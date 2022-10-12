Checklist for Moving into a New Home

Safety Is Your #1 Priority

Sure, we all want a house that looks great, but the most important thing to consider when buying a new home is making sure that it’s safe to live in. When viewing a property, take the extra time to make sure that it has all the necessary appliances to ensure you can live with peace of mind.

When doing a walkthrough, check in every room for safety appliances and what exit strategies are possible in the case of an emergency. Even if you don’t live in an area that’s particularly prone to natural disasters, like floods, tornadoes, or earthquakes, every property is at risk of fire or collapse.

Safety appliances and features to check for:

Carbon monoxide detectors: Every home that has a fuel-burning appliance, like a gas-powered oven, stove, or fireplace, should have at least one carbon monoxide alarm. This is especially important because carbon monoxide has no smell or taste but is a poisonous gas that can kill you. Since it’s essentially undetectable by humans, be sure that your home has a detector. Breathing it can cause sickness and potentially death if you’re unknowingly breathing it at high levels.

Smoke detector: Every new home should have a smoke detector, regardless of whether it has a fuel-burning appliance. Fires can happen by accident or can be caused by someone else not living on the property, accidentally or not. While there are many ways to build a home that is less prone to fire, like using fire-resistant materials, accidents still happen and you need to be prepared. Be sure to ask that there is an alarm in addition to the detector—you want to be sure you will be alerted if smoke is detected.

Fire extinguisher: Similarly, this tool is needed in every home to prevent small accidents, like knocking over a candle in the living room, and big ones, like an oil spill from cooking in the kitchen.

Circuit breaker: Even if you’re not an expert electrician, be sure to check the circuit breaker or ask your real estate agent to show you where it is. This metal box, usually mounted to the wall, is a new home safety essential, especially in older houses. It regulates electricity flow and makes sure that overloaded circuits do not result in fires.

A Structurally Sound Building

The first thing most people usually notice when scoping out a new house is its physical appearance and nice amenities. But cosmetic issues and outdated appliances can typically be addressed in home improvements or as an easy DIY fix. It’s more important to make sure that the building has good bones and there are no structural issues that will cause problems in the long run.

If you don’t know what to look for or have little experience with distinguishing a minor renovation from a major red flag, you can also ask a chartered surveyor to investigate the property before making an offer.

Standard structural features to check for: