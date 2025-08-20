6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances
Table of contents
GeoBlue is an independent insurance company licensed through the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association that offers international travel medical insurance. You can purchase a GeoBlue travel insurance plan without having a Blue Cross or Blue Shield health plan.[1]
These GeoBlue plans provide access to 24/7 telemedicine services for nonemergencies and a vetted list of international physicians. Injuries and illnesses can happen on any vacation or business trip, which is why you should consider travel medical protection.
Here’s what you should know about travel insurance from GeoBlue.
GeoBlue offers plans for single-trip and multi-trip travelers, expats living abroad, business travelers, specialty groups, and more.
The insurance company offers adjustable deductibles and medical limits.
GeoBlue covers pre-existing conditions for many policyholders who’ve also enrolled in a U.S. health insurance plan.
Our take on GeoBlue travel insurance
GeoBlue travel insurance is ideal if you’re a traveler looking to supplement your primary travel insurance policy with extensive medical insurance. GeoBlue provides healthcare insurance for travelers, which differs from most competitors. Travel insurance companies typically provide travel insurance with medical coverage.
The Voyager and Trekker plans from GeoBlue include a variety of emergency benefits, like emergency medical coverage and evacuation coverage, even in hazardous locations. GeoBlue has comprehensive health-related coverages but limited travel-related benefits.
It’s worth noting that, like many insurers, GeoBlue has poor customer reviews online. The company has a Trustpilot rating of 1.9 out of 5 and a Better Business Bureau score of 1.67 out of 5. Prior policyholders cite ineffective customer service, failure to reimburse claims, and issues with international healthcare providers receiving payments from GeoBlue.
But you should consider GeoBlue as a supplement to your primary travel insurance policy if you’re interested in more comprehensive medical coverage. For an affordable premium, you can secure extensive health coverage that standard travel insurance companies don’t offer.
Pros and cons of GeoBlue travel insurance
GeoBlue travel health insurance has both benefits and drawbacks you should consider:
Multiple plan options for leisure and business travelers
Specialty plans for group, education, missionary, or short-/long-term business trips
Extensive medical insurance applies globally
Doesn’t have traditional travel coverage
Requires most policyholders to have a primary healthcare policy
Low-scoring customer reviews
GeoBlue coverage for single trips
GeoBlue’s standard travel medical coverage is the Voyager plan, which has two separate policies: Voyager Essential and Voyager Choice. Each plan applies to leisure, missionary, or business travel and offers choices for medical limits and deductibles. This coverage requires policyholders to have a primary health plan.[2]
Compare the two policy options below.
Coverage Details
Voyager Essential
Voyager Choice
|Emergency and nonemergency medical care
|Yes
|Yes
|International medical coverage limits
|$50,000–$1 million
|$50,000–$1 million
|Emergency medical transportation
|$500,000 maximum
|$500,000 maximum
|Accidental death and dismemberment
|$25,000 maximum
|$50,000 maximum
|Repatriation of mortal remains
|$25,000 maximum
|$25,000 maximum
|Outpatient prescription drug reimbursement
|50% up to $5,000 outside the U.S.
|100% up to $5,000 outside the U.S.
|Pre-existing conditions
|180-day exclusion
|Yes
|Baggage and personal effects
|$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)
|$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)
|Post-departure trip interruption transportation
|$1,000 per trip period
|$1,000 per trip period
|Post-departure trip interruption quarantine
|$25 per day, up to 10 days for lodging and incidentals
|$25 per day, up to 10 days for lodging and incidentals
|Primary health plan requirement
|No
|Yes
|Deductible
|$0, $100, $250, or $500 per insured person, per policy period
|$0, $100, $250, or $500 per insured person, per policy period
The Voyager Essential travel insurance policy is the basic offering. It ticks the boxes the average traveler needs when seeking health insurance benefits that they can use around the world.
The Voyager Choice travel healthcare policy extends the coverage limits of the Voyager Essential plan. This is a good option for travelers with specific medical needs, such as people who need refills for multiple prescription medications or have lifelong pre-existing conditions to consider.
GeoBlue coverage for multiple trips
GeoBlue understands that business travelers, retirees, and globetrotters may take multiple trips per year, which is where the multi-trip Trekker plans come in. Like the Voyager plan, the Trekker plan has Essential and Choice options. Both cover up to 69 days in a 12-month period.[3]
Here’s how these two options differ.
