Bivvy Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Why buy pet insurance?

Like every other family member, cats and dogs can get very sick, very quickly. Pet parents always want to provide the best care for their furry family members, but vital vet treatments can come at a high price. Dealing with a sick or injured pet often has to happen immediately, making pet owners feel like they don’t have many options. That means families have to deal with the stress of a sick pet and the pressure of a looming, potentially unaffordable vet bill.

Pet parents have had to confront vet bills by themselves for decades, with many turning to creditors, personal loans, and even crowd-funding to pay for expensive procedures. Now, pet owners can turn to pet insurance companies to help pay for large portions of vet bills. Pet insurance works like human health insurance and can help pet families save hundreds or thousands of dollars each year.

Depending on the company, insurance policies can reimburse pet parents for accidents, illnesses, routine and preventative care, and much more. Buying a pet insurance policy can mean saving between 25 and 100 percent on all qualifying vet bills, which can mean a world of difference when accessing the best medical care. It can even mean the difference between life and death for a sick pet that requires an expensive procedure or multiple treatments.

