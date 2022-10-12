Understanding Flood Insurance Rate Maps

What is a flood map? Flood Insurance Rate Maps illustrate an area’s flood risk and help determine flood insurance rates.

Floods are unpredictable hazards. You can experience flooding due to weather-related incidents like heavy rain or melting snow or just from an unexpected pipe burst. But once floods start, they can wreak havoc in a matter of minutes. That’s why, no matter the cause, it’s crucial for homeowners to secure adequate protection from flooding.

Since standard homeowners insurance doesn’t include flood protection, you’ll need to purchase a separate flood insurance policy. Property owners can either secure private or federally backed flood coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program ( NFIP ). Both options will provide necessary protections from flood costs; the policy you choose simply depends on your home’s flood zone and the amount of coverage you’re looking for.

Before you start your flood insurance search, you’ll need to know if your home is located in a floodplain. The best way to find this information, as well as to estimate your flood insurance costs, is with a Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM).

We'll tell you everything you need to know about flood maps, flood zones, and flood insurance to help you find the best policy for your needs.