Coverage
Trekker Essential
Trekker Choice
|Emergency and nonemergency medical care
|Yes
|Yes
|International medical coverage limits
|$500,000 ($200,000 if age 70–95)
|$1,000,000 ($200,000 if age 70–95)
|Emergency medical transportation coverage
|$250,000 maximum
|$500,000 maximum
|Accidental death and dismemberment
|$0 maximum
|$25,000 maximum
|Repatriation of mortal remains coverage
|$15,000 maximum
|$25,000 maximum
|Outpatient prescription drug reimbursement
|100% up to $2,500 outside the U.S.
|100% up to $5,000 outside the U.S.
|Pre-existing conditions
|Yes
|Yes
|Dental care for relief of pain
|100% of up to $100 per trip period
|100% of up to $300 per trip period
|Lost baggage and personal effects coverage
|N/A
|$500 per trip period ($100 per bag)
|Primary health plan requirement
|Yes
|Yes
|Deductible
|$200
|$100
The Essential plan has a few notable differences from the Choice plan. It doesn’t have accidental death and dismemberment coverage, nor does it offer lost baggage protection. This policy works great for frequent business travelers who have limited luggage and spend most of their time abroad in a hotel, boardroom, office, or on-site.
The Trekker Choice plan includes coverages that active travelers might find appealing. Higher limits for drug reimbursement, dental care, lost baggage, and personal effects can give sporty travelers with gear like camping or sports equipment more peace of mind.
Note that the limits for medical coverage, emergency medical transportation, and accidental death and dismemberment are also higher, while the deductible is lower.
GeoBlue coverage for long-term trips
Rounding out GeoBlue’s trio of general travel medical plans is the Xplorer plan. It has two policy options: Xplorer Essential and Xplorer Premium.
Often labeled as expat coverage, these annual plans offer enrollment flexibility for U.S. residents and families who live outside of the U.S. for at least three months each year. The differences between these two policies are significant. The Essential plan has many exclusions and limitations.[4]
Here’s how the Xplorer Essential and Xplorer Premium plans compare.
Coverage
Xplorer Essential
Xplorer Premium
|Medical maximum
|$1 million
|Unlimited
|Coverage duration for U.S. citizens inside the U.S.
|21 days per trip, three trips maximum per calendar year
|Nine months
|Preventative care
|No
|Unlimited
|Inpatient prescription drugs
|$1 million
|Unlimited
|Outpatient prescription drugs reimbursement
|$1,000, limited to emergency medical care, illness, and accidental injury conditions
|$2,500 for basic prescription benefit; $25,000 for prescription upgrade
|Pre-existing conditions
|$500 after 180-day exclusion
|Unlimited after 180-day exclusion
|Accidental death and dismemberment
|No
|$50,000
|Annual physician examination/health screening
|No
|60% (out of network) to 80% (in network) of up to $1,000
|Patient responsibility for in-network physician office visits
|$50 copay per visit
|$30 copay per visit
|Ability to travel to U.S. for treatment
|No
|Yes
|Elective care in the U.S.
|No
|Yes
|Mental health benefit
|No
|60% for out of network and 80% (inpatient) to 100% (outpatient) for in network
|Physical/occupational therapy
|No
|12 visits per year
|Acupuncture
|No
|60% (out of network) to 80% (in network) of up to $2,000
|Chiropractic care
|No
|60% (out of network) to 80% (in network) of up to $2,000
|Nursing home expenses
|No
|Up to 50 days per calendar year
|Substance abuse
|No
|60% for out of network and 80% (inpatient) to 100% (outpatient) for in network
The Xplorer Essential plan is a good option for travelers with dual citizenship or people not born in the U.S. who return to their home country up to a few times annually.
This coverage is for travelers who leave the U.S. for extended periods but still spend the majority of their time on domestic soil. It doesn’t cover much of what the Premier plan covers, including accidental death and dismemberment, preventative care, and elective care.
GeoBlue’s Xplorer Premier plan is ideal for expats who plan to be outside of their home country (U.S. or otherwise) for at least three months each year. It provides comprehensive coverage whether the traveler is in the U.S. or abroad and features an unlimited annual and lifetime medical maximum.
What GeoBlue doesn’t cover
One of GeoBlue’s most notable benefits is that most plans cover pre-existing conditions for policyholders enrolled in U.S. health insurance plans. But plans from GeoBlue have some exclusions. It’s important to read policy details carefully, as each plan will list coverages and exclusions.
