What Is Recoverable Depreciation? What You Should Know Before Filing an Insurance Claim

Claiming Recoverable Depreciation

For policyholders with replacement cost coverage, filing an insurance claim is just the first step in securing your full reimbursement.

When you file a claim, your insurer calculates the individual costs associated with your reimbursement (your damaged items’ replacement cost value, depreciated value, and actual cash value). Insurance companies generally calculate an item’s actual cash value based on its initial cost, its expected lifespan, and the amount of time you owned the item before it was damaged.

Let’s say you face roof damage from the weight of snow after a storm. You paid $6,000 for the roof five years ago and––if the roof didn’t cave in from the snow––its lifespan was 20 years. The value of a $6,000 roof with a 20-year lifespan will depreciate by $300 per year. Once the roof reaches its 20-year lifespan, its value is $0. It’s pretty simple.

So if this roof is damaged after five years, its value depreciated by $1,500 before the damage. This means that its recoverable depreciation is $1,500. It also means that the roof’s actual cash value is now $4,500.

Your insurer will then distribute your net claim payment. This payment is your replacement cost value ($6,000 for the roof) minus depreciation ($1,500) and minus your deductible (typically around $1,000), leaving you with a $3,500 check to begin repairing your roof.

This payment is equal to the total amount that a policyholder with an actual cash value policy would receive for the same claim. There are still a few more steps before you can reap the full benefits of replacement cost coverage.

To receive your recoverable depreciation––which is typically paid separately from your net claim––you need to pay to repair or replace your damaged items and show your insurer proof of payment. After your insurance company verifies your repair and replacement costs, the company will send you a check for your recoverable depreciation. In the case of the damaged roof, this is $1,500. Keep in mind that you have to cover your $1,000 deductible before your insurance policy kicks in, so this payout only leaves you with $5,000 to replace your $6,000 roof.

It’s also important to remember that if the cost of replacing your damaged items is less than your coverage limit, your insurer will only reimburse you for the cost that you paid to repair your items. This means that if it only costs you $4,000 to repair your roof, you will only receive a $4,000 reimbursement (minus your deductible, of course).