Our take on Squaremouth travel insurance

Squaremouth is a solid choice for comparing travel insurance companies without visiting a dozen websites. We’d recommend Squaremouth, especially if you’re not sure which company to choose. Since it’s a travel insurance marketplace and not an insurance company, you can shop multiple insurers in one place.

Depending on your travel plans, you can choose from single-trip travel insurance, annual coverage, or specialized options for cruises and flights. The site’s comparison tools make it easy to see what you’re getting.

Plus, Squaremouth’s Zero Complaint Guarantee means it’ll investigate if you run into problems with a claim.

Customer reviews are positive on Trustpilot and Google. Complaints are rare on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and usually stem from confusion about what’s covered or the policy itself.

But these issues are common in the travel insurance industry and aren’t specific to Squaremouth. Overall, reviewers say they like the helpful comparison process and customer service.

Pros and cons of Squaremouth travel insurance