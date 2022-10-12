Nationwide Renters Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Rates

Nationwide Renters Insurance: The Basics

Here are the basics of Nationwide renters insurance.

What does Nationwide renters insurance cover?

Standard renters insurance coverage from Nationwide protects you from a lot of potential problems. But if you have something you’re especially worried about, you’ll probably want to address it with additional coverage or ask an agent how it fits into your policy.

Personal Property: A basic policy will reimburse you for the value of certain things in your apartment, such as electronics, furniture, and clothing, should they be damaged or stolen. But you’ll want to get additional coverage if you have personal belongings of particular value, such as jewelry. With theft extension, Nationwide will cover items stolen from your car or watercraft.

Liability: Let’s say you throw a party and someone gets hurt. If they sue you and you are found to have personal liability for their medical payments, renters insurance will help cover those bills and your legal fees. This kind of liability coverage is part of a typical policy.

Loss of use coverage is a common feature in renters insurance, and it’s offered in Nationwide ’s standard policy. If a calamity that’s covered on your renters insurance policy forces you to vacate your rental, Nationwide will pay for a hotel and additional living expenses until you can return home. Keep in mind that floods, water backups, and earthquake protections are add-on, optional coverages.

Unauthorized transactions: Surprisingly, Nationwide renters insurance also includes credit card coverage. Unauthorized transactions, forged checks in your name, and other losses from fraud can be reimbursed up to a limit you specify in your renters insurance policy.

If you make additions, alterations, or improvements to your rental property, Nationwide ’s standard policies could cover damage to those. Before buying renters insurance, make sure to ask about your landlord’s insurance so you don’t buy insurance coverage you don’t need.

Nationwide encourages you to take a walk around your rental property to tally up the current value of your personal belongings. Then, when you explore coverage options, you can decide quickly if you need additional coverage.

Special Deals and Discounts

Bundle up: If Nationwide also sells you auto insurance, it’ll bundle your current insurance policy with your new renters insurance. The insurer calls this a multi-policy discount, and it can be a great way to save money. Nationwide also offers a multi-policy discount that pairs renters insurance with motorcycle insurance.

Choose a high deductible: If your personal belongings and personal liability aren’t a huge concern for you but you still want renters insurance or are required to have it, opting for a higher deductible can lower your insurance cost, and you’ll still be prepared if you need to make a big claim.

Check your smoke alarm: Installing or updating simple security and safety systems, like burglar alarms and smoke detectors, can lower your cost of insurance.

Where does Nationwide offer renters insurance?

Nationwide offers renters insurance in every U.S. state except for Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New Mexico.

Nationwide Renters Insurance Ratings

J.D. Power 831/1,000 A.M. Best A+ BBB (Better Business Bureau ) A+

Nationwide Renters Insurance Customer Reviews

A 2020 study from J.D. Power ranked Nationwide renters insurance in the middle to lower tier for customer satisfaction among renters insurance policyholders. U.S. News ranks Nationwide as the third most affordable renters insurance company and the sixth-best insurer overall.

Nationwide is a large company with financial strength, and true to its name, its services are widely available. So if you move a lot, you can feel confident Nationwide will follow you wherever you go. This relatively available company will give you a free quote quickly, has relatively broad coverage packages, and offers a well-rated mobile app for managing your policy and claims.

Customers definitely have their share of complaints about Nationwide ’s insurance products and customer service. “ I’ve had exes that were more polite and concerned when they broke up with me,” a customer named Anthony wrote in a review on WalletHub. But as Consumers Advocate points out, Nationwide has better customer satisfaction than many of its competitors and an overall decent track record.

Average Cost of Nationwide Renters Insurance

While Nationwide promotes its average monthly cost of renters insurance at $20, the company emphasizes the importance of getting a Nationwide renters insurance quote. This is because where you live and other factors will make a big difference in your insurance rate.

Since the average cost of renters insurance is around $15, Nationwide ’s insurance rates aren’t the cheapest. But Nationwide has plenty of renters insurance discounts available, and once you’re a member, you can access a Nationwide renters insurance review with an agent to make sure you don’t miss new opportunities to save money.

Positives and Negatives of Nationwide Renters Insurance

There are trade-offs to every renters insurance policy. Here are some of the pros and cons with Nationwide:

Pros Cons Solid coverage:Nationwide’s standard renters insurance covers more than most, and if you need a specific type of coverage, it’s often available as an add-on. Not the cheapest: At a $20 monthly starting average, there are cheaper renters insurance policies out there. Savings: There are a few promising ways to save money, and the company will follow up to keep your rates cheap. Average customer service: Not exactly a liability, but nothing to write home about Easy access: A well-known insurer with a reliable mobile app and lots of other policies available—a good place to bundle Not outstanding: Nationwide is widely available and seems reliable, but it doesn’t have a calling card that makes you really need Nationwide renters insurance.

Is Nationwide renters insurance right for me?

As the slogan goes, should you trust Nationwide to be “ on your side ” for renters insurance? If you already have a Nationwide auto insurance or home insurance policy, it’s definitely worthwhile to explore multi-policy discounts.

If you are looking for a broad renters insurance policy and have some particular concerns you want to customize, Nationwide is a good option. You’ll have no trouble reaching an agent and setting the process in motion.