117
Progressive
199
135
Nationwide
249
149
State Farm
260
156
Travelers
307
184
Liberty Mutual
342
193
Direct Auto
348
170
Bristol West
372
216
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Car insurance companies typically charge higher rates for young drivers because they have less experience behind the wheel and are prone to taking risks that more mature drivers might not take. Teens and their families can help keep rates low by staying on their parents’ policy and taking advantage of discounts many insurance companies offer, such as those for good students and completing a driver training course.8
Minors can’t legally buy their own car insurance policy without written consent from a parent or guardian. In Detroit, the average cost of car insurance for teen drivers is $454 per month for a liability policy. The following table illustrates what top insurers charge teen drivers in Detroit.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Auto-Owners
226
135
USAA
227
135
Chubb
278
165
GEICO
324
193
Safeco
325
184
Progressive
415
283
Nationwide
474
283
State Farm
482
289
Liberty Mutual
590
332
Travelers
593
355
Bristol West
644
375
Direct Auto
694
339
Is car insurance more expensive in Detroit?
Yes. The cost of car insurance in Detroit is significantly higher than the national average and has been for several years. Average monthly premiums in Detroit are $416 for full coverage and $339 for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data. Nationwide, the average monthly premiums are $213 for full coverage and $104 for liability-only coverage.
One of the reasons for this large discrepancy has historically been Michigan’s unique form of no-fault insurance. Until July 1, 2020, insurance companies in the state had to offer unlimited PIP coverage, meaning they were on the hook for unlimited medical damages in the event of an accident.[2]
In 2020, that system was replaced by a tiered system that allows Michigan drivers to purchase lower PIP limits.
More cities in Michigan
The cost of car insurance in Detroit is significantly higher than in other Michigan cities. For example, the average monthly rate in Detroit is $377, compared to Flint’s average rate of $310. The following table shows average monthly car insurance costs in other Michigan cities.
Detroit car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Detroit.
How much is car insurance in Detroit?
The total average cost of car insurance per month in Detroit is $377. Detroit drivers pay an average of $416 per month for full-coverage insurance and $339 per month for liability coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Detroit?
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Detroit, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Detroit choices include USAA and GEICO.
Which companies offer the cheapest car insurance in Detroit?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer for Detroit drivers, with liability-only policies starting at $93 per month. USAA and Chubb are the second- and third-cheapest insurance companies in Detroit, with monthly liability rates as low as $94 and $101, respectively.
How do credit scores affect car insurance in Detroit?
Insurance companies are no longer allowed to use credit information as a rating factor in Michigan, so credit no longer affects car insurance rates in Detroit.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.