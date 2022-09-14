Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and at-fault accidents. Having incidents on your driving record can increase the cost of insurance. The amount your insurance rises in Macon depends on your insurance company and the severity of the incident.

In addition to higher insurance rates, you might also face license suspensions if you have a driving under the influence conviction.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

A speeding ticket can lead to higher insurance premiums because insurance companies see you as a higher risk. The average cost for drivers with a speeding ticket in Macon is $464 per month for full coverage and $272 for liability only.

If you get a speeding ticket in Macon, or anywhere in Georgia, you can also get a “Super Speeder” fine. Drivers ticketed going 75 mph or faster on a two-lane road, or 85 mph or faster on other highways or roads, will face a “Super Speeder” fine. This will add another $200 to the price of your speeding ticket.[3]

The following table includes the cheapest insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in Macon.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 74 106 Auto-Owners 86 115 State Farm 93 119 COUNTRY Financial 94 124 Allstate 102 132 Mile Auto 102 146 USAA 108 140 Progressive 126 170 Safeco 136 191 Mercury 143 213 GEICO 149 193 Clearcover 152 212 National General 175 228 Liberty Mutual 176 245 AssuranceAmerica 179 247 Elephant 183 239 Direct Auto 187 250 GAINSCO 201 254 Nationwide 224 293 Infinity 251 334 The General 278 373 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

If you cause an accident, you can expect your insurance premiums to go up. How much your insurance increases will vary between companies, but the increase will usually stay on your premium for three years. The average cost of car insurance for drivers in Macon with an at-fault accident on their record is $484 per month for full coverage and $283 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 74 102 Auto-Owners 86 119 State Farm 93 126 COUNTRY Financial 94 134 Allstate 102 140 Mile Auto 102 156 USAA 108 148 Progressive 126 179 Safeco 136 203 Mercury 143 223 GEICO 149 204 Clearcover 152 247 National General 175 244 Liberty Mutual 176 259 AssuranceAmerica 179 255 Elephant 183 253 Direct Auto 187 265 GAINSCO 201 271 Nationwide 224 310 Infinity 251 330 The General 278 394 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A first-offense DUI in Macon can lead to a yearlong license suspension. You’ll also face a minimum fine of $300 and up to $1,000, as well as 40 hours of community service, a $210 license reinstatement fee, and possible jail time. With a second offense, the consequences are even more severe.[4]

Having a DUI on your driving record can dramatically increase your insurance premiums, and, in some cases, your insurer might drop you. Drivers in Macon with a DUI on their records pay an average of $548 per month for full coverage and $321 for liability car insurance.

The table below highlights the cheapest insurance for drivers with a DUI in Macon.