Find the Best Flood Insurance Rates

How much does flood insurance cost? The answer depends on your flood risk, your home’s construction, and other factors.

Floods can be financially devastating. Just one inch of water can cause $25,000 in water damage to your home, according to floodsmart.gov, and your homeowners insurance policy won’t cover any of it. That’s because floods are specifically excluded from most home insurance policies.

To cover your home in case of flooding, you usually need to buy a separate policy. Our guide to finding affordable flood insurance explains how.

