Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you received a speeding ticket or caused an accident with another driver, it’s likely your insurance premiums increased. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, certain moving violations, and at-fault accidents are all incidents that can cause insurers to increase your rates.

Here are average monthly quotes from car insurers in Gainesville, based on driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Gainesville, GA Insurify partners with top insurance companies to provide free quotes Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

With I-985 cutting through Gainesville, it may be easy to pull off the highway and forget to slow to the city’s lower speed limits. Unfortunately, a speeding ticket could increase your car insurance rate. Speed is a common factor in fatal car accidents, and insurers consider speeding to be a risky behavior.[3]

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Gainesville is $324 per month for full coverage and $189 for liability only.

If you want affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket in Gainesville, check out the table below, which shows liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Hugo 52 74 Auto-Owners 60 80 COUNTRY Financial 65 86 State Farm 65 83 Allstate 71 92 Mile Auto 71 102 USAA 76 98 Progressive 88 119 Safeco 95 133 Mercury 100 149 GEICO 104 135 Clearcover 106 148 National General 122 159 Liberty Mutual 123 171 AssuranceAmerica 124 171 Elephant 127 166 Direct Auto 130 173 GAINSCO 140 177 Nationwide 156 204 Infinity 175 233 The General 194 261 Bristol West 215 284 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Maybe you’re rushing to make your flight out of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, or you backed into a parked car at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Mistakes happen to many Gainesville drivers, but these incidents can be costly. At-fault traffic accidents often trigger a rate increase, even if it’s your first one.

While some auto insurance coverage policies include an accident-forgiveness component, many don’t. Rates will likely increase because your accident caused your insurer to pay for the damages or injuries.[4] In Gainesville, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $338 per month for full coverage and $198 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest liability-only auto quotes in Gainesville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Hugo 52 71 Auto-Owners 60 83 COUNTRY Financial 65 92 State Farm 65 88 Allstate 71 97 Mile Auto 71 108 USAA 76 104 Progressive 88 125 Safeco 95 142 Mercury 100 156 GEICO 104 143 Clearcover 106 172 National General 122 170 Liberty Mutual 123 181 AssuranceAmerica 124 177 Elephant 127 176 Direct Auto 130 184 GAINSCO 140 189 Nationwide 156 216 Infinity 175 230 The General 194 275 Bristol West 215 295 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Between 2017 and 2020, more than 2,000 drivers received a DUI conviction in Georgia’s Hall County.[5] Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to some of the highest auto insurance rates, as well as your insurance company not renewing your policy at the end of its term. Georgia may even require you to file SR-22 insurance and maintain its coverage for three years.

Gainesville drivers can expect to pay an average of $383 per month for full coverage and $224 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

Here are the most affordable car insurance companies offering minimum coverage for Gainesville drivers with a DUI.