Safe drivers can save on insurance premiums with the State Farm Drive Safe & Save telematics program.
To cancel your American Family insurance, you can call customer support at 1 (800) 692-6326 or go directly through your American Family insurance agent.
Not satisfied with your Amica car insurance? You can cancel your auto insurance policy by calling Amica’s customer care line at 1 (800) 242-6422.
To cancel car insurance with Erie, customers can either call an agent directly or contact Erie’s customer service line at 1 (800) 458-0811.
To cancel your Esurance policy, you’ll need to call the Esurance customer service line at 1 (800) 378-7262. Make sure to have your policy number handy.
To cancel your Infinity insurance, you can either call 1 (800) 782-1020 or submit a cancellation request through its online customer portal.
You can cancel a Mercury Insurance policy at any time by calling an agent. Keep in mind that you might be charged for terminating your policy.
Liberty Mutual offers an easy way for policyholders to cancel their auto coverage—simply call 1 (800) 658-9857 and speak with an agent to get started.
Need to cancel your policy with Nationwide? Simply call 1 (877) 669-6877 for assistance or get in touch with your local Nationwide insurance agent to cancel.
To cancel your Safeco insurance policy, you can call Safeco customer service at 1 (800) 332-3226 or go through your agent directly.
You can cancel a SafeAuto policy at any time by calling 1 (800) SAFEAUTOt. Keep in mind that you might be charged for terminating your policy.
On average, TSC Direct auto insurance is $138 per month and $1,656 per year. The company offers home and auto insurance to New York City residents.