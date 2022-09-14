Jessica es escritora independiente, investigadora profesional y madre de dos niños revoltosos. Se especializa en finanzas personales, mujeres y dinero, y educación financiera. A Jessica le fascina la psicología del dinero y lo que impulsa a la gente a tomar importantes decisiones financieras. Tiene una maestría en Psicología de la Investigación Cognitiva.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Macon is $254, higher than Georgia’s state average of $193. Known for its architecture, museums, and rich history, Macon is a beautiful place to visit or call home.
Thanks to its geographical location in the center of Georgia, Macon has earned the nickname “the Heart of Georgia.” Being in the center of the state has made Macon a transportation hub, which can increase the amount of traffic. This might contribute to Macon’s more expensive car insurance rates.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding cheap car insurance in Macon.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $321 per month for full coverage and $188 per month for liability coverage.
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm have the cheapest car insurance in Macon.
Macon drivers pay an average of $3,852 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Macon
Different factors influence the cost of car insurance, including age, gender, the type of car you drive, and your ZIP code.[1] How much you pay can also vary among insurance companies, as they use slightly different formulas to calculate insurance rates.
This is why it’s worthwhile to compare multiple insurers before selecting a policy. Ultimately, the insurance company that’s right for you will depend on your individual coverage needs and budget.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$69
$56
Cheap rates
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Students
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Families
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
3.3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$74/mo
Full Coverage
$83/mo
Launched in 2021, Hugo is one of the newest insurance companies. It’s also the only insurance company that offers pay-as-you-drive liability insurance. Hugo charges no up-front fees, and you can pause your coverage whenever you need just by sending a text. If you’re someone who only drives on certain days, or during a particular season, Hugo allows you to pay for only the coverage you need.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$86/mo
Full Coverage
$124/mo
Auto-Owners started in 1916 in Lansing, Michigan. For student drivers, Auto-Owners offers several student discounts, including a good student discount of up to 20% for students that maintain a grade point average of “B” or better. The student-away discount is available for students attending school more than 100 miles from home without a vehicle.
Ventajas
Plenty of coverage options
Multiple discounts
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$93/mo
Full Coverage
$134/mo
With more than 100 years in insurance, State Farm ranks as the largest car insurance company in the U.S., according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). State Farm offers customers a variety of insurance products, including home, small business, auto, and life insurance. With discounts for households insuring multiple cars and savings for customers who bundle insurance products, families have the opportunity to save with State Farm.
Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified
Pricing
Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified
Fair
They are the cheapest car insurance around.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Macon
The cost of auto insurance can vary greatly between different companies based on several factors, including the type and amount of insurance you want, your age, marital status, gender, and the make and model of your vehicle.[1]
To find the cheapest rates in Macon, consider these tips:
Comparison shop. Since different insurance companies offer different rates, it’s a good idea to compare multiple companies if you want to secure a lower cost.
Look for discounts. Many companies offer car insurance discounts, including discounts for drivers who have taken a defensive driving course and good student discounts for young drivers who maintain good grades in school.
Drive a safe car. The make and model of your car influence your premiums. Driving a vehicle with high-quality safety equipment might help you secure a lower rate.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Macon, Georgia
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Macon: Hugo
Liability-only car insurance is typically the cheapest type of car insurance, and most states require it, including Georgia. If you cause an at-fault car accident, liability insurance covers the medical and property expenses of the other driver. Liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle or your medical expenses.
The average cost of liability insurance in Macon is $188 per month.
The table below provides a list of insurance companies with the lowest rates for liability-only car insurance in Macon.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
74
Auto-Owners
86
State Farm
93
COUNTRY Financial
94
Allstate
102
Mile Auto
102
USAA
108
Progressive
126
Safeco
136
Mercury
143
GEICO
149
State Auto
149
Clearcover
152
National General
175
Liberty Mutual
176
AssuranceAmerica
179
Elephant
183
Direct Auto
187
GAINSCO
201
Midvale Home & Auto
218
Nationwide
224
Infinity
251
The General
278
Foremost
331
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Macon: Hugo
Full-coverage car insurance offers more financial protection than a liability-only policy. A full-coverage policy typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage.
