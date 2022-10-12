Is Homeowners Insurance Tax-Deductible?

Reassessing Your Home Insurance Costs

Homeownership comes with numerous expected and surprise costs. Homeowners insurance premiums, mortgage interest, property taxes, mortgage payments, home improvements—the list goes on. There are a few ways to cut these costs, though.

The first step is evaluating home insurance quotes. You may be paying way more for your homeowners insurance policy than you need to. It’s essential that you compare home insurance options while shopping for policies before committing to the first insurance quote that you see.

Use a home insurance comparison tool like Insurify to see homeowners insurance quotes from dozens of companies in your area in a matter of seconds. Don’t forget to specify any potential discounts for which you may be eligible, like if you use your property for business purposes or run a small business from your home, or if you lease to renters. Even if you’re not eligible for standard deductions, you never know what other kinds of discounts your home insurance company may grant you.

Saving On Other Home Costs

In addition to cutting your home insurance costs, homeowners can save in other ways, too.

Bundle, Bundle, Bundle!

Almost all service categories can be bundled together if you opt to stick with one company. Telecommunication services like cable, landline, and internet can be easily combined to lower their overall cost. The same goes for household utilities like gas and electricity. Insurance policies can also be easily bundled, which can help you save hundreds on your auto and homeowners insurance. Use Insurify to find your best insurance options.

Cut Extras

A common-sense solution to cutting homeownership costs is to be mindful about the use of utilities and other services. Take shorter showers, turn off the lights when you leave a room, and open the blinds to let natural sunlight into your home. Take into consideration all of the monthly costs you shell out cash for. Do you still use your landline? Do you really need six streaming services? Asses, cut, save!

Be Financially Smart

Treat credit like cash, don’t overdraft your accounts, and always pay your bills on time. If you can maintain these habits for an extended period of time, your credit score will reflect that. A healthy credit score can open many doors for future endeavors, like securing a mortgage and lowering your insurance costs. As long as you’ve been making your payments and limiting your inquiries, it comes time to file an insurance claim, your reimbursement should come quick.