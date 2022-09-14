Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Amid red, rolling hills and a quick drive to the Gulf of Mexico, Tallahassee residents enjoy warm weather year-round and average car insurance premiums lower than the state average. Despite its status as Florida’s capital, Tallahassee has fewer residents than other major cities, like Jacksonville and Miami, which can contribute to its lower rates.[1]
Plus, Leon County had much fewer car crashes than Miami-Dade and Duval counties in 2021, further helping keep car insurance premiums lower than other metropolitan areas.[2]
But Florida average car insurance rates tend to be higher than the national average, and Tallahassee is no exception. The average cost of car insurance in Tallahassee is $275 a month for liability-only insurance and $349 a month for full coverage.
Here’s what you need to know about getting affordable car insurance in Tallahassee.
Datos Breves
Tallahassee’s average liability car insurance rates are 22% less than the state average but 159% more than the national average.
Florida is one of the few states that don’t require bodily injury liability coverage.[3]
Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit score to determine premiums, so maintaining good credit can help keep rates low.[4]
Shop for Car Insurance in Tallahassee, Florida
Best car insurance companies in Tallahassee
When shopping for cheap car insurance in Tallahassee, Florida, consider your specific needs and circumstances carefully. Factors such as your driving record, vehicle model, and preferred coverage selections can influence which company has the cheapest rates for you.
Here are some of the best car insurance companies in Tallahassee and their standout features.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$58/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$68/mo
Drivers in Tallahassee can choose from a long list of coverages from State Farm, including liability, comprehensive, collision, medical payments, and more. What sets State Farm apart is its highly rated customer service ratings and years of experience in the insurance industry.
Ventajas
No. 1 in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study for Florida
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$60/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
GEICO offers car insurance with cost-effective rates, personalized service, and 85 years of industry knowledge. Plus, it has a highly rated mobile app that policyholders can use to manage their policies, file claims, and track the status of their claims.
Ventajas
No. 2 in J.D. Power’s insurance digital experience study
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Tallahassee
Liability insurance provides coverage for other parties’ injuries and property damages when you cause an accident. In Florida, liability insurance meets the state’s minimum requirements for property damage liability and personal injury protection. Because liability insurance is the bare minimum you need to drive legally, it’s often the cheapest car insurance you can buy.
Tallahassee residents can explore affordable liability-only policies from the following car insurance companies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
58
GEICO
60
Hugo
65
Allstate
101
Safeco
111
Mile Auto
113
Travelers
121
Mercury
126
Liberty Mutual
132
Direct Auto
135
Midvale Home & Auto
150
Progressive
153
Infinity
171
Foremost
180
Dairyland
182
AssuranceAmerica
199
Bristol West
235
National General
262
The General
269
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Tallahassee
Liability-only car insurance may protect you from liabilities when you cause an accident, but it won’t pay for your vehicle repairs. If you want more protection, consider full-coverage car insurance, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance. This extensive coverage is especially beneficial for drivers with valuable vehicles, people in accident-prone or high-theft areas, or anyone seeking maximum protection for personal and third-party damages.
In Tallahassee, Florida, explore these affordable full-coverage car insurance quotes, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
68
GEICO
69
Hugo
73
Allstate
117
Travelers
141
Mercury
148
Safeco
152
Mile Auto
157
GAINSCO
185
Infinity
200
Liberty Mutual
203
Midvale Home & Auto
216
Direct Auto
217
Progressive
217
National General
264
Foremost
265
AssuranceAmerica
272
Dairyland
324
Bristol West
337
The General
382
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida drivers must adhere to minimum insurance requirements, which include personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance covers 80% of medical expenses for covered injuries, up to $10,000, regardless of fault.
For damages you cause in an accident, property damage liability insurance steps in to cover the costs. It’s essential to maintain continuous coverage on your vehicle, even during non-use periods, to ensure compliance with Florida’s laws.
Here are Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements:[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida car insurance minimum requirements are notably sparse compared to other states. It may not be enough protection for various situations, like vehicle rollovers or car theft. For more protection, you can enhance your auto insurance policy with these optional coverages:
Collision coverage
This pays for collision-related damages with other vehicles or objects, regardless of who’s responsible.
Comprehensive coverage
Extend your protection to cover theft and damages caused from events other than collisions, such as fire, vandalism, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
This insurance pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss. It’s a good idea for people who finance or lease their vehicles.
Uninsured motorist coverage
If someone without insurance — or policy limits too low to cover your damages — causes an accident with you, this coverage kicks in to pay for excess costs.
Glass coverage
This includes coverage for windshield and glass damage and may even offer no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
If you’re a Tallahassee driver with a history of incidents, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents, you may face higher insurance premiums. Finding affordable car insurance becomes difficult with a poor driving record, but it’s still important to shop for rates.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies, based on driving history.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Insurance companies consider speeding risky driving behavior, elevating the potential for future accidents and claims. Consequently, your insurance premiums are likely to increase after getting a speeding ticket, even if you didn’t cause an accident.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Tallahassee for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
78
66
GEICO
80
70
Hugo
95
84
Allstate
136
117
Travelers
167
143
Safeco
194
141
Mercury
201
171
Mile Auto
205
147
Infinity
240
206
Liberty Mutual
256
167
Direct Auto
261
163
Progressive
264
186
National General
310
307
AssuranceAmerica
340
249
Dairyland
391
220
Bristol West
401
279
The General
463
326
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
Leon County had 6,604 car crashes in 2021, an increase of more than 17% from the previous year.[2] Having an at-fault accident on your record can cause a significant surge in your car insurance rates, as it indicates a higher likelihood of future claims to insurance companies.[5] Prioritizing defensive driving and avoiding accidents not only keeps you and others safe on the road but also helps keep your insurance premiums affordable.
