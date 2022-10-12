North Carolina Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Should I get flood insurance in North Carolina? Buying North Carolina flood insurance could save you from a devastating loss, and South Carolina flood insurance policies are among the most affordable in the country.

North Carolina is home to 322 miles of ocean shoreline, with incredible beaches and scenery. It can make homeowners feel like they’re on vacation every day. But it’s also the third most hurricane-prone state in the U.S.

Flooding often accompanies hurricanes, and any home in the state could be at risk. However, your homeowners insurance policy won’t cover flooding.

Fortunately, flood insurance options are available. Some insurers allow you to add flood coverage as an endorsement to your existing homeowners policy. Shop and compare homeowners policies with Insurify to get the coverage you need at a price you can afford.