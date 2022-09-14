>Seguros de Autos>Arkansas

Cheap Auto Insurance in Fayetteville, Arkansas (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Fayetteville drivers, with minimum-coverage rates starting at $58 per month.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Average car insurance rates in Fayetteville are close to the Arkansas state-level average, but much higher than national averages. Fayetteville drivers see average monthly rates of $241 for full coverage and $100 for liability-only insurance. By contrast, the national averages are $213 and $104, respectively.

Arkansas has one of the highest fatal accident rates in the country, which contributes to the state's higher-than-average car insurance rates.[1] Fayetteville’s relatively average car insurance rates may be because of the city’s smaller population and low number of fatal car accidents – the city had just two fatal crashes in 2022.[2]

Here's what to know about how to find affordable car insurance in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and about the cheapest insurers offering coverage in the city.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the three cheapest insurers for Fayetteville drivers.

  • Modified comparative negligence standards apply in Arkansas, meaning you can’t collect damages if you’re 50% or more at fault for a car accident.[3]

  • By state law, insurance companies must offer a college graduate discount and defensive driver discount to qualifying drivers in Arkansas.[4]

Best car insurance companies in Fayetteville

Finding affordable car insurance coverage in Fayetteville is important, but landing a great deal requires more than going with the first car insurance agency you find. You should compare several companies, including the ones Insurify has identified as some of the best car insurance companies below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$59$29Liability-only coverage
USAA4.5$72$35Military community
GEICO4.2$89$44Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo

State Farm consistently has low rates for many Arkansas cities, including Fayetteville. Drivers who only need liability coverage will find competitive rates, a variety of standard and non-standard insurance coverages, and lower premiums through a variety of discounts from State Farm. Drivers who want the backing of a well-known company for their car insurance should consider State Farm.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial strength ratings

  • Rental car and travel expenses coverage

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo

USAA serves the military community with car insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase a policy, you must be an active, retired, or reserve military member or their family member. Once you have membership, you may enjoy top-rated and U.S.-based customer service. Because USAA offers a number of different types of insurance and financial products, members have the potential to save even more through bundling.

Ventajas

  • Savings possible via SafePilot usage-based insurance program

  • High customer satisfaction ratings

Contras

  • Only for military members and their families

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo

GEICO lists 16 different discounts on its website, including some common ones for being a good student or a good driver. The nation's third-largest auto insurer by market share, GEICO also offers some different discounts too, such as for being a federal employee, using your seatbelt, and for having a new vehicle. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

Ventajas

  • Plenty of available discounts

  • Simple online claims process

Contras

  • Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not advertised

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings

Read our GEICO review
Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville

Each auto insurer sets its own rates, so it’s important to explore all your options. These tips can help you lock in the best deal on car insurance in Fayetteville:

  • Shop around. Be sure to get free car insurance quotes from multiple car insurance companies. You’ll be able to zero in on a lower rate and the right coverage for your unique needs.

  • Take advantage of available discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts you might qualify for. Common discounts include a good student discount, vehicle safety features discount, safe driving discount, and loyalty discount.

  • Bundle your policy. If you need home insurance or renters insurance, bundling may be a good idea. Find a company that will give you a discount if you bundle your auto insurance with another policy.

  • Drive safely. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to practice responsible driving habits to reduce your risk of these violations.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville: State Farm

Arkansas requires every driver to purchase liability car insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage pays for the property damage and injuries of other drivers and passengers after an at-fault accident. It’s usually the cheapest type of auto insurance you can buy.

