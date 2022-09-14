>Seguros de Autos>Georgia

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Gainesville, Georgia (2024)

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $52 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Georgia

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $38/mes para solo responsabilidad y $67/mes para cobertura total en Georgia.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

Located north of Atlanta, Gainesville has an overall average monthly car insurance cost of $177. Not to be confused with the city of the same name in Florida, Gainesville, Georgia, is a smaller town off of Interstate 985 with a population of fewer than 50,000 people.

Despite having few residents, Gainesville car insurance costs are cheaper than the state average of $193 and more expensive than the national average of $158. However, drivers in the area may find the cheapest car insurance rates with companies like Auto-Owners, COUNTRY Financial, and State Farm. Comparing car insurance rates can help you find the best coverage at the right price for you.

Datos Breves

  • Hugo, Auto-Owners, and COUNTRY Financial are the cheapest insurers in Gainesville.

  • New Georgia legislation closes a loophole insurers used to increase rates by as much as 25% per rate filing.

  • Gainesville has cheaper average rates than nearby Atlanta and Stone Mountain.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville is to identify the insurer that can meet your insurance needs as well as your budget. Insurers take various factors into account when deciding on rates, including age, location, vehicle, credit history, and driving record. Consider comparing prices with insurers like Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial, all of which have affordable rates.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$95$66Liability-only coverage
State Farm4.5$102$70Families
COUNTRY Financial4.2$104$71Bundling
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Auto-Owners

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

Auto-Owners may only serve half of the country, but drivers in Gainesville can benefit from its presence both in terms of coverage and budget. It offers coverages like roadside assistance, rental car coverage, purchase price guarantee, gap insurance, and more. This insurer uses independent agents, so Gainesville drivers may appreciate the locally based service.

Ventajas

  • Lower average rates than competitors

  • Insurance for classic, modified, and converted cars available

Contras

  • Online policy purchasing not available

  • High number of National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints

Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for families: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$93/mo

Whether you have young drivers getting comfortable behind the wheel or children attending local colleges, Gainesville drivers with families can benefit from State Farm’s diverse coverage options and discounts. Discounts are available for students both in high school and college. As a national brand, State Farm’s long industry history is well-known, and it holds high standings with AM Best and S&P.

Ventajas

  • Discounts available for students

  • Rideshare insurance available

Contras

  • Online policy purchasing not available

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for bundling: COUNTRY Financial

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
868
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$65/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$95/mo

Some Gainesville drivers need more insurance products than just auto insurance. COUNTRY has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) and a 95-year history, not to mention some of the lowest rates in Gainesville. Drivers can bundle their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or a COUNTRY bank account.

Ventajas

  • Plenty of available add-on coverages

  • Unique discounts

Contras

  • Rideshare insurance not available in Georgia

  • Legacy discounts require multiple policies

Margaret - April 2, 2024
Verified

Poor

They constantly raise your rates.
Margaret - March 26, 2024
Verified

Fair

Every year, they raise my car or home insurance. I'm looking for a better deal.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville

From marital status and age to ZIP codes and vehicle type, many factors influence your premium. To potentially lower your monthly bill and find the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, consider these tips:

  • Look for discounts. Insurers offer discounts that drivers can take advantage of. Look for companies that have discounts for attending college away from home, taking a defensive driving course, vehicle safety features, paying premiums in full, and more.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurers have discounts when you buy more than one insurance product from them. For example, you can bundle auto insurance with home insurance, boat insurance, life insurance, renters insurance, and more to save money on both policies.

  • Improve your credit. Your credit history can affect your car insurance rates, so improve your credit by paying credit cards and loans on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio below 30%.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gainesville: Hugo

If you’re searching for the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, liability-only policies typically have the lowest rates. Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover your injuries or vehicle damages. Instead, it provides bodily injury and property damage liability insurance that cover the damages and injuries you cause another person in an at-fault accident. Gainesville drivers can find liability-only coverage at an average cost of $131 per month.

Here are the cheapest companies for liability insurance in Gainesville.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo52
Auto-Owners60
COUNTRY Financial65
State Farm65
Allstate71
Mile Auto71
USAA76
Progressive88
Safeco95
Mercury100
GEICO104
State Auto104
Clearcover106
National General122
Liberty Mutual123
AssuranceAmerica124
Elephant127
Direct Auto130
GAINSCO140
Midvale Home & Auto152
Nationwide156
Infinity175
The General194
Bristol West215
Foremost230
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gainesville: Hugo

No matter if you speak to an independent insurance agency or call an insurance agent representing a national brand, you likely won’t receive an industry-standard definition of full-coverage car insurance.

In most cases, full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and combines it with coverage options that protect your vehicle, such as collision and comprehensive insurance. It can also include medical payments (MedPay) or personal injury protection (PIP), which cover your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault. Drivers in Gainesville pay an average of $224 per month for full-coverage insurance.

