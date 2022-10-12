Should My Nanny Have Nanny Liability Insurance?

When considering childcare, parents typically want the absolute best for their kids. With safety as the top priority, they want to hire someone dependable, smart, and careful. Babysitters and nannies carry a lot of responsibility. They are expected to look after children and infants as if they were their own family members.

If daycare isn’t an option or parents are looking for a more consistent caregiver, they might consider a nanny. Nannies typically work as full-time care providers and can become regular parts of children’s lives. They spend a lot more time with the children than babysitters, who are usually hired as short-term caregivers, do.

If you are a qualified or experienced nanny, it is worth considering making sure you’re covered with the appropriate insurance policy. It also adds to your credibility and helps give parents peace of mind that their family members are in good hands. If anything were to happen to the children under your watch, it can be a relief knowing that your insurance covers you. As a caregiver, you can’t predict if a child chokes on food or sticks their finger in an electrical socket. Life happens, and sometimes, we can get distracted.

Even though we do our best to prevent accidents, a number of things can happen unexpectedly while nannying or babysitting. No one wants to be at fault for events that happen out of the blue, so it is important to have some liability coverage in the form of nanny insurance. Depending on what state you live and work in, families and childcare employers should also think about getting workers’ compensation insurance for their nannies.

Use Insurify to shop for nanny insurance, employer’s liability insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, and more. There are a number of insurance companies in the market. Talk to an insurance agent to find the best policy for you.