The table below shows the most affordable liability-only insurance companies in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm28
USAA34
GEICO43
Auto-Owners48
Safeco56
National General57
Shelter62
Allstate63
Farmers64
Nationwide64
Progressive67
Travelers67
State Auto76
Liberty Mutual82
Hallmark86
Midvale Home & Auto92
GAINSCO94
Dairyland101
Direct Auto105
The General124
Bristol West148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes three types of coverages: liability, collision, and comprehensive. Compared to a liability-only policy full coverage is more expensive, but it offers greater financial protection. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. Here’s an overview of the cheapest full-coverage insurance companies in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm58
USAA71
GEICO87
Auto-Owners98
Safeco125
Shelter127
Allstate129
Travelers129
Farmers130
Nationwide130
Progressive138
National General148
Midvale Home & Auto164
State Auto183
GAINSCO200
Liberty Mutual201
Direct Auto215
Hallmark230
Dairyland233
The General255
Bristol West343
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Fayetteville car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Arkansas

Arkansas is an at-fault — also called tort — state. This means the driver who caused the accident must pay for the damage and injury costs the drivers or passengers in another vehicle incur. Because the state also follows modified comparative negligence standards, you can only receive compensation for damages from the other driver if you’re less than 50% at fault.[3]

In addition, Arkansas requires drivers to carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to drive legally. But you can purchase optional coverage for extra peace of mind. You can expect to face legal and financial consequences if you’re unable to show proof of insurance.

Here are the minimum insurance requirements in Arkansas:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

Here are some optional auto policies in Arkansas that can offer more protection in various situations:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive coverage can apply if an incident other than a car accident damages your car, like theft, falling objects, severe weather, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle if you hit an object or another vehicle, no matter who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage can protect you financially if a driver without enough insurance — or no insurance — causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance

    Also known as no-fault insurance, personal injury protection covers medical expenses, regardless of who caused the accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Guaranteed asset protection coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement after a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase your car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies view these violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a claim than a driver with a clean record. Fayetteville drivers with clean records usually pay less for an auto policy than those with spotty driving histories.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding may increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle and is one of the most common causes of car accidents. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver and, in turn, charge you more for car insurance.

Fayetteville drivers with speeding citations see average car insurance rates of $354 per month for full coverage and $147 for liability only. The table below shows the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
State Farm2836
USAA3444
GEICO4356
Auto-Owners4864
Safeco5679
National General5775
Shelter6289
Allstate6382
Farmers6484
Nationwide6484
Progressive6791
Travelers6789
Liberty Mutual82115
GAINSCO94120
Dairyland101136
Direct Auto105141
The General124168
Bristol West148197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident will likely lead to higher car insurance rates for three to five years, so it’s a good idea to shop around and find affordable coverage. Keep in mind that your auto insurance premiums may not increase if you have accident forgiveness on your policy.

Also, how much rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the total value of the claim.[5] In Fayetteville, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with accidents on their records is $150 for liability-only policies and $363 for full coverage.

Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
State Farm2838
USAA3447
GEICO4359
Auto-Owners4866
Safeco5683
National General5779
Shelter6292
Allstate6386
Farmers6488
Nationwide6488
Progressive6795
Travelers6793
Liberty Mutual82120
GAINSCO94127
Dairyland101141
Direct Auto105148
The General124175
Bristol West148203
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI in Fayetteville is a serious offense. In addition to fines and jail time, you may pay higher rates for an auto policy compared to other drivers. And Arkansas might require you to purchase SR-22 insurance if the incident resulted in vehicular manslaughter. Also, it may be challenging to find an insurance company that’ll offer coverage, and those that do might charge sky-high rates.

A DUI pushes average car insurance rates in Fayetteville to $170 per month for minimum coverage and $411 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability-only car insurance quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with DUIs.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
State Farm2846
USAA3455
GEICO4370
Auto-Owners4878
Safeco5691
National General5793
Shelter6295
Allstate63103
Farmers64104
Nationwide64104
Progressive67109
Travelers67109
Liberty Mutual82133
GAINSCO94153
Dairyland101164
Direct Auto105171
The General124202
Bristol West148241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Age-related changes to vision, mobility, and reaction times can make it difficult for many seniors to drive safely.[6] That’s why car insurance rates usually decrease around age 35 and increase at around age 70. Seniors need to do some research to find the most affordable coverage.

