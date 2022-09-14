Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are a few incidents that can result in higher rates. Auto insurers consider these traffic violations as high-risk driving behaviors that make you more likely to file a claim. If you have an incident on your driving record, you can expect to pay more for a policy in Anchorage than a driver with a clean record.

Find High-Risk Car Insurance in Anchorage Compare liability and full-coverage quotes from top insurers Código postal View My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding 10 mph more than the speed limit can result in a fine of $180, according to the city’s police department.[3] When you speed, you’re more likely to lose control of your vehicle and cause an accident. For this reason, speeding tickets may warrant higher car insurance premiums.

Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records in Anchorage, Alaska.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm $127 GEICO $129 USAA $140 Umialik Insurance $142 Midvale Home & Auto $163 Progressive $212 Allstate $229 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Alaska reported 66 fatalities and 55 total fatal car accidents in 2020.[4] If you cause a car accident, car insurance companies will likely charge you more for an auto policy, unless you purchased accident forgiveness. Factors like the severity of the accident and the total claim value will determine how much your premium will increase.

Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance companies in Anchorage for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only State Farm $142 GEICO $145 USAA $157 Umialik Insurance $160 Midvale Home & Auto $183 Progressive $238 Allstate $257 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alaska takes DUIs in Anchorage very seriously. If you have a DUI conviction, you’ll face penalties, like fines, jail time, and driver’s license revocation.[5] You’ll also see your car insurance costs increase, as it’s extremely risky driving behavior. Furthermore, Alaska may require you to keep an SR-22 insurance form on file with the state for five years with no lapse in coverage.

This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Anchorage for drivers with DUIs.