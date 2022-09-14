Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs can increase your car insurance premiums. This is because car insurance companies view these violations as high-risk driving behavior that makes you more likely to file a claim than a driver with a clean record. Fayetteville drivers with clean records usually pay less for an auto policy than those with spotty driving histories.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding may increase your risk of losing control of your vehicle and is one of the most common causes of car accidents. If you have a speeding ticket on your record, insurance companies may consider you a high-risk driver and, in turn, charge you more for car insurance.

Fayetteville drivers with speeding citations see average car insurance rates of $354 per month for full coverage and $147 for liability only. The table below shows the cheapest monthly liability insurance quotes car insurers for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket State Farm 28 36 USAA 34 44 GEICO 43 56 Auto-Owners 48 64 Safeco 56 79 National General 57 75 Shelter 62 89 Allstate 63 82 Farmers 64 84 Nationwide 64 84 Progressive 67 91 Travelers 67 89 Liberty Mutual 82 115 GAINSCO 94 120 Dairyland 101 136 Direct Auto 105 141 The General 124 168 Bristol West 148 197 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident will likely lead to higher car insurance rates for three to five years, so it’s a good idea to shop around and find affordable coverage. Keep in mind that your auto insurance premiums may not increase if you have accident forgiveness on your policy.

Also, how much rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the total value of the claim.[5] In Fayetteville, the average monthly cost of car insurance for drivers with accidents on their records is $150 for liability-only policies and $363 for full coverage.

Here’s a look at the cheapest minimum-coverage quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident State Farm 28 38 USAA 34 47 GEICO 43 59 Auto-Owners 48 66 Safeco 56 83 National General 57 79 Shelter 62 92 Allstate 63 86 Farmers 64 88 Nationwide 64 88 Progressive 67 95 Travelers 67 93 Liberty Mutual 82 120 GAINSCO 94 127 Dairyland 101 141 Direct Auto 105 148 The General 124 175 Bristol West 148 203 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

A DUI in Fayetteville is a serious offense. In addition to fines and jail time, you may pay higher rates for an auto policy compared to other drivers. And Arkansas might require you to purchase SR-22 insurance if the incident resulted in vehicular manslaughter. Also, it may be challenging to find an insurance company that’ll offer coverage, and those that do might charge sky-high rates.

A DUI pushes average car insurance rates in Fayetteville to $170 per month for minimum coverage and $411 for full coverage. The table below shows the most affordable liability-only car insurance quotes in Fayetteville for drivers with DUIs.