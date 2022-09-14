>Seguros de Autos>Alabama

Cheap Auto Insurance in Enterprise, Alabama (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Enterprise, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $29 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

A city of around 30,000 people, Enterprise has lower car insurance rates than many other cities in Alabama. The average cost for a liability-only policy in Enterprise is about $60 per month, and full coverage costs $118. By comparison, the state averages for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance are $63 and $166, respectively.

Multiple factors contribute to Enterprise’s lower car insurance costs, including the city’s comparatively small population and low population density, its distance from the Gulf of Mexico, and its lower risk of storm damage.

Here’s what you should know about getting cheap car insurance in Enterprise.

Datos Breves

  • Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Enterprise.

  • The overall average cost of car insurance in Enterprise is $1,069 annually, according to Insurify data.

  • Enterprise is less populated than other Alabama cities, which likely contributes to the city's lower car insurance costs.

Best car insurance companies in Enterprise, Alabama

Though cost is a major factor you should consider when choosing an auto insurance policy, the cheapest insurer you find may not provide the best coverage options for you. It’s essential to shop around for coverage while keeping your unique insurance needs and financial situation in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$69$37Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$69$69Young drivers
USAA4.5$69$37Military members
Here are three of the best insurers offering quality coverage in Enterprise.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest average liability and full-coverage car insurance rates in Enterprise. The company is smaller than State Farm, USAA, and other well-known insurers, but it has an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best. Drivers can feel confident that the company is financially stable.

In addition to offering affordable auto policies, Auto-Owners provides customers with multiple ways to save on monthly premiums. Drivers can get multi-policy, positive payment history, paperless billing, and paid-in-full discounts.

Ventajas

  • Cheapest average rates in Enterprise

  • Advertises 13 car insurance discounts

Contras

  • Mobile app has average customer ratings

  • Doesn’t offer online quotes

Read our Auto-Owners review
Jack - April 9, 2024
Verified

Poor Handling but Partial Payment Made

I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified

Unhappy with Renewal Costs

The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified

Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company

I've had zero issues!

Best insurer for young drivers: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

The largest property and casualty insurance company in the U.S., State Farm sells auto coverage and other insurance products. The insurer received an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, signaling its financial stability.

State Farm customers benefit from several discounts, including savings for safe driving and bundling your coverage. It also offers special discounts for teens and drivers younger than 25, which can help make coverage more affordable for new drivers.

Ventajas

  • Advertises 10 car insurance discounts

  • Below-average number of customer complaints to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Contras

  • No gap insurance

  • No accident forgiveness coverage

Read our State Farm review
Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for military members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo

USAA is a long-standing insurer that offers affordable coverage to U.S. service members and veterans — and their eligible spouses and children. USAA received an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

USAA offers members multiple ways to save on auto coverage, including bundling, good student, multi-vehicle, and automatic payment discounts. Besides car insurance, USAA also sells property, life, health, and business insurance.

Ventajas

  • Advertises 10 car insurance discounts

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Only for active, reserve, and retired U.S. service members and eligible family members

  • Some poor customer reviews on Trustpilot

Read our USAA review
Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Enterprise

Car insurance companies look at many factors when calculating insurance rates, including your driving history, age, gender, location, credit history, and the type of vehicle you drive. Here are some actions you can take to potentially lower your car insurance rates:

  • Compare quotes from different companies. Shopping around for auto coverage can help you find an affordable policy that best meets your needs. Consider using an online quote-comparison tool or working with an independent insurance agent to simplify your search and save money.

  • Stay safe on the road. Focus on staying safe behind the wheel to help keep your auto insurance coverage costs manageable.

  • Take a defensive driving course. Insurance companies tend to offer lower rates to safe drivers. Consider taking a defensive driving course to get the best rates.

  • Build your credit. Your credit score will also affect your insurance rates in Enterprise. Aim for good or excellent credit to get the lowest possible prices.

  • Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer discounts on car insurance policies that can result in savings. For instance, you can earn a bundling discount for choosing multiple insurance products from the same company.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Enterprise: Auto-Owners

You can typically find the lowest rates for a liability-only policy. Liability coverage protects you financially if you cause an auto accident and injure the other driver or damage their vehicle.[1] Drivers with a high-mileage, older vehicle may only need liability coverage, but other vehicle owners should consider additional coverage beyond the state’s minimum requirements.

