Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.
Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Arkansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $59/mes para cobertura total en Arkansas.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Average car insurance rates in Fayetteville are close to the Arkansas state-level average, but much higher than national averages. Fayetteville drivers see average monthly rates of $241 for full coverage and $100 for liability-only insurance. By contrast, the national averages are $213 and $104, respectively.
Arkansas has one of the highest fatal accident rates in the country, which contributes to the state's higher-than-average car insurance rates.[1] Fayetteville’s relatively average car insurance rates may be because of the city’s smaller population and low number of fatal car accidents – the city had just two fatal crashes in 2022.[2]
Here's what to know about how to find affordable car insurance in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and about the cheapest insurers offering coverage in the city.
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the three cheapest insurers for Fayetteville drivers.
Modified comparative negligence standards apply in Arkansas, meaning you can’t collect damages if you’re 50% or more at fault for a car accident.[3]
By state law, insurance companies must offer a college graduate discount and defensive driver discount to qualifying drivers in Arkansas.[4]
Best car insurance companies in Fayetteville
Finding affordable car insurance coverage in Fayetteville is important, but landing a great deal requires more than going with the first car insurance agency you find. You should compare several companies, including the ones Insurify has identified as some of the best car insurance companies below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$59
$29
Liability-only coverage
USAA
4.5
$72
$35
Military community
GEICO
4.2
$89
$44
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$28/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$58/mo
State Farm consistently has low rates for many Arkansas cities, including Fayetteville. Drivers who only need liability coverage will find competitive rates, a variety of standard and non-standard insurance coverages, and lower premiums through a variety of discounts from State Farm. Drivers who want the backing of a well-known company for their car insurance should consider State Farm.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$34/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$71/mo
USAA serves the military community with car insurance and other insurance products, like home insurance and boat insurance. To purchase a policy, you must be an active, retired, or reserve military member or their family member. Once you have membership, you may enjoy top-rated and U.S.-based customer service. Because USAA offers a number of different types of insurance and financial products, members have the potential to save even more through bundling.
Ventajas
Savings possible via SafePilot usage-based insurance program
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$43/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$87/mo
GEICO lists 16 different discounts on its website, including some common ones for being a good student or a good driver. The nation's third-largest auto insurer by market share, GEICO also offers some different discounts too, such as for being a federal employee, using your seatbelt, and for having a new vehicle. It earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Ventajas
Plenty of available discounts
Simple online claims process
Contras
Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not advertised
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fayetteville
Each auto insurer sets its own rates, so it’s important to explore all your options. These tips can help you lock in the best deal on car insurance in Fayetteville:
Shop around. Be sure to get free car insurance quotes from multiple car insurance companies. You’ll be able to zero in on a lower rate and the right coverage for your unique needs.
Take advantage of available discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts you might qualify for. Common discounts include a good student discount, vehicle safety features discount, safe driving discount, and loyalty discount.
Bundle your policy. If you need home insurance or renters insurance, bundling may be a good idea. Find a company that will give you a discount if you bundle your auto insurance with another policy.
Drive safely. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase your car insurance rates. Do your best to practice responsible driving habits to reduce your risk of these violations.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fayetteville: State Farm
Arkansas requires every driver to purchase liability car insurance. This type of auto insurance coverage pays for the property damage and injuries of other drivers and passengers after an at-fault accident. It’s usually the cheapest type of auto insurance you can buy.
