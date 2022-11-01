How to Avoid Tow Company Fraud (2022)

Common Tow Truck Scams

What is predatory towing? The term predatory towing refers to tow companies who utilize unethical practices to inflate their profits.

There are a few outright towing scams you should be aware of—and then there is scammy behavior that’s actually legal. Let’s take a look at the most common scams you can encounter.

Predatory Towing

First, there are predatory tows from private property. This is when a car is towed from the parking lot of a business that the driver is not visiting. Some towing companies stake out these locations. When they spot a driver violating the parking rules, they swoop in and tow. Often, this is completely legal! It can also happen in public parking spots.

This is sometimes mistakenly referred to as “bandit towing.” But bandit towing is actually when a tow company removes a car that was parked legally in the lot. It can also refer to the practice of towing a car involved in a crash and charging excessive or illegal fees to accident victims. Those fees, often compounded daily, equate to a ransom-like payment for a “kidnapped” car.

Some states ban this practice, but towing companies can easily bypass this law by working with an independent third party that monitors peak towing areas. What’s never legal, but can be hard to fight, is when a car parked legally or in accordance with parking rules is towed. Unfortunately, this happens all the time and can be a matter of luck as to whether you avoid it.

Illegal Charges

Sometimes, a tow truck service will tow a car legally but charge additional fees that are not legal. Most of the time, people are charged a towing fee plus mileage. They can also charge storage fees if the car is parked on their lot. Some companies and municipalities may charge release fees, especially if you’re towed to an impound lot.

Always ask for an itemized list of your costs and review it carefully. On occasion, fees that are not allowed or are in excess of the local market are assessed. These may be disputed.

Tow Truck Scams When You Order a Tow

Scammers aren’t just limited to towing unsuspecting motorists; sometimes, the vehicle owners call for a tow and get scammed in the process. If you need a tow, you may meet a tow truck driver who insists they can only bring your car to one of their garages. There’s no reason that should be the case unless there’s only one repair shop or body shop in the area.

A good way to avoid this scam is by confirming the tow destination with the driver beforehand. If you encounter this tactic, simply call another company. There’s no reason to work with dishonest businesses.