GeoBlue’s Voyager plans for single-trip leisure travelers exclude the following:
Travelers older than 95
Dental services
Optometric services
Expenses incurred in home country
Orthopedic shoes
Pregnancy or maternity expenses unrelated to pregnancy complications arising during the trip
Orthodontic services
Intentionally self-inflicted injury or illness
Cost of GeoBlue travel insurance
The cost of travel insurance varies based on factors like coverage limits, exclusions, and deductibles. The number of travelers in your group will also affect costs.
Below, you can compare average costs for GeoBlue’s Voyager plans for a few different demographics. The range of prices reflects changes in deductibles and medical limits, which you can adjust when purchasing the policy.
Voyager Essential
Voyager Choice
|26-year-old single traveler
|$9–$15
|$10–$17
|35-year-old couple
|$23–$36
|$25–$43
|Family of four, with two kids younger than 13
|$41–$66
|$45–$78
Shopping around is a great way to determine whether a plan offers the medical travel coverage you need at a reasonable rate. In this case, it might be worth it for each of the example travelers above to invest the extra few dollars into the Choice plan to maximize coverage limits.
Who is GeoBlue travel insurance best for?
GeoBlue is a healthcare-focused insurance company with limited travel protections and assistance. The coverage works best in addition to a standard travel insurance policy for travelers who want comprehensive medical coverage.
GeoBlue’s single-trip plans cover emergency and nonemergency medical care, with coverage limits between $50,000 and $1 million. Depending on coverage needs, some families, business travelers, and vacationers having a casual trip may not need this level of travel healthcare.
Frequent business and adventure travelers who engage in risky activities or travel through hazardous landscapes may benefit the most from GeoBlue coverage. GeoBlue provides emergency evacuation, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, and more.
Pairing these affordable policies with a traditional travel insurance policy is a sound option to cover any extensive medical needs that may arise.
How to buy a GeoBlue travel policy
Purchasing a GeoBlue travel health insurance plan is relatively easy. After you’ve compared the plans and identified which travel medical protection is best for your trip, follow these steps:
Begin the “quick quote” process by entering your travel dates, age, and ZIP code.
Choose one of the rates listed, noting how higher or lower medical limits and deductibles affect price.
Apply for the policy by entering your primary health plan and traveler information.
Enter your payment details and opt for physical or digital policy delivery.
Get immediate confirmation of your policy.
It’s always a good idea to secure your travel insurance as soon as you book your trip. That said, you can purchase a GeoBlue travel health insurance policy up to one day prior to your departure date. The company recommends that policyholders who desire a physical insurance card purchase their policy at least two weeks prior to the effective date to ensure ample delivery time.
If you prefer to speak with a live customer service representative, you can call, fax, or email the sales team. Representatives provide assistance between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday.
How to file a claim with GeoBlue
GeoBlue doesn’t provide detailed information on how to file a claim. It directs policyholders to use the member administration portal to file a claim online. You can also file a claim through the GeoBlue mobile app. You can do this by filing a digital claim or by photographing and uploading a completed paper claim form. GeoBlue doesn’t list a specific timeline for claim payment.
Generally speaking, you can never hang onto too many documents related to a claims report. You should keep physical and digital copies of the following documents for claims purposes:
Primary health insurance plan
Receipts from clinics, hospitals, doctor offices, and pharmacies
Travel-related documents like flight, cruise, or vacation package confirmations
Incident reports or medical reports filed by a hotel, cruise ship, or airline relating to your accident or injury
Photographs of damages, if applicable (such as car crashes or slip and falls)
GeoBlue travel insurance FAQs
No one wants to worry about unexpected health issues while traveling, which is why travel medical insurance is beneficial. The following information can answer your remaining questions about GeoBlue travel medical insurance.
Does GeoBlue cover flight cancellations?
No. GeoBlue’s post-departure trip interruption benefits don’t cover losses due to travel arrangements that the airline cancels.
What doesn’t GeoBlue cover?
GeoBlue doesn’t cover standard travel insurance benefits, including trip cancellation, interruption, or delay.
Is GeoBlue good travel insurance?
Yes. GeoBlue offers a good travel health insurance plan. But it doesn’t have robust or inclusive non-medical-related travel coverages.
Does GeoBlue cover every country?
Almost. GeoBlue’s website says it provides travel medical protection in more than 190 countries for employers.
Does GeoBlue travel insurance cover trip cancellation?
No. GeoBlue travel insurance doesn’t typically include trip cancellation coverage in any of its advertised plans. But specific plans include trip interruption coverage with limits of $1,000 per trip period.
