Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Past incidents like a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) charge, at-fault accident, or reckless driving incident typically affect the cost of your auto coverage in Enterprise. Your monthly premiums will likely increase because your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Drivers in Enterprise with a clean record pay lower insurance rates than people with a speeding ticket. If you have past tickets on your record, your car insurance company may charge you more to account for the additional risk. However, a single speeding ticket typically won’t affect your monthly premium significantly.

Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $184 for full coverage and $93 for liability-only policies. The following companies offer the cheapest liability-only coverage for Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Ticket Auto-Owners 29 40 State Farm 29 39 USAA 29 39 Allstate 32 43 COUNTRY Financial 32 44 Travelers 39 53 GEICO 43 58 National General 43 58 Direct Auto 46 64 Nationwide 50 68 AssuranceAmerica 53 76 Farmers 53 72 Progressive 53 74 Safeco 55 80 Clearcover 56 81 Liberty Mutual 75 109 Bristol West 95 131 GAINSCO 108 143 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Having one or more at-fault accidents on your driving record will increase your insurance costs — typically more so than a speeding ticket. The severity of the accident and details of your resulting claim may also influence your insurance premium.

An at-fault accident boosts average car insurance rates in Enterprise to $190 per month for full coverage and $96 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for minimum coverage in Enterprise with a past accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Record With Accident Auto-Owners 29 42 State Farm 29 41 USAA 29 41 Allstate 32 45 COUNTRY Financial 32 47 Travelers 39 56 GEICO 43 61 National General 43 62 Direct Auto 46 67 Nationwide 50 72 AssuranceAmerica 53 78 Farmers 53 75 Progressive 53 78 Safeco 55 85 Clearcover 56 94 Liberty Mutual 75 114 Bristol West 95 135 GAINSCO 108 151 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses, so having one on your record makes you a high-risk driver. Car insurance is typically harder to find and more expensive if you have a history of driving under the influence.

Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of liability-only coverage for drivers with a DUI from auto insurers in Enterprise.