Collision insurance covers the cost of damage to your car if you get in an accident with another vehicle or object and it’s your fault. Comprehensive coverage includes protection against events like theft, fire, or vandalism.
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Macon is $321 per month, but you can start your search for the cheapest insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
83
Auto-Owners
124
State Farm
134
COUNTRY Financial
136
Allstate
147
USAA
156
Mile Auto
163
Progressive
200
Travelers
205
GEICO
217
Mercury
234
Safeco
235
Elephant
255
State Auto
271
Clearcover
274
AssuranceAmerica
303
Midvale Home & Auto
304
Liberty Mutual
306
Direct Auto
314
Nationwide
318
National General
361
Foremost
393
GAINSCO
407
Infinity
452
The General
464
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
In Georgia, drivers must maintain liability insurance coverage and meet the minimum limits. Driving without insurance coverage can result in the suspension or revoking of your registration, fines, and other penalties. If you get in an accident or you’re pulled over, you must provide acceptable proof of insurance.
Georgia requires the following limits for liability coverage:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
While liability coverage is enough to drive legally in Georgia, it may not be enough coverage for everyone. Drivers in Georgia can also purchase additional auto insurance coverages, including:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance covers physical damage to your car from a collision or with another vehicle or object.
In addition to higher insurance rates, you might also face license suspensions if you have a driving under the influence conviction.
Shop for Car Insurance in Macon, GA
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
A speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums because insurance companies see you as a higher risk. The average cost for drivers with a speeding ticket in Macon is $464 per month for full coverage and $272 for liability only.
If you get a speeding ticket in Macon, or anywhere in Georgia, you can also get a “Super Speeder” fine. Drivers ticketed going 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on other highways or roads, will face a “Super Speeder” fine. This will add another $200 to the price of your speeding ticket.[3]
The following table includes the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Macon.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
74
106
Auto-Owners
86
115
State Farm
93
119
COUNTRY Financial
94
124
Allstate
102
132
Mile Auto
102
146
USAA
108
140
Progressive
126
170
Safeco
136
191
Mercury
143
213
GEICO
149
193
Clearcover
152
212
National General
175
228
Liberty Mutual
176
245
AssuranceAmerica
179
247
Elephant
183
239
Direct Auto
187
250
GAINSCO
201
254
Nationwide
224
293
Infinity
251
334
The General
278
373
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
If you cause an accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your insurance increases will vary between companies, but the increase will usually stay on your premium for three years. The average cost of car insurance for drivers in Macon with an at-fault accident on their record is $484 per month for full coverage and $283 for liability only.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
74
102
Auto-Owners
86
119
State Farm
93
126
COUNTRY Financial
94
134
Allstate
102
140
Mile Auto
102
156
USAA
108
148
Progressive
126
179
Safeco
136
203
Mercury
143
223
GEICO
149
204
Clearcover
152
247
National General
175
244
Liberty Mutual
176
259
AssuranceAmerica
179
255
Elephant
183
253
Direct Auto
187
265
GAINSCO
201
271
Nationwide
224
310
Infinity
251
330
The General
278
394
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
A first-offense DUI in Macon can lead to a yearlong license suspension. You’ll also face a minimum fine of $300 and up to $1,000, as well as 40 hours of community service, a $210 license reinstatement fee, and possible jail time. With a second offense, the consequences are even more severe.[4]
Having a DUI on your driving record can dramatically increase your insurance premiums, and, in some cases, your insurer might drop you. Drivers in Macon with a DUI on their records pay an average of $548 per month for full coverage and $321 for liability car insurance.
