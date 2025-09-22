Best Travel Insurance Companies (2025)

Plutus Award winner
Updated
Table of contents
The best travel insurance companies depend on your needs. Travel insurance plans can help cover the cost of a trip cancellation or delay, lost luggage, and even emergency medical coverage.
To help you make an informed choice, Insurify reviewed multiple travel insurance companies to find the best options. Here’s what you need to know to find the best travel insurance for your trip.
The best time to purchase travel insurance is within 14 days of making the first payment for your trip.
Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage is typically an add-on coverage and doesn’t reimburse the full trip cost.
GeoBlue and Berkshire Hathaway offer good travel medical coverage.
Best travel insurance companies
The right travel insurance company for your vacation depends on your specific needs. The following five travel insurers offer some of the best coverage options, pricing, and perks:
Feature
GeoBlue
Travelex
Allianz
Travel Insured International
Berkshire Hathaway
|Trip cancellation limit
|N/A
|100% of trip cost
|100% of trip cost
|100% of trip cost
|100% of trip cost
|Emergency medical limit
|Up to $1 million
|Up to $250,000
|Up to $75,000
|Up to $500,000
|Up to $100,000
|Sample premium cost (for a seven-day, $3,000 solo trip to Spain)
|$22
|$99–$144, depending on tier level
|$134–$249, depending on tier level
|$100–$180, depending on tier level
|$125–$146, depending on tier level
|Standout perk
|Covers up to $25,000 for claims from downhill skiing or scuba diving
|Ultimate coverage tier provides “kids-included pricing,” where coverage is provided at no additional cost to one travel companion age 17 or younger for each insured adult traveler
|Cancel-for-any-reason coverage reimburses up to 80% of your lost, non-refundable trip costs
Insurance coverage includes access to the following non-insurance assistance services:
|Pre-existing condition waiver is included when the travel insurance plan is purchased within 15 days of initial trip deposit
GeoBlue: Best for medical coverage
GeoBlue offers a great travel medical plan if you’re worried about emergency medical coverage. But it doesn’t provide other travel insurance types, like trip cancellation coverage.
Some policy highlights include low policy premiums, deductible options as low as $0, waivers for pre-existing conditions, and up to $500,000 of evacuation coverage in case of a medical emergency. Policies even include $2,500 of coverage for emergency family travel arrangements as part of your emergency medical coverage.[1]
Inexpensive premiums for emergency medical coverage
Waivers for pre-existing conditions available
Covers claims of up to $25,000 for downhill skiing and scuba diving
Doesn’t offer trip cancellation coverage
Maximum of $1,000 trip delay coverage per trip
Doesn’t offer baggage delay coverage
Travelex: Best for families
Travelex is one of the few insurance companies that include travel insurance coverage for kids at no extra cost. Purchasing one of its Ultimate coverage tier travel insurance policies for an adult traveler means a traveling companion aged 17 or younger will receive the same coverage.
Travelex also offers $200 to $500 of baggage delay coverage and trip interruption coverage with reimbursement options of 100% to 150%, depending on which coverage tier you choose.[2]
Pricing includes kids at no extra cost
Covers certain hazardous activities, including kayaking, horseback riding, and hiking
Can add CFAR coverage to Ultimate coverage tier
CFAR coverage upgrade not available for all coverage tiers
Missed connection coverage is only for air and cruise
Doesn’t list all policy exclusions online
Allianz: Best cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage
Typical travel insurance coverage comes with many policy exclusions for trip cancellation coverage, which is why travelers might choose cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage. But most CFAR coverage reimburses only 75% of your lost, non-refundable trip costs.
Allianz travel insurance offers CFAR coverage that reimburses 80% of your lost trip costs. If you want CFAR coverage, it’s unlikely you’ll find higher coverage limits from another travel insurance provider.[3]
CFAR coverage reimburses 80% of lost trip costs
CFAR coverage upgrade available at every coverage level
24-hour hotline assistance for help with travel emergencies
Unclear how much the CFAR coverage upgrade costs
Emergency medical coverage limits of $10,000 at lowest tier
High premiums
Travel Insured International: Best for non-insurance assistance
With Travel Insured International, you get typical travel insurance options, like emergency medical coverage, trip cancellation coverage, emergency evacuation coverage, and trip delay coverage. But the real policy highlights are the non-insurance assistance that comes at no extra cost with your plan.
Each insured traveler has access to medical and legal services, passport replacement services, help with prescription and eyeglass replacement, ID and credit recovery assistance, and concierge services.[4]
Robust list of non-insurance assistance services
Offers emergency evacuation coverage for security or national disasters
Single occupancy coverage offers reimbursement options if traveling companion cancels
CFAR coverage not available at lowest tier
Extreme sports policy exclusions aren’t explicit
Only offers $10,000 in accidental death and dismemberment coverage
Berkshire Hathaway: Best for travelers with pre-existing conditions
If you have pre-existing conditions, you might assume emergency medical coverage for your vacation is out of reach. But Berkshire Hathaway’s travel insurance policies include a waiver for pre-existing conditions, provided you purchase travel insurance coverage within 15 days of making the initial deposit for your trip.