Here are Tallahassee’s cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
84
72
GEICO
87
75
Hugo
92
82
Allstate
147
127
Travelers
179
154
Safeco
209
153
Mercury
214
182
Mile Auto
222
160
Infinity
240
205
Liberty Mutual
275
179
Direct Auto
282
175
Progressive
283
200
National General
338
335
AssuranceAmerica
357
261
Dairyland
416
234
Bristol West
423
295
The General
497
350
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Leon County reported 83 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, a 33% increase from the previous year.[2] Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, suggesting a higher potential for accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to increase after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to file FR-44 insurance, which has higher minimum insurance requirements.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Tallahassee for drivers with a DUI on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Hugo
101
90
State Farm
103
88
GEICO
104
91
Allstate
177
153
Travelers
213
183
Mercury
230
196
Safeco
230
168
Mile Auto
247
178
Infinity
303
259
Liberty Mutual
307
200
Direct Auto
328
204
Progressive
328
232
National General
400
397
Foremost
401
272
AssuranceAmerica
412
301
Dairyland
490
275
Bristol West
510
356
The General
578
407
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Age is a crucial factor insurance companies consider while determining your car insurance premiums. As drivers accumulate experience and enter their mid-30s, rates typically decrease. However, around 75 years old, premiums may increase slightly due to factors like potential health issues and increased accident risks.[6] But senior drivers in Tallahassee still tend to pay lower-than-average premiums compared to other age groups.
Here are the cheapest Tallahassee car insurance companies for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm
40
34
GEICO
44
39
Allstate
77
67
Travelers
91
78
Mile Auto
103
74
Mercury
107
91
Progressive
114
81
Safeco
118
86
Liberty Mutual
137
89
Direct Auto
140
87
AssuranceAmerica
165
121
National General
194
193
Dairyland
226
127
Bristol West
229
160
The General
278
196
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenagers and young adults frequently pay higher car insurance rates than older drivers, primarily due to their limited driving experience and higher-risk profiles.[7] For instance, Leon County reported 1,118 crashes in 2021 involving teens ages 15 to 19 years old.[2] But teenagers can get affordable car insurance by staying on a parent’s policy, qualifying for student-centric discounts, and driving safe, reliable vehicles.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young adults in Tallahassee.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
GEICO
101
87
State Farm
108
92
Hugo
123
109
Allstate
192
165
Travelers
237
204
Safeco
253
185
Mercury
254
216
Mile Auto
284
204
Infinity
312
267
Liberty Mutual
318
207
Progressive
364
256
Direct Auto
370
230
Foremost
441
300
National General
470
466
Dairyland
487
274
AssuranceAmerica
490
358
Bristol West
520
363
The General
565
398
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Tallahassee
Securing affordable car insurance rates in Tallahassee is easier with these essential tips in mind:
Practice good driving habits. Make safe driving a priority to maintain a clean record. Obey traffic laws, avoid accidents, and prevent violations to keep your premiums as low as possible.
Bundle policies. Consider bundling your car insurance with other policies, like renters insurance, business insurance, or home insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts.
Ask about discounts. Be sure to ask about other available discounts, such as those for good driving records, vehicle safety features, or good grades, particularly if you have a teenage driver in your household.
Compare different companies. Take the time to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies in Tallahassee. Compare the quotes to find the insurer that offers you the best price for the coverage you need.
Maintain good credit. Insurers in Florida can use your credit score to determine premiums, so increase or maintain your credit score to get lower rates.
Tallahassee car insurance quotes by credit tier
While Florida insurance companies can take credit scores into account while determining insurance rates, they can’t be the sole criteria for setting premiums.[4] Having a good or excellent credit score can lead to lower premiums for Tallahassee drivers, as it indicates a lower risk of filing a claim. Conversely, drivers with poor credit scores may pay higher premiums due to the perceived higher risk associated with their credit history.
To find out the average monthly quotes in Tallahassee based on credit scores, refer to the chart below.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Tallahassee?
Compared to the national average, car insurance in Tallahassee is expensive. On average, full-coverage car insurance in the United States costs $172 per month, while Tallahassee’s average car insurance rates are $349 a month for full coverage.
But compared to average rates in other Florida cities, Tallahassee isn’t an expensive area for car insurance. Car insurance rates can vary considerably due to factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city and its ZIP codes.[7] For instance, Miami has more residents and a higher number of crashes annually than Tallahassee, and the average full-coverage quote in Miami is $508 a month — 46% higher than Tallahassee’s.
More cities in Florida
Here’s how the average quote for full-coverage car insurance in Tallahassee compares to other Florida cities’ quotes.
The average cost of car insurance in Tallahassee is $275 a month for liability-only insurance and $349 a month for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Tallahassee?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Tallahassee include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, strong A.M. Best ratings, and high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
But the best auto insurer depends on your specific needs. Shop for free car insurance quotes with at least three companies to find the one that offers the coverage you need at the best price for you.
How do you find the best car insurance rates in Tallahassee?
Finding the best car insurance rates in Tallahassee may take a little work on your part. The first thing you can do to find better rates is to compare multiple quotes while you shop. This will let you determine which insurance company offers you the best price. Furthermore, you should shop for car insurance every six months or when your driving profile changes, as you may be able to find better rates.
Next, you should take advantage of as many discounts as possible. Look for insurers that offer discounts for homeownership, good grades if you’re a student, and low annual mileage.
What factors affect your car insurance rates in Tallahassee?
Your age, credit score, vehicle type, driving record, and ZIP code are personal factors that affect your car insurance rates. But your ZIP code within Tallahassee also influences rates. Your area’s rates of car theft and accidents and the city’s severe weather patterns affect premiums.[7]
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
