Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Anchorage, Alaska (2024)

Compared to the average rates in Alaska, car insurance is more expensive in Anchorage, so it’s crucial to shop for the cheapest rates.

Anna Baluch
Escrito porAnna Baluch
Anna BaluchEscritora de seguros

Anna Baluch es una escritora autónoma de Cleveland con enfoques en seguros y finanzas personales. Disfruta escribir contenido educativo que ayuda a la gente que hagan decisiones inteligentes. Se puede ver sus obras por el internet en varias publicaciones bien conocidas, incluyendo Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, y The Balance.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 24 de abril de 2024

Nestled between the Chugach Mountains and Cook Inlet, Anchorage is the largest city in Alaska and has no shortage of wilderness attractions, like the Alaska Zoo and Chugach State Park. It’s no surprise that car insurance costs are a bit higher than in the rest of the state.

On average, Anchorage residents pay $98 per month for a liability-only policy and $177 for full coverage. Fortunately, cheap car insurance is still available. Here’s what you need to know about finding affordable coverage in Anchorage.

Datos Breves

  • Anchorage’s average rates for full-coverage auto insurance are 9% higher than the state average.

  • If you’re a high-risk driver struggling to find coverage in Anchorage, you may be eligible for the Alaska Automobile Insurance Plan for high-risk auto insurance.

  • Alaska allows insurance companies to consider credit when determining premiums, so a high credit score can lead to a better deal.[1]

Best car insurance companies in Anchorage

Locking in affordable car insurance coverage in Anchorage is essential, but it takes a bit of effort. It’s a good idea to compare several car insurance companies, including the ones Insurify identified as some of the best options below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$137$91Liability coverage
GEICO4.2$140$92Digital experience
Midvale Home & Auto3.2$177$117Discounts
Best insurer for liability-only coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

State Farm is one of the largest car insurers in the U.S. and has offered car insurance for more than 100 years. It provides a variety of standard and non-standard insurance coverages and a generous bundling discount for combining your auto and home insurance policy.

Ventajas

  • Strong financial strength ratings

  • Select Service program for vehicle claims and repairs

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for a digital experience: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

The Government Employees Insurance Company, now known as GEICO, has been around since 1936. GEICO’s lineup of insurance products includes home insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance. A.M. Best gave GEICO an A++ financial strength rating, the highest available.

Ventajas

  • Robust mobile app

  • Savings possible via DriveEasy program

Contras

  • Only two local agents in Anchorage

  • Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for discounts: Midvale Home & Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A

Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale Home & Auto offers home insurance, condo insurance, renters insurance, and car insurance. As a customer, you can enjoy competitive rates as well as a variety of coverage options and discounts.

Ventajas

  • Many advertised discounts 

  • Online claims process

Contras

  • Not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

  • Minimal policy information online

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Anchorage

Each car insurance company sets its own car insurance rates, making it essential to consider all your options. Here are several tips to help you score the cheapest car insurance policy in Anchorage:

  • Shop around. Request free car insurance quotes from several car insurance companies. This will make it easier to find the right auto insurer for your budget and unique needs.

  • Explore discounts. Most car insurance companies offer discounts so you can save some money on a policy. Common discounts include the good student discount, loyalty discount, and safety feature discount.

  • Bundle your policy. If you need home insurance, renters insurance, or any other type of insurance product, find out if you can bundle it with an auto policy. Many insurers will give you a discount.

  • Practice responsible driving. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can raise your car insurance premiums. Always drive safely to maintain a clean driving record and avoid them.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Anchorage

Per Alaska state laws, Anchorage drivers must purchase liability car insurance to drive legally. Liability-only insurance covers the property damage and injuries of other drivers and passengers after an at-fault accident. This type of policy typically offers the most affordable car insurance coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only insurance companies in Anchorage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$91
GEICO$92
USAA$100
Umialik Insurance$102
Midvale Home & Auto$117
Progressive$152
Allstate$164
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Anchorage

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It’s more expensive than liability-only insurance, but it offers additional protection. If you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurance companies in Anchorage, Alaska.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm$137
GEICO$140
USAA$152
Umialik Insurance$154
Midvale Home & Auto$177
Progressive$230
Allstate$248
Estimar tu costo de seguro

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alaska

Alaska is a tort, or at-fault, state. This means you’ll need to pay for the other drivers’ property damage and injury costs if you’re responsible for a motor vehicle accident. If you can’t show proof of personal auto insurance, you’ll face financial and legal consequences.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Alaska:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

Alaska’s required car insurance limits are significantly higher than in most states. But you may still want to invest in optional coverage for extra protection in various situations. Here are several to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage kicks in if an incident other than an auto accident damages your car, like theft, storms, and falling trees.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your vehicle if you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, regardless of who’s at fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can protect you financially if the at-fault driver doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments insurance is similar to personal injury protection (PIP) coverage and can cover your medical expenses after an accident, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement helps pay for the cost of a rental car while your car is in the shop for repairs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs are a few incidents that can result in higher rates. Auto insurers consider these traffic violations as high-risk driving behaviors that make you more likely to file a claim. If you have an incident on your driving record, you can expect to pay more for a policy in Anchorage than a driver with a clean record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding 10 mph more than the speed limit can result in a fine of $180, according to the city’s police department.[3] When you speed, you’re more likely to lose control of your vehicle and cause an accident. For this reason, speeding tickets may warrant higher car insurance premiums.