The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only policies in Enterprise.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners29
State Farm29
USAA29
Allstate32
COUNTRY Financial32
Travelers39
GEICO43
National General43
Direct Auto46
State Auto49
Nationwide50
AssuranceAmerica53
Farmers53
Progressive53
Safeco55
Clearcover56
Foremost60
Midvale Home & Auto70
Liberty Mutual75
Bristol West95
GAINSCO108
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Enterprise: Auto-Owners

Opting for full-coverage car insurance will provide you with more financial protection and can make sense if you drive a newer vehicle. In addition to liability insurance, full-coverage insurance includes comprehensive and collision insurance.

Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car following a non-collision event, like fire, severe weather, or vandalism. Collision insurance kicks in for damage to your car from an accident, regardless of fault.

Here are the cheapest full-coverage insurance options in Enterprise.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners55
USAA55
State Farm56
Allstate60
COUNTRY Financial61
Travelers76
GEICO82
Clearcover92
Nationwide94
Safeco95
AssuranceAmerica97
National General97
Progressive101
Farmers102
Direct Auto107
Midvale Home & Auto121
State Auto121
Liberty Mutual139
Foremost156
GAINSCO176
Bristol West221
Estimate your Enterprise car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Alabama

Alabama is a tort, or fault, state. This means the driver who caused an accident must cover the other driver’s costs associated with that incident. This includes damage to another driver’s vehicle and any medical expenses for the driver and passengers in that vehicle.

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements for Alabama drivers:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
  • $25,000 per person
  • $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
  • $25,000 per accident

Depending on your vehicle and budget, you may want to purchase additional coverage for more protection. Your lender may even require you to purchase collision and comprehensive coverages if you’re financing your car.

Here are a few common optional coverages to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance provides coverage for vehicle damage and the repairs to your car from a covered accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    For non-collision incidents, comprehensive insurance reimburses you for damage to your car. These incidents can include theft, burglary, fire, and a covered weather event.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    If you face injury from an accident, medical payments coverage can pay for your resulting medical expenses up to your coverage limits.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Past incidents like a speeding ticket, driving under the influence (DUI) charge, at-fault accident, or reckless driving incident typically affect the cost of your auto coverage in Enterprise. Your monthly premiums will likely increase because your car insurance company may view you as a high-risk driver.[3]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

Drivers in Enterprise with a clean record pay lower insurance rates than people with a speeding ticket. If you have past tickets on your record, your car insurance company may charge you more to account for the additional risk. However, a single speeding ticket typically won’t affect your monthly premium significantly.

Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $184 for full coverage and $93 for liability-only policies. The following companies offer the cheapest liability-only coverage for Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Ticket
Auto-Owners2940
State Farm2939
USAA2939
Allstate3243
COUNTRY Financial3244
Travelers3953
GEICO4358
National General4358
Direct Auto4664
Nationwide5068
AssuranceAmerica5376
Farmers5372
Progressive5374
Safeco5580
Clearcover5681
Liberty Mutual75109
Bristol West95131
GAINSCO108143
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Having one or more at-fault accidents on your driving record will increase your insurance costs — typically more so than a speeding ticket. The severity of the accident and details of your resulting claim may also influence your insurance premium.

An at-fault accident boosts average car insurance rates in Enterprise to $190 per month for full coverage and $96 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for minimum coverage in Enterprise with a past accident on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2942
State Farm2941
USAA2941
Allstate3245
COUNTRY Financial3247
Travelers3956
GEICO4361
National General4362
Direct Auto4667
Nationwide5072
AssuranceAmerica5378
Farmers5375
Progressive5378
Safeco5585
Clearcover5694
Liberty Mutual75114
Bristol West95135
GAINSCO108151
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses, so having one on your record makes you a high-risk driver. Car insurance is typically harder to find and more expensive if you have a history of driving under the influence.

Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of liability-only coverage for drivers with a DUI from auto insurers in Enterprise.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2949
State Farm2949
USAA2949
Allstate3254
COUNTRY Financial3254
Travelers3965
GEICO4372
National General4372
Direct Auto4677
Nationwide5084
AssuranceAmerica5389
Farmers5389
Progressive5389
Safeco5592
Clearcover5694
Foremost60101
Liberty Mutual75126
Bristol West95159
GAINSCO108181
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Drivers between the ages of 35 and 75 tend to earn steadily decreasing car insurance rates as they age due to more experience behind the wheel than younger drivers. As senior drivers reach the age of 75 and older, they may face slightly increased insurance rates to account for new age-related risk factors.

Senior drivers in Enterprise pay, on average, $83 per month for full coverage and $42 for liability-only policies. Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for senior drivers in Enterprise.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2140
State Farm2140
USAA2141
Allstate2445
COUNTRY Financial2446
Travelers2855
GEICO3260
National General3273
Direct Auto3376
Nationwide3565
Progressive3567
AssuranceAmerica3667
Farmers3974
Safeco4475
Clearcover4980
Liberty Mutual57106
Bristol West71165
GAINSCO83134
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial

Auto insurers typically view teenagers as high-risk drivers due to their lack of experience, and they charge higher premiums as a result. If you’re a teen driver, you can take these steps to keep your insurance costs manageable:

  • Stay on your parents’ insurance. Obtaining your own insurance policy is often more expensive than joining your parents’ policy.

  • Drive a safe car. Cars with several safety features are often cheaper to insure than cars without those features, so opting for a safe car is a good idea.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Insurers often offer good student discounts for maintaining a certain GPA.

Car insurance rates for teenage drivers in Enterprise average $217 for full coverage and $111 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest auto insurers for teen drivers in Enterprise.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
COUNTRY Financial4646
Auto-Owners4940
USAA4941
State Farm5140
Allstate5745
GEICO6960
Travelers7255
National General8373
Direct Auto8676
Nationwide8765
Farmers9474
Progressive9767
Safeco10075
Clearcover10280
AssuranceAmerica10467
Liberty Mutual129106
Bristol West161165
GAINSCO197134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Enterprise car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit score can affect the cost of your car insurance policy in Alabama. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit scores can get cheaper auto coverage than those with poor credit scores.

Below, you can find the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Enterprise by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Enterprise?

Drivers in Enterprise pay less for car insurance than the average cost of coverage in Alabama. A full-coverage policy averages $118 per month in Enterprise, while drivers pay around $60 for liability insurance. The state-level averages for Alabama are $166 for full coverage and $63 for minimum-coverage policies.

The city of Enterprise is a mix of rural and suburban areas, which may partially explain why residents benefit from affordable rates. Having fewer cars and people in an area creates less of a risk of auto accidents.

More cities in Alabama

Enterprise ranks 21st in population size in Alabama, and its car insurance rates reflect its smaller size. Here's now Enterprise's car insurance rates compare to averages in other Alabama cities.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Auburn$155$62
Birmingham$192$71
Huntsville$156$66
Madison$163$65
Mobile$200$72
Montgomery$195$70
Tuscaloosa$181$67
Enterprise, Alabama, car insurance FAQs

Finding the right amount of coverage from an insurer that understands your needs doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The following information can help you navigate your remaining questions about auto coverage in Enterprise.

  • How much is car insurance in Enterprise?

    Enterprise drivers pay an overall average of $89 per month for car insurance. Full-coverage insurance averages $118 per month, and liability-only coverage is $60 per month, according to Insurify data. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, credit history, age, coverage amount, vehicle, and more.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Enterprise?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Enterprise, with liability-only policies as low as $55 per month. Enterprise drivers can also find affordable rates with the city's second- and third-cheapest companies, USAA and State Farm. Their liability-only rates start at $55 and $56, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Enterprise?

    The best car insurance company in Enterprise is State Farm. The company has a high 4.4 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, solid J.D. Power rankings, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.

  • Is Alabama a no-fault state?

    No. Alabama is an at-fault state. If you cause an accident, you need to cover any medical expenses and vehicle repairs for the other driver and their passengers.

  • How much coverage do you need in Alabama?

    To drive legally in Alabama, you must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Insurance Business Magazine. "How liability car insurance can protect you."
  2. Alabama Department of Revenue. "What are the insurance requirements?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
