Carley Clark is a freelance financial writer based in Michigan. She has written for several well-known brands, including Benzinga, CNN Underscored, GOBankingRates, and FinanceBuzz. Carley earned her bachelor’s degree in business from Spring Arbor University in 2018 and later worked as a revenue auditor for a casino before transitioning to writing. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, playing video games, and going for walks with her dog.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Updated
Table of contents
Allianz is one of the world’s largest travel insurance companies, serving more than 55 million travelers annually.[1] Its policies can include coverage for trip cancellations, medical emergencies, baggage problems, and more.
As travel costs increase and delays become more frequent, cancellation coverage can help reimburse nonrefundable expenses if your plans change. And since many health insurance plans won’t cover medical care abroad or evacuation back to the U.S., Allianz travel insurance can provide you with essential financial protection while overseas.
Here’s what you should know about travel insurance options from Allianz.
Travel policy prices from Allianz vary based on your trip cost, age, and coverage.
Some plans from Allianz include concierge services for reservations and event tickets.
Allianz offers optional upgrades, including cancel-anytime and rental car coverage.
Our take on Allianz travel insurance
Allianz travel insurance is worth considering if you have an upcoming trip. The sign-up process is quick, and filing a claim through the website or app is easy.
Allianz offers plans to fit almost anyone’s needs or budget — from short domestic getaways to frequent international business trips. You can choose between annual or single-trip insurance plans with coverage for medical emergencies, flight delays, lost luggage, and more.[2]
Customer reviews are generally positive. Allianz has 4.4 out of 5 stars from the Better Business Bureau based on more than 3,000 reviews and 4.1 stars on Trustpilot from more than 138,000 reviewers. While its rating on ConsumerAffairs is lower, at 1.1 stars, the company’s overall online sentiment is positive.
Allianz is a travel insurance company we can recommend, thanks to its strong coverage options and reputation.
Pros and cons of Allianz travel insurance
You should weigh the advantages and disadvantages of any travel insurance plans you’re considering before making a purchase. Here are a few pros and cons of Allianz travel insurance.
Annual and single-trip travel insurance policies with flexible coverage limits
24/7 assistance hotline
Strong reputation and presence in 200+ countries and territories
Some customers report poor communication, denied claims, and delays in payouts
Only select plans include perks like concierge services or SmartBenefits
May not be the cheapest travel insurance option
Allianz coverage for single trips
If you’re planning a single trip, Allianz offers five travel insurance plans with varying levels of protection. Learn more about each plan below.
Plan and Features
OneTrip Basic
OneTrip Prime
OneTrip Premier
OneTrip Emergency Medical
OneTrip Cancellation Plus
|Trip cancellation
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $100,000
|Up to $200,000
|N/A
|Up to $5,000
|Trip interruption
|Up to $10,000
|Up to $150,000
|Up to $300,000
|Up to $250,000
|Up to $5,000
|Emergency medical
|$10,000
|$50,000
|$75,000
|Up to $50,000
|N/A
|Emergency transportation
|$50,000
|$500,000
|$1 million
|Up to $250,000
|N/A
|Baggage loss/damage
|$500
|$1,000
|$2,000
|Up to $2,000
|N/A
|Baggage delay
|$200
|$300
|$600
|Up to $600
|N/A
|Travel delay
|$300 ($150 daily limit)
|$800 ($200 daily limit)
|$1,600 ($200 daily limit)
|Up to $1,000
|$150 ($150 daily limit)
|Travel accident coverage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Up to $10,000
|N/A
|Trip change protector
|N/A
|Up to $500
|$1,000
|N/A
|N/A
|SmartBenefits
|N/A
|$100 per insured person per day
|$100 per insured person per day
|N/A
|N/A
|Concierge
|N/A
|Included
|Included
|Included
|N/A
Allianz’s OneTrip Basic Plan provides coverage for shorter, less expensive trips. It includes trip cancellation insurance with interruption benefits as well as protection for emergency medical and transportation. While baggage and delay benefits are modest, Allianz can offset costs for lost items or an overnight delay.
