New Jersey Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Is flood insurance required in New Jersey? For most homeowners in New Jersey, flood insurance isn’t mandatory. However, you may need coverage to qualify for a mortgage if you live in a high-risk flood area.

If floodwaters threaten your New Jersey home, are you covered? According to a 2020 Triple-I Consumer Poll, most homeowners aren’t. Standard homeowners policies don’t cover flooding, and only 27 percent of homeowners say they have flood coverage.

Discover when you’re required to have flood insurance, what it covers, how much it costs, and where to get a policy in this comprehensive guide to New Jersey flood insurance.

And if you’re looking for home insurance, we’ve got you covered there, too. Insurify’s homeowners shopping tool can help you compare insurance quotes and get great coverage for a great price.