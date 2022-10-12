No Flood Insurance? What to Do With No Flood Insurance

I have no flood insurance– what do I do? If you don’t have flood insurance, you may qualify for federal government assistance if flooding damages your home or personal property.

Flood damage doesn’t only happen in high-risk flood areas. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), about 25 percent of flood insurance claims come from moderate- to low-risk areas.

Yet, according to a survey by The Harris Poll on behalf of National Flood Services, only 12 percent of homeowners say they have flood insurance.

If you’re caught off-guard with no flood insurance, what should you do? First, take a deep breath. You may have lost your belongings, but you still have hope. Here are five ways to get help if you don’t have flood insurance.