OneTrip Prime substantially increases trip cancellation and medical coverage, making it better suited for pricier trips. You’ll also receive additional baggage and delay coverage with SmartBenefits, which offers $100 per day for covered delays. This plan includes concierge services and optional upgrades, like cancel-anytime and rental car coverage.
Premier offers the most comprehensive coverage for trip cancellation and emergency medical expenses. The plan includes increases to baggage and travel delay protection, along with concierge services and SmartBenefits. It may work best for luxury vacations, international travel, or any trip where you want maximum financial protection.
This plan focuses on travel medical insurance to cover potential illnesses or injuries during your trip. You also receive baggage loss, damage, and delay protection, plus travel accident coverage. It doesn’t include trip cancellation, so it may be ideal if your travel expenses are refundable but you want protection for unexpected medical expenses.
Cancellation Plus primarily covers trip cancellation and interruption with some delay benefits. It’s ideal for short, domestic trips where you don’t need medical or baggage coverage. If you have to cancel or cut your trip short for a covered reason, you may receive a reimbursement for nonrefundable expenses.
Allianz coverage for annual trips
If you take multiple trips annually, Allianz travel insurance offers four plans for the entire year.
Plan and Features
AllTrips Basic
AllTrips Prime
AllTrips Premier
AllTrips Executive
|Trip cancellation
|N/A
|$3,000
|$2,000–$15,000
|$5,000–$10,000
|Trip interruption
|N/A
|$3,000
|$2,000–$15,000
|$5,000–$10,000
|Emergency medical
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|$50,000
|Emergency transportation
|$100,000
|$100,000
|$500,000
|$250,000
|Baggage loss/damage
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$2,000
|$1,000
|Baggage delay
|$200
|$200
|$2,000
|$1,000
|Travel delay
|$600 ($200 daily limit)
|$600 ($200 daily limit)
|$1,500 ($300 daily limit)
|$1,600 ($200 daily limit)
|Rental car protection
|$45,000
|$45,000
|$45,000
|$45,000
|Travel accident coverage
|$25,000
|$25,000
|$50,000
|$50,000
|Concierge
|Included
|Included
|Included
|Included
The AllTrips Basic plan doesn’t include trip cancellation or interruption benefits. It focuses more on emergency medical and transportation. You’ll also get baggage loss and delay benefits, plus some travel delay and rental car coverage. This plan could be a smart choice if your prepaid travel expenses are refundable but you want protection for medical emergencies.
AllTrips Prime offers all the benefits of Basic and adds trip cancellation and interruption reimbursement. This coverage can reimburse you for accommodations and act as flight insurance if your travel plans change. Prime may be a good fit if you’re mostly taking domestic or short international trips.
The AllTrips Premier provides the highest cancellation and interruption benefits, depending on the coverage level you choose. It also comes with the best emergency medical coverage while providing more baggage, delay, and travel accident coverage. This plan can work well for frequent international travelers or anyone taking multiple high-cost trips each year.
Designed for professionals who frequently travel with valuable tools or electronics, the AllTrips Executive plan includes $1,000 for both business equipment and rentals, plus coverage for change fees and loyalty program redeposits. Although its emergency medical transportation is lower than Premier’s, it still offers strong cancellation, medical, baggage, and delay benefits.
What Allianz doesn’t cover
Coverage limits and exclusions vary by policy. Allianz typically won’t reimburse you for the following:[3]
Losses from reasonably foreseeable events
Reasons not named in your policy terms
War and civil disorder or unrest
Sporting competitions or training during your trip
High-risk sports or activities
Pollution or nuclear incidents
Natural disasters (unless expressly covered)
Terrorist activity
Gross negligence by you or any travel companions
Travel against government or public authority orders
Epidemic or pandemic (unless expressly covered)
Pets (except for service animals)
Normal pregnancy and childbirth (except under trip interruption or cancellation coverage in some cases)[4]
Cost of Allianz travel insurance
Travel insurance costs will depend on factors like your age, travel companions, trip cost, and coverage level. In general, though, higher-cost trips, older travelers, and more coverage result in higher premiums.