What’s more, Berkshire Hathaway’s travel medical plan will pay first, so you don’t have to use your primary health insurance before submitting claims to the travel insurance company.[5]
Includes pre-existing conditions waiver when purchasing coverage within 15 days of initial trip deposit
Insured travelers don’t have to submit claims to health insurance providers
24-hour access to customer service team for medical and travel emergencies, as well as concierge services
CFAR coverage reimburses only 50% of lost trip costs
CFAR coverage available only for highest coverage tier
Hours necessary for trip delay and baggage delay coverage not listed on website
To select the best companies, we pulled sample quotes from a number of travel insurance providers. To ensure the insurance comparison was fair, we requested sample travel insurance quotes for a solo traveler heading to Spain for a $3,000, seven-day vacation.
We compared tiers, features, and prices to select the best companies.
What is travel insurance, and why do you need it?
Travel insurance is a package of financial protections intended to safeguard your prepaid trip costs and help you pay for any unexpected emergencies that might crop up while you’re on vacation. The main travel risks that travel insurance plans can protect you from include:
Trip cancellation: Without travel insurance coverage, a trip cancellation generally means you’re out whatever money you spent.
Trip delays: From missed flights to rescheduled cruises, a delayed trip is a travel risk that can seriously derail your vacation and your finances. Travel insurance plans may be able to help.
Medical bills: Travel medical insurance can protect you if you need emergency medical coverage on vacation.
While credit cards offer some coverage against travel risks, it’s often not enough. For example, many credit cards offer rental car protection, but you’re less likely to get trip cancellation coverage, emergency medical coverage, or evacuation coverage from your credit card.
What does travel insurance cover?
Although the specific coverage in travel protection plans can vary, most standard travel insurance policies include the following coverages:[6]
Trip cancellation and interruption: If your trip is canceled or cut short for one of the reasons covered by your policy, such as your unexpected illness or severe weather at the destination, your insurer will reimburse you for your prepaid travel expenses.
Emergency medical and evacuation: If you need medical attention while traveling, or if your medical emergency is bad enough that you need an emergency evacuation, this coverage will pay for your emergency medical coverage and your evacuation.
Travel/trip delay: If a travel delay requires you to spend unexpected money on lodging or meals, trip delay coverage can help reimburse you for those trip costs.
Baggage loss/delay: This coverage can reimburse you if your bags get lost in transit. Baggage delay coverage, which is often a separate add-on, can help reimburse you for any essential items you need to purchase while waiting to get your bags back.
24/7 assistance services: Many travel insurance providers also offer 24/7 assistance services for medical and travel emergencies. Some even provide concierge services for help with issues like getting restaurant reservations.
How to choose the best travel insurance for your trip
No single travel insurance provider is best for every traveler. That’s why it’s important to match your coverage needs to your travel risks. A senior traveler on a cruise will need different coverage limits and reimbursement options than an adventure sports aficionado on a cliff-diving vacation.
When you’re ready to choose the best travel insurance for your trip, here are the steps to follow:[7]
1. Define your travel risks
What’s most likely to go wrong on your trip? Ask yourself if you need trip cancellation coverage because of a non-traveling family member’s ill health. Or maybe you need travel medical insurance to protect yourself from a potential slip and fall.
2. Compare at least three travel insurance quotes
Getting quotes from multiple travel insurance companies will help you make an informed insurance comparison.
3. Check medical and evacuation limits
The coverage limits for medical care and emergency evacuation may seem incredibly high, but a serious illness or injury could easily use up a low coverage limit.
4. Read the policy exclusions
Every travel insurance plan has policy exclusions that may affect your eligibility. Make sure you’re aware of these exclusions before you buy.
5. Buy within 14 days of your first trip payment
Once you’ve made the first payment toward your vacation, buy your travel insurance quickly. Buying travel insurance within 14 days of your first trip payment typically means you’re eligible for pre-existing conditions waivers for travel medical insurance.
Best travel insurance FAQs
If you’re considering travel insurance for your next trip, the answers to the following common questions can help you find the best travel insurance plans for your needs.
What company has the best travel insurance?
No one travel insurance company is best for everyone. But Insurify research found that GeoBlue, Travelex, Allianz, Travel Insured International, and Berkshire Hathaway have some of the best travel insurance coverage.
What is the most reliable travel insurance company?
One way to determine a travel insurance company’s reliability is to check customer reviews and ratings. Out of Insurify’s top picks, Travelex has the highest score on Trustpilot, with 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers highlight the platform’s ease of use, good customer service, and a smooth claims process.
Travel Insured International and Allianz follow closely behind with 4.3 and 4.1 stars, respectively. Using customer reviews can help you get real insights into how a company operates.
What insurance should you get when traveling?
The travel insurance you should get depends on your specific travel risks. But overall, look for trip cancellation, trip delay, and baggage coverage as basic components, then expand into CFAR insurance and medical coverage if you think you’ll need it.
Ultimately, to figure out which company is right for you, compare travel insurance quotes to see which provider offers the coverage you need at a price that fits your budget.
Which company is best for adventure sports coverage?
GeoBlue, Travelex, and Travel Insured International all offer coverage for adventure sports, although extreme athletes should make sure they’re aware of policy exclusions for specific activities.
When should you buy travel insurance?
The best time to buy travel insurance is within 14 days of making the first payment on your trip. Many insurers offer waivers for pre-existing conditions if you buy a policy in that time frame.