Here are Gainesville’s cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo58
Auto-Owners87
State Farm93
COUNTRY Financial95
Allstate102
USAA109
Mile Auto113
Progressive139
Travelers143
GEICO151
Mercury163
Safeco164
Elephant178
State Auto189
Clearcover191
AssuranceAmerica211
Midvale Home & Auto212
Liberty Mutual213
Direct Auto218
Nationwide221
National General252
Foremost274
GAINSCO284
Infinity315
The General324
Bristol West407
Estimate your Gainesville car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Georgia

Georgia is an at-fault state, unlike its neighbor Florida, which is a no-fault state. At-fault states require basic types of insurance under their tort systems: bodily injury liability insurance, property damage liability insurance, and sometimes uninsured motorist coverage. Georgia doesn’t require uninsured motorist coverage, but the state recommends it for people concerned about uninsured drivers on the road.

Georgia state law requires that all Gainesville drivers maintain the following minimum levels of auto insurance coverage:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per incident
Property damage liability$25,000 per incident

Gainesville drivers can also purchase as much additional coverage as they desire to protect themselves and their property from injuries and damage. Consider these optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle with your car, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages and repairs from non-collision events, like falling objects, severe weather, theft, and vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your and your passenger’s medical and funeral expenses from a car accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damages and injuries you’ve sustained from an at-fault driver who doesn’t have proper insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for rental car expenses when your vehicle is in the repair shop.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    Towing and labor coverage pays for towing and roadside assistance when your car breaks down.

Georgia House Bill 221

Overpaying for car insurance can hamper your finances and make it difficult to afford the coverage you need to have the right protections while driving. Unfortunately, some companies raise rates frequently to compensate for overall losses.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passed legislation in May 2023 that gave the state’s insurance and safety fire commissioner the ability to review all car insurance rate filings before it raises Georgia policyholders’ premiums.[2]

On July 1, 2023, this legislation went into effect, now preventing insurers from exploiting a loophole that allowed them to raise auto insurance rates up to 25% during a single filing. 

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you received a speeding ticket or caused an accident with another driver, it’s likely your insurance premiums increased. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence, certain moving violations, and at-fault accidents are all incidents that can cause insurers to increase your rates.

Here are average monthly quotes from car insurers in Gainesville, based on driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Hugo

With I-985 cutting through Gainesville, it may be easy to pull off the highway and forget to slow to the city’s lower speed limits. Unfortunately, a speeding ticket could increase your car insurance rate. Speed is a common factor in fatal car accidents, and insurers consider speeding to be a risky behavior.[3]

The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Gainesville is $324 per month for full coverage and $189 for liability only.

If you want affordable car insurance after a speeding ticket in Gainesville, check out the table below, which shows liability-only quotes from the cheapest insurers.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Hugo5274
Auto-Owners6080
COUNTRY Financial6586
State Farm6583
Allstate7192
Mile Auto71102
USAA7698
Progressive88119
Safeco95133
Mercury100149
GEICO104135
Clearcover106148
National General122159
Liberty Mutual123171
AssuranceAmerica124171
Elephant127166
Direct Auto130173
GAINSCO140177
Nationwide156204
Infinity175233
The General194261
Bristol West215284
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Hugo

Maybe you’re rushing to make your flight out of Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, or you backed into a parked car at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Mistakes happen to many Gainesville drivers, but these incidents can be costly. At-fault traffic accidents often trigger a rate increase, even if it’s your first one.

While some auto insurance coverage policies include an accident-forgiveness component, many don’t. Rates will likely increase because your accident caused your insurer to pay for the damages or injuries.[4] In Gainesville, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $338 per month for full coverage and $198 for liability only.

Here are the cheapest liability-only auto quotes in Gainesville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Hugo5271
Auto-Owners6083
COUNTRY Financial6592
State Farm6588
Allstate7197
Mile Auto71108
USAA76104
Progressive88125
Safeco95142
Mercury100156
GEICO104143
Clearcover106172
National General122170
Liberty Mutual123181
AssuranceAmerica124177
Elephant127176
Direct Auto130184
GAINSCO140189
Nationwide156216
Infinity175230
The General194275
Bristol West215295
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

Between 2017 and 2020, more than 2,000 drivers received a DUI conviction in Georgia’s Hall County.[5] Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can lead to some of the highest auto insurance rates, as well as your insurance company not renewing your policy at the end of its term. Georgia may even require you to file SR-22 insurance and maintain its coverage for three years.

