Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located north of Atlanta, Gainesville has an overall average monthly car insurance cost of $177. Not to be confused with the city of the same name in Florida, Gainesville, Georgia, is a smaller town off of Interstate 985 with a population of fewer than 50,000 people.
Despite having few residents, Gainesville car insurance costs are cheaper than the state average of $193 and more expensive than the national average of $158. However, drivers in the area may find the cheapest car insurance rates with companies like Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and State Farm. Comparing car insurance rates can help you find the best coverage at the right price for you.
Datos Breves
Hugo, Auto-Owners, and COUNTRY Financial are the cheapest insurers in Gainesville.
New Georgia legislation closes a loophole insurers used to increase rates by as much as 25% per rate filing.
Gainesville has cheaper average rates than nearby Atlanta and Stone Mountain.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville is to identify the insurer that can meet your insurance needs as well as your budget. Insurers take various factors into account when deciding on rates, including age, location, vehicle, credit history, and driving record. Consider comparing prices with insurers like Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial, all of which have affordable rates.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$95
$66
Liability-only coverage
State Farm
4.5
$102
$70
Families
COUNTRY Financial
4.2
$104
$71
Bundling
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$60/mo
Full Coverage
$87/mo
Auto-Owners may only serve half of the country, but drivers in Gainesville can benefit from its presence both in terms of coverage and budget. It offers coverages like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, purchase price guarantee, gap insurance, and more. This insurer uses independent agents, so Gainesville drivers may appreciate the locally based service.
Ventajas
Lower average rates than competitors
Insurance for classic, modified, and converted cars available
Contras
Online policy purchasing not available
High number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$65/mo
Full Coverage
$93/mo
Whether you have young drivers getting comfortable behind the wheel or children attending local colleges, Gainesville drivers with families can benefit from State Farm’s diverse coverage options and discounts. Discounts are available for students both in high school and college. As a national brand, State Farm’s long industry history is well-known, and it holds high standings with AM Best and S&P.
4.2
JD Power
868
Liability Only
$65/mo
Full Coverage
$95/mo
Some Gainesville drivers need more insurance products than just auto insurance. COUNTRY has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) and a 95-year history, not to mention some of the lowest rates in Gainesville. Drivers can bundle their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or a COUNTRY bank account.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville
From marital status and age to ZIP codes and vehicle type, many factors influence your premium. To potentially lower your monthly bill and find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, consider these tips:
Look for discounts. Insurers offer discounts that drivers can take advantage of. Look for companies that have discounts for attending college away from home, taking a defensive driving course, vehicle safety features, paying premiums in full, and more.
Bundle policies. Many insurers have discounts when you buy more than one insurance product from them. For example, you can bundle auto insurance with home insurance, boat insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and more to save money on both policies.
Improve your credit. Your credit history can affect your car insurance rates, so improve your credit by paying credit cards and loans on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30%.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gainesville: Hugo
If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, liability-only policies typically have the lowest rates. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle damages. Instead, it provides bodily injury and property damage liability insurance that cover the damages and injuries you cause another person in an at-fault accident. Gainesville drivers can find liability-only coverage at an average cost of $131 per month.
Here are the cheapest companies for liability insurance in Gainesville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
52
Auto-Owners
60
COUNTRY Financial
65
State Farm
65
Allstate
71
Mile Auto
71
USAA
76
Progressive
88
Safeco
95
Mercury
100
GEICO
104
State Auto
104
Clearcover
106
National General
122
Liberty Mutual
123
AssuranceAmerica
124
Elephant
127
Direct Auto
130
GAINSCO
140
Midvale Home & Auto
152
Nationwide
156
Infinity
175
The General
194
Bristol West
215
Foremost
230
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gainesville: Hugo
No matter if you speak to an independent insurance agency or call an insurance agent representing a national brand, you likely won’t receive an industry-standard definition of full-coverage car insurance.
In most cases, full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and combines it with coverage options that protect your vehicle, such as collision and comprehensive insurance. It can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP), which cover your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault. Drivers in Gainesville pay an average of $224 per month for full-coverage insurance.
