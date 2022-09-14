Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Alabama
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $37/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en Alabama.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
A city of around 30,000 people, Enterprise has lower car insurance rates than many other cities in Alabama. The average cost for a liability-only policy in Enterprise is about $60 per month, and full coverage costs $118. By comparison, the state averages for liability-only and full-coverage car insurance are $63 and $166, respectively.
Multiple factors contribute to Enterprise’s lower car insurance costs, including the city’s comparatively small population and low population density, its distance from the Gulf of Mexico, and its lower risk of storm damage.
Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in Enterprise.
The overall average cost of car insurance in Enterprise is $1,069 annually, according to Insurify data.
Enterprise is less populated than other Alabama cities, which likely contributes to the city's lower car insurance costs.
Best car insurance companies in Enterprise, Alabama
Though cost is a major factor you should consider when choosing an auto insurance policy, the cheapest insurer you find may not provide the best coverage options for you. It’s essential to shop around for coverage while keeping your unique insurance needs and financial situation in mind.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$69
$37
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$69
$69
Young drivers
USAA
4.5
$69
$37
Military members
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
Here are three of the best insurers offering quality coverage in Enterprise.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo
Auto-Owners offers some of the cheapest average liability and full-coverage car insurance rates in Enterprise. The company is smaller than State Farm, USAA, and other well-known insurers, but it has an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best. Drivers can feel confident that the company is financially stable.
In addition to offering affordable auto policies, Auto-Owners provides customers with multiple ways to save on monthly premiums. Drivers can get multi-policy, positive payment history, paperless billing, and paid-in-full discounts.
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo
The largest property and casualty insurance company in the U.S., State Farm sells auto coverage and other insurance products. The insurer received an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best, signaling its financial stability.
State Farm customers benefit from several discounts, including savings for safe driving and bundling your coverage. It also offers special discounts for teens and drivers younger than 25, which can help make coverage more affordable for new drivers.
Ventajas
Advertises 10 car insurance discounts
Below-average number of customer complaints to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$29/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$55/mo
USAA is a long-standing insurer that offers affordable coverage to U.S. service members and veterans — and their eligible spouses and children. USAA received an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
USAA offers members multiple ways to save on auto coverage, including bundling, good student, multi-vehicle, and automatic payment discounts. Besides car insurance, USAA also sells property, life, health, and business insurance.
Ventajas
Advertises 10 car insurance discounts
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Only for active, reserve, and retired U.S. service members and eligible family members
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Enterprise
Car insurance companies look at many factors when calculating insurance rates, including your driving history, age, gender, location, credit history, and the type of vehicle you drive. Here are some actions you can take to potentially lower your car insurance rates:
Compare quotes from different companies. Shopping around for auto coverage can help you find an affordable policy that best meets your needs. Consider using an online quote-comparison tool or working with an independent insurance agent to simplify your search and save money.
Stay safe on the road. Focus on staying safe behind the wheel to help keep your auto insurance coverage costs manageable.
Take a defensive driving course. Insurance companies tend to offer lower rates to safe drivers. Consider taking a defensive driving course to get the best rates.
Build your credit. Your credit score will also affect your insurance rates in Enterprise. Aim for good or excellent credit to get the lowest possible prices.
Ask about discounts. Many insurers offer discounts on car insurance policies that can result in savings. For instance, you can earn a bundling discount for choosing multiple insurance products from the same company.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Enterprise: Auto-Owners
You can typically find the lowest rates for a liability-only policy. Liability coverage protects you financially if you cause an auto accident and injure the other driver or damage their vehicle.[1] Drivers with a high-mileage, older vehicle may only need liability coverage, but other vehicle owners should consider additional coverage beyond the state’s minimum requirements.
The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only policies in Enterprise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
29
State Farm
29
USAA
29
Allstate
32
COUNTRY Financial
32
Travelers
39
GEICO
43
National General
43
Direct Auto
46
State Auto
49
Nationwide
50
AssuranceAmerica
53
Farmers
53
Progressive
53
Safeco
55
Clearcover
56
Foremost
60
Midvale Home & Auto
70
Liberty Mutual
75
Bristol West
95
GAINSCO
108
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Enterprise: Auto-Owners
Opting for full-coverage car insurance will provide you with more financial protection and can make sense if you drive a newer vehicle. In addition to liability insurance, full-coverage insurance includes comprehensive and collision insurance.
Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car following a non-collision event, like fire, severe weather, or vandalism. Collision insurance kicks in for damage to your car from an accident, regardless of fault.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage insurance options in Enterprise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
55
USAA
55
State Farm
56
Allstate
60
COUNTRY Financial
61
Travelers
76
GEICO
82
Clearcover
92
Nationwide
94
Safeco
95
AssuranceAmerica
97
National General
97
Progressive
101
Farmers
102
Direct Auto
107
Midvale Home & Auto
121
State Auto
121
Liberty Mutual
139
Foremost
156
GAINSCO
176
Bristol West
221
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Alabama
Alabama is a tort, or fault, state. This means the driver who caused an accident must cover the other driver’s costs associated with that incident. This includes damage to another driver’s vehicle and any medical expenses for the driver and passengers in that vehicle.
Depending on your vehicle and budget, you may want to purchase additional coverage for more protection. Your lender may even require you to purchase collision and comprehensive coverages if you’re financing your car.
Here are a few common optional coverages to consider:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance provides coverage for vehicle damage and the repairs to your car from a covered accident.
Comprehensive coverage
For non-collision incidents, comprehensive insurance reimburses you for damage to your car. These incidents can include theft, burglary, fire, and a covered weather event.
Medical payments coverage
If you face injury from an accident, medical payments coverage can pay for your resulting medical expenses up to your coverage limits.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
Drivers in Enterprise with a clean record pay lower insurance rates than people with a speeding ticket. If you have past tickets on your record, your car insurance company may charge you more to account for the additional risk. However, a single speeding ticket typically won’t affect your monthly premium significantly.
Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets face average monthly car insurance rates of $184 for full coverage and $93 for liability-only policies. The following companies offer the cheapest liability-only coverage for Enterprise drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Ticket
Auto-Owners
29
40
State Farm
29
39
USAA
29
39
Allstate
32
43
COUNTRY Financial
32
44
Travelers
39
53
GEICO
43
58
National General
43
58
Direct Auto
46
64
Nationwide
50
68
AssuranceAmerica
53
76
Farmers
53
72
Progressive
53
74
Safeco
55
80
Clearcover
56
81
Liberty Mutual
75
109
Bristol West
95
131
GAINSCO
108
143
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Having one or more at-fault accidents on your driving record will increase your insurance costs — typically more so than a speeding ticket. The severity of the accident and details of your resulting claim may also influence your insurance premium.
An at-fault accident boosts average car insurance rates in Enterprise to $190 per month for full coverage and $96 for minimum coverage. Here’s what you can expect to pay for minimum coverage in Enterprise with a past accident on your record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
29
42
State Farm
29
41
USAA
29
41
Allstate
32
45
COUNTRY Financial
32
47
Travelers
39
56
GEICO
43
61
National General
43
62
Direct Auto
46
67
Nationwide
50
72
AssuranceAmerica
53
78
Farmers
53
75
Progressive
53
78
Safeco
55
85
Clearcover
56
94
Liberty Mutual
75
114
Bristol West
95
135
GAINSCO
108
151
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
A DUI is one of the most serious driving offenses, so having one on your record makes you a high-risk driver. Car insurance is typically harder to find and more expensive if you have a history of driving under the influence.
Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of liability-only coverage for drivers with a DUI from auto insurers in Enterprise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
29
49
State Farm
29
49
USAA
29
49
Allstate
32
54
COUNTRY Financial
32
54
Travelers
39
65
GEICO
43
72
National General
43
72
Direct Auto
46
77
Nationwide
50
84
AssuranceAmerica
53
89
Farmers
53
89
Progressive
53
89
Safeco
55
92
Clearcover
56
94
Foremost
60
101
Liberty Mutual
75
126
Bristol West
95
159
GAINSCO
108
181
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Drivers between the ages of 35 and 75 tend to earn steadily decreasing car insurance rates as they age due to more experience behind the wheel than younger drivers. As senior drivers reach the age of 75 and older, they may face slightly increased insurance rates to account for new age-related risk factors.
