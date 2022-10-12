Home Insurance and Fire: Everything You Need to Know

Does my homeowners insurance cover fire? Yes, standard homeowners insurance policies cover accidental fire and smoke damage. But make sure you understand the details of your plan and have enough coverage.

Let’s hope you never need to use it, but fire insurance coverage is built into virtually every home insurance policy. It will cover your residence, belongings, liability, and additional living expenses —up to your coverage limits —in the event of a fire. Details of coverage vary greatly, so you’ll want to understand exactly how your coverage works and how much you have.

Because fire damage can be catastrophic, you may want to consider enhancing your basic coverage to ensure that your finances aren’t destroyed along with your house. Home insurance isn’t an area where you want to skimp. Should disaster strike, it’s better to have too much coverage than not enough.

Better coverage breaking the bank? Try the Insurify home insurance rate comparison tool and easily find the best coverage at the lowest cost to you. It’s free and confidential to use.