Here are Gainesville’s cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Hugo
58
Auto-Owners
87
State Farm
93
COUNTRY Financial
95
Allstate
102
USAA
109
Mile Auto
113
Progressive
139
Travelers
143
GEICO
151
Mercury
163
Safeco
164
Elephant
178
State Auto
189
Clearcover
191
AssuranceAmerica
211
Midvale Home & Auto
212
Liberty Mutual
213
Direct Auto
218
Nationwide
221
National General
252
Foremost
274
GAINSCO
284
Infinity
315
The General
324
Bristol West
407
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Georgia
Georgia is an at-fault state, unlike its neighbor Florida, which is a no-fault state. At-fault states require basic types of insurance under their tort systems: bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability insurance, and sometimes uninsured motorist coverage. Georgia doesn’t require uninsured motorist coverage, but the state recommends it for people concerned about uninsured drivers on the road.
Georgia state law requires that all Gainesville drivers maintain the following minimum levels of auto insurance coverage:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person $50,000 per incident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per incident
Gainesville drivers can also purchase as much additional coverage as they desire to protect themselves and their property from injuries and damage. Consider these optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for vehicle damages if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle with your car, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for vehicle damages and repairs from non-collision events, like falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passenger’s medical and funeral expenses from a car accident, regardless of fault.
Rental reimbursement coverage pays for rental car expenses when your vehicle is in the repair shop.
Towing and labor coverage
Towing and labor coverage pays for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.
Georgia House Bill 221
Overpaying for car insurance can hamper your finances and make it difficult to afford the coverage you need to have the right protections while driving. Unfortunately, some companies raise rates frequently to compensate for overall losses.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed legislation in May 2023 that gave the state’s insurance and safety fire commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before it raises Georgia policyholders’ premiums.[2]
On July 1, 2023, this legislation went into effect, now preventing insurers from exploiting a loophole that allowed them to raise auto insurance rates up to 25% during a single filing.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Here are average monthly quotes from car insurers in Gainesville, based on driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo
With I-985 cutting through Gainesville, it may be easy to pull off the highway and forget to slow to the city’s lower speed limits. Unfortunately, a speeding ticket could increase your car insurance rate. Speed is a common factor in fatal car accidents, and insurers consider speeding to be a risky behavior.[3]
The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Gainesville is $324 per month for full coverage and $189 for liability only.
If you want affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket in Gainesville, check out the table below, which shows liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Hugo
52
74
Auto-Owners
60
80
COUNTRY Financial
65
86
State Farm
65
83
Allstate
71
92
Mile Auto
71
102
USAA
76
98
Progressive
88
119
Safeco
95
133
Mercury
100
149
GEICO
104
135
Clearcover
106
148
National General
122
159
Liberty Mutual
123
171
AssuranceAmerica
124
171
Elephant
127
166
Direct Auto
130
173
GAINSCO
140
177
Nationwide
156
204
Infinity
175
233
The General
194
261
Bristol West
215
284
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo
Maybe you’re rushing to make your flight out of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, or you backed into a parked car at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Mistakes happen to many Gainesville drivers, but these incidents can be costly. At-fault traffic accidents often trigger a rate increase, even if it’s your first one.
While some auto insurance coverage policies include an accident-forgiveness component, many don’t. Rates will likely increase because your accident caused your insurer to pay for the damages or injuries.[4] In Gainesville, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $338 per month for full coverage and $198 for liability only.
Here are the cheapest liability-only auto quotes in Gainesville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Hugo
52
71
Auto-Owners
60
83
COUNTRY Financial
65
92
State Farm
65
88
Allstate
71
97
Mile Auto
71
108
USAA
76
104
Progressive
88
125
Safeco
95
142
Mercury
100
156
GEICO
104
143
Clearcover
106
172
National General
122
170
Liberty Mutual
123
181
AssuranceAmerica
124
177
Elephant
127
176
Direct Auto
130
184
GAINSCO
140
189
Nationwide
156
216
Infinity
175
230
The General
194
275
Bristol West
215
295
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
Between 2017 and 2020, more than 2,000 drivers received a DUI conviction in Georgia’s Hall County.[5] Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to some of the highest auto insurance rates, as well as your insurance company not renewing your policy at the end of its term. Georgia may even require you to file SR-22 insurance and maintain its coverage for three years.