The table below highlights the cheapest insurance for drivers with a DUI in Macon.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
74
111
Auto-Owners
86
140
State Farm
93
151
COUNTRY Financial
94
153
Allstate
102
166
Mile Auto
102
172
USAA
108
176
Progressive
126
205
Safeco
136
222
Mercury
143
239
GEICO
149
243
Clearcover
152
248
National General
175
285
Liberty Mutual
176
287
AssuranceAmerica
179
292
Elephant
183
298
Direct Auto
187
305
GAINSCO
201
327
Nationwide
224
365
Infinity
251
409
The General
278
453
Foremost
331
539
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Car insurance rates typically decrease by age 35 and then start to increase again around age 70. This is because older drivers pose a high risk to insurers with fatal crash rates rising for drivers age 70 and older.[5] On average, Macon drivers in their 60s pay $146 a month for liability car insurance and $250 for full coverage.
The table below outlines the cheapest car insurance for seniors in Macon.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Auto-Owners
95
66
State Farm
101
70
COUNTRY Financial
107
74
Allstate
115
80
Mile Auto
121
76
USAA
121
84
Progressive
140
88
GEICO
167
115
Mercury
186
114
Elephant
195
140
Safeco
195
113
AssuranceAmerica
219
129
Nationwide
232
164
Direct Auto
236
140
Liberty Mutual
244
140
Clearcover
248
138
National General
284
138
GAINSCO
326
161
The General
369
221
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Hugo
Teens pay the highest rates of vehicle insurance because they pose the highest risk to insurers compared to other age groups. On average, teen drivers in Macon pay $573 per month for full coverage and $336 for liability car insurance.
Teens 16 to 19 years old have a fatal crash rate nearly three times higher than drivers age 20 and older, per mile driven. Factors that put teens at a higher risk include inexperience, distracted driving, speeding, and drinking alcohol.[6]
To try to keep the cost of teen insurance down, consider these tips:
Keep teens on their parents’ insurance policy. Rather than trying to get their own insurance policy, it’s cheaper for teens and young adults to stay on their parents’ policy.
Ask about a good grade discount. Some insurance companies offer discounts for teens who maintain good grades in school.
Raise your deductible. By raising your deductible, you can save more money on your insurance premium.
The following table shows the cheapest quotes for teen drivers in Macon.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Hugo
150
134
COUNTRY Financial
193
134
Auto-Owners
207
144
State Farm
230
160
Allstate
259
180
USAA
259
179
Mile Auto
315
197
GEICO
344
236
Progressive
360
227
Safeco
421
244
Elephant
424
304
Mercury
431
263
Clearcover
491
272
Liberty Mutual
518
298
Nationwide
547
385
Direct Auto
575
342
AssuranceAmerica
584
345
National General
688
334
Foremost
704
593
GAINSCO
731
361
The General
746
447
Infinity
763
423
Shop for Car Insurance in Macon, GA
Macon car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Macon, car insurers can use your credit history when determining your premiums, but it can’t be the only factor insurers use.
While you might think your credit score has nothing to do with how you drive, studies have found that credit scores are effective predictors of risk for auto insurance.[7] As a result, drivers with a good to excellent credit score typically pay lower premiums than drivers with a poor credit score.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Macon?
Compared to the Georgia overall average of $193 per month, Macon drivers pay more for car insurance — an overall average of $254 per month. The cost of insurance can vary based on the state and city where you live.
Factors such as crime rate and population density can affect your insurance rate. For example, cities with higher population densities, including Macon and Savannah, tend to have higher rates than smaller cities, such as Valdosta and Albany.
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Macon compares to average costs in other Georgia cities.
The average cost of car insurance in Macon is $321 per month for full coverage and $188 per month for liability coverage, according to Insurify data.
What company has the cheapest car insurance in Macon?
The cheapest car insurance companies in Macon are Hugo, Auto-Owners, and State Farm. They have monthly liability rates of $74, $86, and $93, respectively.
But the cheapest insurer for you depends on your unique situation, coverage needs, and budget. It’s best to compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the cheapest auto coverage for you.
What are the best car insurance companies in Macon?
The best car insurance companies in Macon include Auto-Owners and State Farm, which have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores and decent customer satisfaction ratings. But the best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and budget, so take the time to shop around and compare quotes.
How much is car insurance in Georgia per month?
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $240 per month for full coverage and $146 per month for liability coverage.
What’s the minimum car insurance for Georgia?
Georgia’s car insurance requirements is 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