Gainesville drivers can expect to pay an average of $383 per month for full coverage and $224 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

Here are the most affordable car insurance companies offering minimum coverage for Gainesville drivers with a DUI.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Hugo5278
Auto-Owners6098
COUNTRY Financial65106
State Farm65106
Allstate71116
Mile Auto71120
USAA76124
Progressive88143
Safeco95155
Mercury100167
GEICO104169
Clearcover106173
National General122199
Liberty Mutual123200
AssuranceAmerica124202
Elephant127207
Direct Auto130212
GAINSCO140228
Nationwide156254
Infinity175285
The General194316
Bristol West215350
Foremost230375
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

As drivers age, their experience earns them cheaper car insurance rates, starting around age 35. Unfortunately, fatal crash rates increase substantially for drivers after age 70, which then leads to an increase in rates around the age of 75. Health problems and an increased susceptibility to injury increase the likelihood of causing an accident and sustaining major injuries in an accident.[6]

Senior drivers often have lower-than-average premiums compared to many other age groups. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Gainesville is $174 per month for full coverage and $102 for liability only.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers for older adults in Gainesville.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3652
State Farm3753
COUNTRY Financial4058
Allstate4565
Mile Auto4571
Progressive4570
USAA4970
GEICO6594
Mercury70114
Safeco71123
AssuranceAmerica73124
Liberty Mutual80139
Direct Auto81136
Elephant82115
Nationwide86122
National General87179
Clearcover94170
GAINSCO104211
The General137228
Bristol West141267
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Rates for teen drivers skew much higher than adults because young drivers lack the experience to recognize and react to road hazards. Between 2015 and 2019, speeding was a factor in 43% of U.S. teen driver and passenger car-crash fatalities.[7]

Not only do teen drivers have higher death rates, but they also increase the risk of injury or death for their passengers, other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. Young drivers should practice safe driving habits, drive safe vehicles, and seek discounts or policy incentives on their parents’ plans to get the cheapest rates in Gainesville.

Teen drivers in Gainesville pay an average of $400 per month for full coverage and $234 for liability only.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial92135
Hugo94105
Auto-Owners100145
State Farm112160
Allstate125180
USAA126181
Mile Auto137218
Progressive159250
GEICO165239
Safeco170294
Mercury184300
Clearcover190342
Liberty Mutual208361
Elephant211296
National General233480
Direct Auto238399
AssuranceAmerica239407
GAINSCO252510
Nationwide268380
Infinity295531
The General312521
Bristol West359679
Foremost412491
Gainesville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Even with a clean driving record, Gainesville drivers may not get the lowest rates available if they have an unfavorable credit history. Georgia auto insurance companies are legally allowed to check your credit report and use that information as one of many factors influencing your policy eligibility and rate.[8]

Drivers with excellent or good credit usually pay cheaper rates than drivers with poor credit.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Gainesville?

Car insurance is more expensive in Gainesville compared to the national average of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 per month for full coverage. However, Gainesville has cheaper rates compared to major Georgia cities, like Atlanta and Savannah.

This could be because Gainesville has fewer residents than these cities, and insurance companies consider an area’s population when determining car insurance premiums.[9] Also, Gainesville reported fewer car accidents in 2022 than Atlanta and Savannah.[10]

More cities in Georgia

Here’s how the average cost of car insurance in Gainesville compares to rates in other Georgia cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Athens$133$223
Atlanta$204$257
Augusta$142$230
Columbus$137$230
Lawrenceville$170$262
Marietta$159$223
Savannah$178$265
Woodstock$150$230
Gainesville car insurance FAQs

Learn why car insurance rates are increasing, and check out Insurify’s answers to common questions about auto coverage in Gainesville.

  • How much is car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?

    The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville is $131 per month for liability-only insurance and $224 per month for full coverage.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville?

    Hugo has the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, with a liability-only rate of $52 per month. Other affordable insurers include Auto-Owners and COUNTRY Financial, with monthly liability rates of $60 and $65, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Gainesville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Gainesville include Auto-Owners, State Farm, and COUNTRY Financial. These insurance companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, solid AM Best ratings, and plenty of coverage options for drivers to choose from. But you should always compare quotes from different insurers to find the company that offers the right coverage at the best price for your budget.

  • What factors influence the cost of car insurance in Gainesville, Georgia?

    Factors outside of your control that influence the cost of your car insurance in Gainesville include the city’s accident and car theft rates, the number of claims in the area, and your age. However, factors within your control are your driving record, credit score, vehicle type, and coverage options.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Gainesville, Georgia?

    Georgia requires 25/50/25 minimum liability limits. This translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1]

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Auto."
  2. Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner. "Governor Kemp Signs Legislation Giving Insurance Commissioner More Authority Over Auto Rates."
  3. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention."
  4. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. Georgia Department of Driver Services. "DUI Data Reports."
  6. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2021: Older people."
  7. Governors Highway Safety Association. "Teens and Speeding: Breaking the Deadly Cycle."
  8. Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. "Credit and Debt."
  9. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: Savannah city, Georgia; Atlanta city, Georgia; Gainesville city, Georgia."
  10. Georgia Department of Transportation. "Georgia Crash Data."