Gainesville drivers can expect to pay an average of $383 per month for full coverage and $224 for liability only after a DUI conviction.
Here are the most affordable car insurance companies offering minimum coverage for Gainesville drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Hugo
52
78
Auto-Owners
60
98
COUNTRY Financial
65
106
State Farm
65
106
Allstate
71
116
Mile Auto
71
120
USAA
76
124
Progressive
88
143
Safeco
95
155
Mercury
100
167
GEICO
104
169
Clearcover
106
173
National General
122
199
Liberty Mutual
123
200
AssuranceAmerica
124
202
Elephant
127
207
Direct Auto
130
212
GAINSCO
140
228
Nationwide
156
254
Infinity
175
285
The General
194
316
Bristol West
215
350
Foremost
230
375
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
As drivers age, their experience earns them cheaper car insurance rates, starting around age 35. Unfortunately, fatal crash rates increase substantially for drivers after age 70, which then leads to an increase in rates around the age of 75. Health problems and an increased susceptibility to injury increase the likelihood of causing an accident and sustaining major injuries in an accident.[6]
Senior drivers often have lower-than-average premiums compared to many other age groups. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Gainesville is $174 per month for full coverage and $102 for liability only.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers for older adults in Gainesville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
36
52
State Farm
37
53
COUNTRY Financial
40
58
Allstate
45
65
Mile Auto
45
71
Progressive
45
70
USAA
49
70
GEICO
65
94
Mercury
70
114
Safeco
71
123
AssuranceAmerica
73
124
Liberty Mutual
80
139
Direct Auto
81
136
Elephant
82
115
Nationwide
86
122
National General
87
179
Clearcover
94
170
GAINSCO
104
211
The General
137
228
Bristol West
141
267
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Rates for teen drivers skew much higher than adults because young drivers lack the experience to recognize and react to road hazards. Between 2015 and 2019, speeding was a factor in 43% of U.S. teen driver and passenger car-crash fatalities.[7]
Not only do teen drivers have higher death rates, but they also increase the risk of injury or death for their passengers, other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Young drivers should practice safe driving habits, drive safe vehicles, and seek discounts or policy incentives on their parents’ plans to get the cheapest rates in Gainesville.
Teen drivers in Gainesville pay an average of $400 per month for full coverage and $234 for liability only.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
92
135
Hugo
94
105
Auto-Owners
100
145
State Farm
112
160
Allstate
125
180
USAA
126
181
Mile Auto
137
218
Progressive
159
250
GEICO
165
239
Safeco
170
294
Mercury
184
300
Clearcover
190
342
Liberty Mutual
208
361
Elephant
211
296
National General
233
480
Direct Auto
238
399
AssuranceAmerica
239
407
GAINSCO
252
510
Nationwide
268
380
Infinity
295
531
The General
312
521
Bristol West
359
679
Foremost
412
491
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Gainesville car insurance quotes by credit tier
Even with a clean driving record, Gainesville drivers may not get the lowest rates available if they have an unfavorable credit history. Georgia auto insurance companies are legally allowed to check your credit report and use that information as one of many factors influencing your policy eligibility and rate.[8]
Is car insurance more expensive in Gainesville?
Car insurance is more expensive in Gainesville compared to the national average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for full coverage. However, Gainesville has cheaper rates compared to major Georgia cities, like Atlanta and Savannah.
This could be because Gainesville has fewer residents than these cities, and insurance companies consider an area’s population when determining car insurance premiums.[9] Also, Gainesville reported fewer car accidents in 2022 than Atlanta and Savannah.[10]
More cities in Georgia
Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Gainesville compares to rates in other Georgia cities.
How much is car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?
The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville is $131 per month for liability-only insurance and $224 per month for full coverage.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville?
Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, with a liability-only rate of $52 per month. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and COUNTRY Financial, with monthly liability rates of $60 and $65, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Gainesville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Gainesville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from. But you should always compare quotes from different insurers to find the company that offers the right coverage at the best price for your budget.
What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?
Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Gainesville include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors within your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.
How much car insurance do you need in Gainesville, Georgia?
Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.