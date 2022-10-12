Does Homeowners Insurance Cover Water Damage?

Types of Water Damage Covered by Insurance

There are two kinds of coverage that might be included in your policy. Read your policy to see what the coverage limits are and what kind of deductible you’ll have to pay before these kick in.

Dwelling coverage: This type of insurance coverage helps pay for damage to the structure of your home if it’s caused by a type of damage that’s covered by your policy—for example, damage to a wall from a burst pipe.

Personal property coverage: This helps repair or replace your belongings if they’re damaged by a covered type of damage, like a laptop that was irreparably damaged when a pipe bursts.

A standard homeowners insurance policy covers about 16 types of damage or perils. The common thread with covered perils is that water damage has to be sudden and internal —in other words, it can’t have touched the ground outside. This could include things like:

Rainstorms

Snowstorms

Plumbing problems, including burst pipes, broken pipes, or frozen plumbing

Water damage caused by putting out a fire

Leaks in the roof (although the homeowners policy would typically only cover the inside of the home, not the actual roof)

Accidental overflow of appliances or fixtures

Mold, if it’s caused by a type of water damage that’s covered

Vandalism

Filing a claim for mold damage can be tricky because not all mold is covered. Floods and gradual damage can cause mold, but these sources wouldn’t be covered. Neither would mold that grows because of a humid environment, like what you might find in your bathroom or basement. An insurance adjuster will evaluate your mold claim and determine whether your policy covers it.