Here’s a look at the cheapest auto insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records in Anchorage, Alaska.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$127
GEICO$129
USAA$140
Umialik Insurance$142
Midvale Home & Auto$163
Progressive$212
Allstate$229
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Alaska reported 66 fatalities and 55 total fatal car accidents in 2020.[4] If you cause a car accident, car insurance companies will likely charge you more for an auto policy, unless you purchased accident forgiveness. Factors like the severity of the accident and the total claim value will determine how much your premium will increase.

Here’s a look at the most affordable insurance companies in Anchorage for drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$142
GEICO$145
USAA$157
Umialik Insurance$160
Midvale Home & Auto$183
Progressive$238
Allstate$257
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Alaska takes DUIs in Anchorage very seriously. If you have a DUI conviction, you’ll face penalties, like fines, jail time, and driver’s license revocation.[5] You’ll also see your car insurance costs increase, as it’s extremely risky driving behavior. Furthermore, Alaska may require you to keep an SR-22 insurance form on file with the state for five years with no lapse in coverage.

This table shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Anchorage for drivers with DUIs.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$169
GEICO$171
USAA$186
Umialik Insurance$189
Midvale Home & Auto$217
Progressive$282
Allstate$305
Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Compared to younger drivers, seniors have a higher car accident mortality rate. Average car insurance premiums by age group tend to decrease around age 35 and increase a bit around age 75 as a result of potential physical and mental impairments. Despite these increases, senior drivers still tend to pay lower-than-average car insurance rates.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance quotes for seniors in Anchorage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$65
GEICO$66
USAA$72
Umialik Insurance$73
Midvale Home & Auto$84
Progressive$109
Allstate$118
Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers are young drivers who don’t have a lot of driving experience, and Alaska reports that teens account for 20% of traffic fatalities and major injuries in the state.[6] Even though auto insurers charge teens higher car insurance premiums, they can save money if they complete a defensive driving course or stay on their parents’ insurance policy.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers for teens and young adults in Anchorage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote: Liability Only
State Farm$163
GEICO$166
USAA$180
Umialik Insurance$183
Midvale Home & Auto$210
Progressive$273
Allstate$295
Anchorage car insurance quotes by credit tier

Alaska allows car insurance companies to use your credit score when determining premiums.[1] Car insurance companies argue that drivers with good to excellent credit are less risky and, in turn, typically file fewer claims than those with low credit scores. This is why they might consider the credit scores of prospective policyholders to help determine premiums.

According to the chart below, an Anchorage driver with excellent credit may pay $136 per month, on average, while a driver with poor credit might be charged an average of $274 per month.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Anchorage?

Average liability-only car insurance premiums in Anchorage are less than the national average. It’s crucial to note that auto insurance costs in Alaska differ by city and ZIP code due to factors like population, weather conditions, and car accident rates. For example, you’ll pay less on average for a car insurance policy in Fairbanks than you would in Anchorage.

More cities in Alaska

Here’s a look at the average cost of car insurance in a few cities in Alaska and how they compare to Anchorage.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Anchorage
Fairbanks$141-20%
Wasilla$1896%
Anchorage car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on mitigating vehicle damage from road salt and read the answers to common questions about Anchorage car insurance below.

  • How much is car insurance in Anchorage?

    Average car insurance rates in Anchorage are $98 for liability-only coverage and $177 for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Anchorage?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Anchorage include GEICO, Midvale Home & Auto, and State Farm. These insurers have strong Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, plenty of discounts, and additional coverage options for drivers to customize policies. However, the best auto insurer in Anchorage depends on your specific needs, which is why you should always compare quotes to find the best deal.

  • What is the minimum car insurance in Alaska?

    Alaska requires 50/100/25 limits, which translates to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident for bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident for property damage liability.[2]

  • How can you find the best car insurance rates in Anchorage?

    Comparing quotes, looking for discounts, and bundling policies are the best ways to find affordable car insurance in Anchorage. Comparing quotes from multiple companies for the same coverage levels can help you find the insurer that offers the best rates for your needs and driving profile. Furthermore, bundling policies and qualifying for discounts can help lower the cost of car insurance.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Alaska Division of Insurance. "Consumer Guide to Automobile Insurance."
  2. Alaska Division of Insurance. "Auto Coverage Options."
  3. Anchorage Police Department. "Traffic Unit."
  4. Alaska Department of Transportation. "Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS)."
  5. The Alaska Court System. "About D.U.I. (Driving Under the Influence)."
  6. Alaska Department of Transportation. "Teen Driving in Alaska."
