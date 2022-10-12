Texas Windstorm Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

What is windstorm insurance? Windstorm insurance is a supplemental insurance product that protects policyholders from damage caused by windy weather patterns such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and gales.

If you live in Texas, you know how important it is to keep your ears tuned in to the National Weather Service, especially during hurricane season. A windstorm doesn’t even have to be a named storm to cause extensive damage to your property.

Windstorm insurance is designed to protect your Texas home from damage resulting from windstorms, including hurricanes, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and other natural disasters. Texas windstorm insurance can sometimes be added by endorsement to your home insurance policy or purchased as a separate policy through the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association ( TWIA ).

While windstorm insurance is not required in Texas, it is an important way to protect your home and property against damages caused by windstorms.

