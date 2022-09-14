Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you’re a Tallahassee driver with a history of incidents, such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), or at-fault accidents, you may face higher insurance premiums. Finding affordable car insurance becomes difficult with a poor driving record, but it’s still important to shop for rates.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies, based on driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Insurance companies consider speeding risky driving behavior, elevating the potential for future accidents and claims. Consequently, your insurance premiums are likely to increase after getting a speeding ticket, even if you didn’t cause an accident.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Tallahassee for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 78 66 GEICO 80 70 Hugo 95 84 Allstate 136 117 Travelers 167 143 Safeco 194 141 Mercury 201 171 Mile Auto 205 147 Infinity 240 206 Liberty Mutual 256 167 Direct Auto 261 163 Progressive 264 186 National General 310 307 AssuranceAmerica 340 249 Dairyland 391 220 Bristol West 401 279 The General 463 326 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Leon County had 6,604 car crashes in 2021, an increase of more than 17% from the previous year.[2] Having an at-fault accident on your record can cause a significant surge in your car insurance rates, as it indicates a higher likelihood of future claims to insurance companies.[5] Prioritizing defensive driving and avoiding accidents not only keeps you and others safe on the road but also helps keep your insurance premiums affordable.

Here are Tallahassee’s cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 84 72 GEICO 87 75 Hugo 92 82 Allstate 147 127 Travelers 179 154 Safeco 209 153 Mercury 214 182 Mile Auto 222 160 Infinity 240 205 Liberty Mutual 275 179 Direct Auto 282 175 Progressive 283 200 National General 338 335 AssuranceAmerica 357 261 Dairyland 416 234 Bristol West 423 295 The General 497 350 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Leon County reported 83 alcohol-related crashes in 2021, a 33% increase from the previous year.[2] Insurance companies consider DUIs a significant risk factor, suggesting a higher potential for accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to increase after a DUI. Additionally, Florida may require you to file FR-44 insurance, which has higher minimum insurance requirements.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Tallahassee for drivers with a DUI on their records.