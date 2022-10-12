Apartment Insurance: What Is It and How to Get It

What is apartment insurance? Apartment insurance protects your personal property against damage or loss when you’re renting. It also covers legal and medical bills if someone is injured in your apartment.

If you rent an apartment and a fire or other hazard destroys your belongings, how will you pay to replace your things? Rather than paying out of pocket, apartment insurance can cover the cost to replace your property.

A policy can save you thousands of dollars if something bad happens. Yet few renters have the coverage they need. The number of renters increases year after year. But only 37 percent of renters have insurance to cover their belongings, according to an Insurance Information Institute (III) poll.

Don't leave your financial well-being to chance. Here's what you need to know about apartment insurance and how to get it.