The table below shows the most affordable liability-only insurance companies in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
28
USAA
34
GEICO
43
Auto-Owners
48
Safeco
56
National General
57
Shelter
62
Allstate
63
Farmers
64
Nationwide
64
Progressive
67
Travelers
67
State Auto
76
Liberty Mutual
82
Hallmark
86
Midvale Home & Auto
92
GAINSCO
94
Dairyland
101
Direct Auto
105
The General
124
Bristol West
148
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fayetteville: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance usually includes three types of coverages: liability, collision, and comprehensive. Compared to a liability-only policy full coverage is more expensive, but it offers greater financial protection. Also, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require it. Here’s an overview of the cheapest full-coverage insurance companies in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
58
USAA
71
GEICO
87
Auto-Owners
98
Safeco
125
Shelter
127
Allstate
129
Travelers
129
Farmers
130
Nationwide
130
Progressive
138
National General
148
Midvale Home & Auto
164
State Auto
183
GAINSCO
200
Liberty Mutual
201
Direct Auto
215
Hallmark
230
Dairyland
233
The General
255
Bristol West
343
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Arkansas
Arkansas is an at-fault — also called tort — state. This means the driver who caused the accident must pay for the damage and injury costs the drivers or passengers in another vehicle incur. Because the state also follows modified comparative negligence standards, you can only receive compensation for damages from the other driver if you’re less than 50% at fault.[3]
In addition, Arkansas requires drivers to carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to drive legally. But you can purchase optional coverage for extra peace of mind. You can expect to face legal and financial consequences if you’re unable to show proof of insurance.
Here are the minimum insurance requirements in Arkansas:[4]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Here are some optional auto policies in Arkansas that can offer more protection in various situations:
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive coverage can apply if an incident other than a car accident damages your car, like theft, falling objects, severe weather, or vandalism.
Collision insurance
Collision coverage pays to repair your vehicle if you hit an object or another vehicle, no matter who’s at fault.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage can protect you financially if a driver without enough insurance — or no insurance — causes an accident.
Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance
Also known as no-fault insurance, personal injury protection covers medical expenses, regardless of who caused the accident.
Gap insurance
Guaranteed asset protection coverage pays for the difference between your auto loan balance and insurance settlement after a total loss.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase your car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies view these violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a claim than a driver with a clean record. Fayetteville drivers with clean records usually pay less for an auto policy than those with spotty driving histories.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding may increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle and is one of the most common causes of car accidents. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver and, in turn, charge you more for car insurance.
Fayetteville drivers with speeding citations see average car insurance rates of $354 per month for full coverage and $147 for liability only. The table below shows the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
State Farm
28
36
USAA
34
44
GEICO
43
56
Auto-Owners
48
64
Safeco
56
79
National General
57
75
Shelter
62
89
Allstate
63
82
Farmers
64
84
Nationwide
64
84
Progressive
67
91
Travelers
67
89
Liberty Mutual
82
115
GAINSCO
94
120
Dairyland
101
136
Direct Auto
105
141
The General
124
168
Bristol West
148
197
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident will likely lead to higher car insurance rates for three to five years, so it’s a good idea to shop around and find affordable coverage. Keep in mind that your auto insurance premiums may not increase if you have accident forgiveness on your policy.
Also, how much rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the total value of the claim.[5] In Fayetteville, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with accidents on their records is $150 for liability-only policies and $363 for full coverage.
Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
State Farm
28
38
USAA
34
47
GEICO
43
59
Auto-Owners
48
66
Safeco
56
83
National General
57
79
Shelter
62
92
Allstate
63
86
Farmers
64
88
Nationwide
64
88
Progressive
67
95
Travelers
67
93
Liberty Mutual
82
120
GAINSCO
94
127
Dairyland
101
141
Direct Auto
105
148
The General
124
175
Bristol West
148
203
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
A DUI in Fayetteville is a serious offense. In addition to fines and jail time, you may pay higher rates for an auto policy compared to other drivers. And Arkansas might require you to purchase SR-22 insurance if the incident resulted in vehicular manslaughter. Also, it may be challenging to find an insurance company that’ll offer coverage, and those that do might charge sky-high rates.
A DUI pushes average car insurance rates in Fayetteville to $170 per month for minimum coverage and $411 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability-only car insurance quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
State Farm
28
46
USAA
34
55
GEICO
43
70
Auto-Owners
48
78
Safeco
56
91
National General
57
93
Shelter
62
95
Allstate
63
103
Farmers
64
104
Nationwide
64
104
Progressive
67
109
Travelers
67
109
Liberty Mutual
82
133
GAINSCO
94
153
Dairyland
101
164
Direct Auto
105
171
The General
124
202
Bristol West
148
241
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age-related changes to vision, mobility, and reaction times can make it difficult for many seniors to drive safely.[6] That’s why car insurance rates usually decrease around age 35 and increase at around age 70. Seniors need to do some research to find the most affordable coverage.
