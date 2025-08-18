Licensed Realtor with 10+ years in personal finance content
Travel insurance covers unreimbursed losses that result when you have to delay, interrupt, or cancel a trip — and it can also offer some medical coverage.[1] Travel insurance might not be worth it if you’re staying at a nearby hotel that lets you cancel your reservation up until the last minute. But the more expensive your trip, and the farther from home you travel, the more valuable travel insurance becomes.
Here’s what you should know about how travel insurance works, how much it costs, and when to buy it.
Is travel insurance worth it for your trip?
Whether travel insurance is worth it depends on how much you’ll lose if you have to delay, shorten, or cancel your trip.
Say you’ve purchased a $2,500 nonrefundable air and hotel package. Without insurance, you’d forfeit the entire $2,500 if an illness forced you to cancel. But with coverage, you could get your whole $2,500 back. So travel insurance is worth it in that case.
On the other hand, if you’ve booked a hotel in a nearby city, and the hotel allows last-minute cancellations, you likely wouldn’t need travel insurance.
When you need travel insurance
Travel insurance provides plenty of value when you stand to lose money if an unexpected mishap interferes with your travel plans.[2] You may need it in the following situations:
Expensive trips with unreimbursable travel costs, such as airfare, hotels, and tours
Long-duration travel, which increases the chances of needing medical care while you’re away
Expensive booking at a hotel with a strict cancellation policy
You or a travel companion has health issues that might need attention
Travel to a destination with little or no access to quality medical facilities
Your destination is prone to hurricanes or other natural disasters
Your trip includes multiple destinations
When you can skip travel insurance
The following travel scenarios have little or no risk of financial losses, so you likely won’t need trip protection:
Inexpensive local travel
Fully refundable transportation and accommodation bookings
Trips you book using a credit card with flight insurance, baggage loss protection, and other benefits that overlap with travel insurance coverage
A traveling companion’s insurance policy covers you
What does travel insurance cover?
Travel insurance plans cover your travel expenses (up to policy limits) when specific unexpected events happen before or during your trip. Here are several coverages to look for:[3]
Trip interruption, delay, or cancellation
This reimburses for things like your or your family member’s illness, certain transportation delays, and mandatory evacuations.
Cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) coverage
Most travel insurance reimburses you for trip cancellation only if you cancel for a covered reason. CFAR insurance removes that restriction.
Medical
Travel medical insurance coverage pays for medical care your health insurance doesn’t cover.
Emergency evacuation
If you need an ambulance or air transport to a medical facility, emergency medical evacuation coverage reimburses the costs.
Baggage loss or delay
This coverage reimburses you for the contents of your luggage if it goes missing or covers the cost of basic essentials if your baggage is delayed.
24-hour assistance
This coverage provides a contact number to call if you experience a medical or other emergency while you’re away.
Flights
Stand-alone flight insurance covers only flight-related expenses.
What travel insurance usually doesn’t cover
Travel insurance policies are usually named-peril policies, which specify covered situations, like illness or canceled flights. But travel insurance doesn’t typically cover interruptions that may be expected, like political unrest or injuries from skydiving.[4]
Here are some things travel insurance doesn’t cover:
Pandemic concerns: Your plan won’t cover concerns over an outbreak of COVID-19 in your travel destination.
Pre-existing conditions: Your policy might exclude coverage for the treatment of pre-existing conditions or require proof that you have no travel restrictions.
Injuries from high-risk activities: Adventure-type activities, like mountain climbing, might be excluded from medical and emergency evacuation coverage.
Political unrest, war, terrorism: Some companies exclude these events if they occur before you purchase your travel policy.
Named storm: Policies usually exclude named storms that arise before you purchase your insurance.
How much does travel insurance cost?
Travel insurance typically costs between 4% and 10% of your total travel expenses. Your exact travel insurance costs depend on many factors, such as:
How much coverage you buy
Travelers’ ages
Total cost of the trip
Insurance coverage limits
Number of people covered
Trip duration
How far in advance you book
Here’s a look at how much you’d pay at the bottom, middle, and top of that range.
Trip Cost
4%
8%
10%
|$2,000
|$80
|$160
|$200
|$10,000
|$400
|$800
|$1,000
Comparison shopping can help you find the cheapest travel insurance for the coverage you need.
Where can you buy travel insurance?
You have a few choices for buying travel insurance. The most convenient is to bundle it with your booking. Hotels, vacation rental companies, airlines, cruise lines, travel agents, and online travel agent sites often partner with travel insurance companies to offer coverage for their customers.
For more flexibility and the ability to shop for the best travel insurance rates, consider purchasing your policy independently. You can request quotes directly from travel insurance companies or use an online comparison site to compare quotes from several insurers at once.
Some insurers require you to buy insurance within a short window after booking to be eligible for certain coverages. Even if that’s not the case, the benefit to purchasing right away is that your coverage begins immediately.
Travel insurance FAQs
If you’re still on the fence about whether buying travel insurance is worth it, the answers to these questions might help.
Do you really need travel insurance?
Travel insurance isn’t a requirement in most cases. But it can save you from a significant loss if you have to delay, interrupt, or cancel your trip — especially for high-cost trips.
Does your credit card already provide enough travel coverage?
It might. If you have credit card travel insurance, review the coverage, then compare it to separate trip interruption and trip cancellation policies to see if it provides all the protection you need.
When should you buy travel insurance?
Consider buying travel insurance if you’re traveling overseas. It can also be worth it if you plan to visit multiple destinations, have certain health issues, or are planning an expensive trip and would lose money if you had to cancel.
How much does travel insurance cost?
Travel insurance costs about 4% to 10% of your total travel expenses, depending on your coverage and other factors.
Does travel insurance cover canceled flights?
Generally speaking, yes. But it may have exclusions, so it’s best to check the fine print on your policy or call the airline.