Fayetteville seniors see average car insurance costs of $169 per month for full coverage and $70 for liability policies. To start your search, here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance options for seniors in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2041
USAA2552
GEICO3164
Auto-Owners3572
Shelter4185
National General43111
Nationwide4490
Progressive4491
Safeco4499
Farmers4694
Allstate4796
Travelers4994
Liberty Mutual62153
GAINSCO72152
Direct Auto75153
Dairyland76174
The General94193
Bristol West110255
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Teenagers are young drivers with limited experience on the road and higher accident rates than older drivers. While they usually face more expensive car insurance, they can save money if they stay on their parents’ policy or take advantage of a good student discount.

Car insurance for teen drivers in Fayetteville averages $179 monthly for liability-only coverage and $431 for full coverage. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young drivers in Fayetteville.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm48100
USAA56118
GEICO68138
Auto-Owners80164
Safeco101224
Shelter107220
National General109282
Nationwide110224
Allstate111228
Farmers112228
Progressive121249
Travelers121234
Liberty Mutual139341
Dairyland165380
GAINSCO169360
Direct Auto192394
The General200410
Bristol West247573
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fayetteville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Research shows that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and usually file fewer claims than those with poor credit. This is why some insurance companies look at credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine rates.[7] Considering credit scores is illegal in some states, but Arkansas allows insurers to use credit scores when determining premiums.[8]

The chart below shows that a Fayetteville driver with excellent credit may pay $222 per month for car insurance, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $446 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Fayetteville?

Fayetteville's average car insurance costs are in line with Arkansas state averages, but higher than national averages. It’s also important to note that car insurance costs in Arkansas vary by city and ZIP code as a result of different factors like population, weather conditions, and accident rates. For example, drivers pay more, on average, for an auto policy in Little Rock or Jonesboro than they do in Fayetteville.[9]

More cities in Arkansas

Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance in various cities in Arkansas.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Conway$233$109
Fort Smith$223$96
Jonesboro$254$112
Little Rock$296$139
Springdale$239$107
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Fayetteville car insurance FAQs

Use Insurify’s guide on vehicle factors that can affect your car insurance rates while you shop for car insurance, and check out the answers to common questions about car insurance in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

  • How much is car insurance in Fayetteville?

    The average cost of car insurance in Fayetteville is $241 per month for full coverage and $100 for liability-only, according to Insurify data. Those averages are near state levels. Full coverage averages $247 per month throughout Arkansas and liability averages $103.

    Overall, Arkansas has higher-than-average car insurance costs. The national average for car insurance is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only policies.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Fayetteville?

    State Farm has the lowest rates for car insurance in Fayetteville, with liability-only rates that start at $58 per month. USAA and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in Fayetteville, with minimum-coverage rates of $71 and $87 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville, Arkansas, include GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, low average premiums compared to other insurers, and strong financial stability ratings.

    However, the best — and cheapest — auto insurer varies depending on your needs and driver profile. What’s cheapest for you may not be cheapest for someone else, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the best rates for your situation.

  • What types of car insurance coverage options are available to drivers in Fayetteville, Arkansas?

    Many standard car insurance coverage options are available to Fayetteville drivers. Liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are just a few options that insurers offer. Some coverages, like rideshare insurance, may be difficult to find, as it’s a relatively new policy type that isn’t available in every state.

  • How do you find the best car insurance rates in Fayetteville, Arkansas?

    Shopping for quotes, looking for discounts, and bundling policies are just a few ways to find the best car insurance rates in Fayetteville. These tactics will help you discover which company can offer the lowest rate. And if you purchase more than one policy with the same insurer, you can usually get a discount.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts."
  2. Arkansas Department of Transportation. "2018-2022 Arkansas Crash Analytics Tool (ACAT)."
  3. Nolo. "Arkansas Auto Accident Laws."
  4. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Consumers FAQ."
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  7. NAIC. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."
  8. Arkansas Insurance Department. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information."
  9. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