Fayetteville seniors see average car insurance costs of $169 per month for full coverage and $70 for liability policies. To start your search, here’s an overview of the cheapest car insurance options for seniors in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
20
41
USAA
25
52
GEICO
31
64
Auto-Owners
35
72
Shelter
41
85
National General
43
111
Nationwide
44
90
Progressive
44
91
Safeco
44
99
Farmers
46
94
Allstate
47
96
Travelers
49
94
Liberty Mutual
62
153
GAINSCO
72
152
Direct Auto
75
153
Dairyland
76
174
The General
94
193
Bristol West
110
255
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Teenagers are young drivers with limited experience on the road and higher accident rates than older drivers. While they usually face more expensive car insurance, they can save money if they stay on their parents’ policy or take advantage of a good student discount.
Car insurance for teen drivers in Fayetteville averages $179 monthly for liability-only coverage and $431 for full coverage. The table below highlights the cheapest car insurance companies for teens and young drivers in Fayetteville.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
48
100
USAA
56
118
GEICO
68
138
Auto-Owners
80
164
Safeco
101
224
Shelter
107
220
National General
109
282
Nationwide
110
224
Allstate
111
228
Farmers
112
228
Progressive
121
249
Travelers
121
234
Liberty Mutual
139
341
Dairyland
165
380
GAINSCO
169
360
Direct Auto
192
394
The General
200
410
Bristol West
247
573
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
The chart below shows that a Fayetteville driver with excellent credit may pay $222 per month for car insurance, on average, while drivers with poor credit pay an average of $446 per month.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fayetteville?
Fayetteville's average car insurance costs are in line with Arkansas state averages, but higher than national averages. It’s also important to note that car insurance costs in Arkansas vary by city and ZIP code as a result of different factors like population, weather conditions, and accident rates. For example, drivers pay more, on average, for an auto policy in Little Rock or Jonesboro than they do in Fayetteville.[9]
More cities in Arkansas
Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance in various cities in Arkansas.
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fayetteville car insurance FAQs
Use Insurify’s guide on vehicle factors that can affect your car insurance rates while you shop for car insurance, and check out the answers to common questions about car insurance in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
How much is car insurance in Fayetteville?
The average cost of car insurance in Fayetteville is $241 per month for full coverage and $100 for liability-only, according to Insurify data. Those averages are near state levels. Full coverage averages $247 per month throughout Arkansas and liability averages $103.
Overall, Arkansas has higher-than-average car insurance costs. The national average for car insurance is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 for liability-only policies.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Fayetteville?
State Farm has the lowest rates for car insurance in Fayetteville, with liability-only rates that start at $58 per month. USAA and GEICO are the second- and third-cheapest insurers in Fayetteville, with minimum-coverage rates of $71 and $87 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Fayetteville, Arkansas, include GEICO, State Farm, and USAA. These companies have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, low average premiums compared to other insurers, and strong financial stability ratings.
However, the best — and cheapest — auto insurer varies depending on your needs and driver profile. What’s cheapest for you may not be cheapest for someone else, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the best rates for your situation.
What types of car insurance coverage options are available to drivers in Fayetteville, Arkansas?
Many standard car insurance coverage options are available to Fayetteville drivers. Liability, collision, comprehensive, gap, personal injury protection, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are just a few options that insurers offer. Some coverages, like rideshare insurance, may be difficult to find, as it’s a relatively new policy type that isn’t available in every state.
How do you find the best car insurance rates in Fayetteville, Arkansas?
Shopping for quotes, looking for discounts, and bundling policies are just a few ways to find the best car insurance rates in Fayetteville. These tactics will help you discover which company can offer the lowest rate. And if you purchase more than one policy with the same insurer, you can usually get a discount.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
