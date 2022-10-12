How to Find a Legitimate Work from Home Job

9 Best Online Jobs You Can Do From Home

When you work from home as an employee, you usually have a set schedule. Opening your own business and being your own boss gives you much more flexibility. It also opens the door to unlimited earning potential.

Thanks to the internet, there is no shortage of online jobs you can do from home. Some require a little know-how, but many are excellent options for entry-level roles or beginners with no experience working online.

1. Data Entry

Data entry is a simple task you can do from home if you have a computer and a high-speed internet connection. Data entry work-from-home jobs can be flexible, and you can usually choose your own hours. However, the pay rate may be lower than what you can expect with other remote positions.

2. Virtual Assistant

A virtual assistant is anyone who is paid to provide services to another business owner. You’re almost guaranteed to have a skill that another business is willing to pay for. You might offer:

Customer service

Online order processing

Website design

Graphic design

Inbox and email management

Content creation

Editing

Keyword research

Video editing

3. Transcription

Transcription is an excellent entry-level work-from-home job. You essentially listen to audio or video files, such as podcasts, lectures, or medical dictations, and type what you hear. Most often, your payment will be by the minute or the word, although you could earn up to $25 per hour as a transcriptionist.

4. Editing and Proofreading

If you have an eye for detail, editing and proofreading could be the perfect opportunity to work from home.

Large corporations often look for remote editors for marketing material and online content. Small business owners, bloggers, and freelance writers also hire editors and proofreaders to check for errors.

5. Content Writing

You don’t need an English degree to get paid to write content. You could write blog posts, company newsletters, web copy, catalog descriptions, real estate captions, or resumes. To start, try Fiverr or Upwork to build your portfolio.

6. Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping can be a side job or a full-time role. It depends on your income goals and the time you have available. As a bookkeeper, your duties may include updating financial records, creating financial reports, categorizing receipts, paying bills, or collecting payments.

7. Teach English Online

You don’t need to know a second language to teach English online. You generally team up with an English-teaching company to find jobs, and some require you to have a bachelor’s degree.

Once you provide your weekly availability, the company will assign students to you based on your schedule.

8. Social Media Manager

Social media managers help businesses engage readers and grow the company brand online. You’d get paid to work from home and set up accounts, write and schedule posts, respond to fans, and develop marketing strategies.

9. Graphic Designer

Graphic designers can create logos, design marketing materials, make T-shirt designs, create images for social media, and develop branding guides. If you have a computer and an eye for design, this could be an excellent work-from-home job for you.