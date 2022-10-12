The Zebra Home Insurance: Compare Quotes and Save

How Does The Zebra Work for Home Insurance?

The Zebra offers a quick and easy approach to buying home insurance. The site is easy to navigate, and it promises free quotes without worrying about unwanted emails or spam calls.

To start a quote, enter your ZIP code. You’ll also answer questions about your home’s residence, address, foundation, and roof type. The more up-to-date information you provide, the more accurate your quote will be.

You’ll receive your quote in a matter of seconds from well-known companies like Liberty Mutual, Farmers, USAA, State Farm, Allstate, and more. Before you move ahead with your quote, carefully review the policy options near the top of your quote page.

Specifically, look at the dwelling coverage and the deductible. The deductible is how much you’ll pay out of pocket before the insurance kicks in. Generally, a higher amount means lower rates.

Before you select a home insurance deductible, make sure it’s an amount you can afford. It might be worth paying a little extra for insurance premiums to get a deductible that fits your budget.

Because The Zebra also sells policies from auto insurance companies, you may save money by bundling your home and auto policies. The quoting process will ask about your driving record and credit score if you opt to add auto insurance. In that case, you’ll receive a list of auto insurance quotes along with home insurance pricing. When you search car insurance rates, you’ll have the chance to adjust coverage options, such as adding comprehensive coverage or raising limits for liability insurance.

You may also be asked about your marital status. This is because married people tend to be considered lower risk and thus get a lower rate.

If you have questions, call The Zebra during regular business hours or email them anytime, day or night, at support@ thezebra.com.

Like other home insurance comparison sites, The Zebra is looking to turn the home insurance industry on its head. Instead of stuffy offices and tedious phone calls, it takes a playful approach to purchasing a policy.