Senior drivers in Enterprise pay, on average, $83 per month for full coverage and $42 for liability-only policies. Here are some of the cheapest coverage options for senior drivers in Enterprise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
21
40
State Farm
21
40
USAA
21
41
Allstate
24
45
COUNTRY Financial
24
46
Travelers
28
55
GEICO
32
60
National General
32
73
Direct Auto
33
76
Nationwide
35
65
Progressive
35
67
AssuranceAmerica
36
67
Farmers
39
74
Safeco
44
75
Clearcover
49
80
Liberty Mutual
57
106
Bristol West
71
165
GAINSCO
83
134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: COUNTRY Financial
Auto insurers typically view teenagers as high-risk drivers due to their lack of experience, and they charge higher premiums as a result. If you’re a teen driver, you can take these steps to keep your insurance costs manageable:
Stay on your parents’ insurance. Obtaining your own insurance policy is often more expensive than joining your parents’ policy.
Drive a safe car. Cars with several safety features are often cheaper to insure than cars without those features, so opting for a safe car is a good idea.
Take advantage of discounts. Insurers often offer good student discounts for maintaining a certain GPA.
Car insurance rates for teenage drivers in Enterprise average $217 for full coverage and $111 for minimum coverage. Here are the cheapest auto insurers for teen drivers in Enterprise.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
COUNTRY Financial
46
46
Auto-Owners
49
40
USAA
49
41
State Farm
51
40
Allstate
57
45
GEICO
69
60
Travelers
72
55
National General
83
73
Direct Auto
86
76
Nationwide
87
65
Farmers
94
74
Progressive
97
67
Safeco
100
75
Clearcover
102
80
AssuranceAmerica
104
67
Liberty Mutual
129
106
Bristol West
161
165
GAINSCO
197
134
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Below, you can find the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in Enterprise by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Enterprise?
Drivers in Enterprise pay less for car insurance than the average cost of coverage in Alabama. A full-coverage policy averages $118 per month in Enterprise, while drivers pay around $60 for liability insurance. The state-level averages for Alabama are $166 for full coverage and $63 for minimum-coverage policies.
The city of Enterprise is a mix of rural and suburban areas, which may partially explain why residents benefit from affordable rates. Having fewer cars and people in an area creates less of a risk of auto accidents.
More cities in Alabama
Enterprise ranks 21st in population size in Alabama, and its car insurance rates reflect its smaller size. Here's now Enterprise's car insurance rates compare to averages in other Alabama cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Enterprise, Alabama, car insurance FAQs
Finding the right amount of coverage from an insurer that understands your needs doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The following information can help you navigate your remaining questions about auto coverage in Enterprise.
How much is car insurance in Enterprise?
Enterprise drivers pay an overall average of $89 per month for car insurance. Full-coverage insurance averages $118 per month, and liability-only coverage is $60 per month, according to Insurify data. Your specific rate depends on your driving record, credit history, age, coverage amount, vehicle, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Enterprise?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance rates in Enterprise, with liability-only policies as low as $55 per month. Enterprise drivers can also find affordable rates with the city's second- and third-cheapest companies, USAA and State Farm. Their liability-only rates start at $55 and $56, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Enterprise?
The best car insurance company in Enterprise is State Farm. The company has a high 4.4 Insurify Quality (IQ) Score, solid J.D. Power rankings, and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. Other top insurers include USAA and Auto-Owners.
Is Alabama a no-fault state?
No. Alabama is an at-fault state. If you cause an accident, you need to cover any medical expenses and vehicle repairs for the other driver and their passengers.
How much coverage do you need in Alabama?
To drive legally in Alabama, you must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Jess es una escritora de finanzas personales que lleva más de una década creando contenidos financieros y empresariales. Su trabajo se ha publicado en Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost entre otros. Antes de trabajar haciendo freelance a tiempo completo, Jess fue editora en Investopedia, The Balance y FinanceBuzz. Conéctase con ella en LinkedIn.
Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.