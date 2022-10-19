Walmart Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Why buy pet insurance?

Although the coronavirus pandemic has brought new challenges and confusion, it has led to a national rise in pet adoption rates.

Animal shelters across the United States have seen a dramatic increase in pet adoptions for families stuck at home. While it might seem like the perfect time to get a new pet, dealing with a sick pet can only make these difficult times worse.

Buying a pet insurance plan for your pet can give you peace of mind that you can care for your pet’s health regardless of your personal finances.

Depending on the company and policy, pet health insurance can also help cover emergency vet bills, routine care, preventative measures, and even alternative therapies. Buying a pet insurance policy can mean saving up to 100 percent on qualifying vet bills for critical care, surgery, rehabilitation, and even behavioral treatment.

All dogs and cats will need vet care at some point, and everyone knows the importance of accessing the best possible healthcare. Despite having the best intentions, not every pet parent can afford a substantial vet bill after an animal adoption. The cost of vet care will continue to rise as technology improves, regardless of the COVID -19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it has to be inaccessible.