To give you an idea of how much your Allianz travel insurance policy could cost, here are sample quotes for three travelers taking a one-week trip to Italy in the fall.
Traveler Profile
Trip Cost
OneTrip Basic
OneTrip Prime
OneTrip Premier
|26-year-old male, solo
|$3,000
|$117
|$159
|$211
|35-year-old couple
|$5,500
|$129
|$177
|$235
|Family of four (two kids younger than 13)
|$8,000
|N/A
|$250
|$346
In this example, OneTrip Basic is the most affordable plan for the solo traveler and couple, but it wasn’t available to the family of four. While OneTrip Prime costs a bit more, it offers more coverage and extra perks, making it a good middle-ground option. OneTrip Premier is the most expensive, but it offers comprehensive coverage for maximum travel protection.
Who is Allianz travel insurance best for?
Allianz’s travel insurance benefits can help many types of travelers, but some may find the coverage more valuable than others.
Families may enjoy trip protector, cancellation, and interruption coverage to insure nonrefundable travel expenses. Baggage protection can also be helpful if you have multiple travelers and experience luggage loss or delay.
Frequent business travelers might want an annual plan with perks like coverage for business equipment and loyalty redeposit fee coverage.
Mid-risk adventure vacationers, such as hikers or divers, may appreciate emergency coverage for potential medical or evacuation expenses.
When choosing a plan, consider how often you travel, the value of your belongings, and your risk tolerance. This ensures you receive enough protection without paying for benefits you won’t use.
How to buy an Allianz travel policy
Purchasing Allianz travel insurance is pretty straightforward and should only take a few minutes:
Visit allianztravelinsurance.com and select the plan you want (single, annual, or rental car).
Enter your information, then click “Get a Quote.”
Select the plan that best fits your needs.
Provide your details and add your travel companions.
Select any additional coverage you’d like to add, such as rental car coverage, then click “Continue to Payment.”
Review your policy terms by clicking “Certificate of Insurance/Policy” and “Purchase Terms and Disclosures.”
Click “Buy Now” to complete your purchase.
It’s generally best to buy your policy as soon as possible after booking to receive a longer coverage window. Your policy typically goes into effect the day after Allianz receives your order.
If you have questions or concerns, you can call Allianz or fill out the contact form on its website.
How to file a claim with Allianz
If you need to file a claim, you can submit one online or through the Allyz mobile app. For assistance with the claims process, you can call the Allianz travel insurance helpline.
You have 90 days from the date of loss to submit your claim unless the law states otherwise.
Depending on the type of claim and insurance plan, you may need to provide the following documents:
General documentation
Trip itinerary, proof of incident (medical receipts, police report, etc.), and receipts or proof of payments
Baggage-related claims
Baggage claim form with outcome, list of lost or damaged items (may require receipts), and receipts for necessary replacement purchases
Trip delay or cancellation claims
Proof of delay and penalty, cancellation fee, or refund information
Rental car claims
Rental car agreement and repair bill
Make sure to keep digital copies of all important travel documents and receipts in case the originals are lost or damaged.
Allianz travel insurance FAQs
If you’re considering Allianz travel insurance, the information below could help you decide if it’s the right travel insurance company for you.
Does Allianz cover flight cancellations?
Yes. Many plans from Allianz include coverage for flight or trip cancellations. The specific reimbursement amount will depend on which travel policy you selected. If the airline cancels your flight and you choose not to travel on the replacement flight, the airline owes you a refund, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.[5]
What does Allianz travel insurance not cover?
Allianz travel insurance doesn’t cover a number of events and circumstances, though specifics vary depending on the coverage you have.
It generally doesn’t cover losses from foreseeable events, unnamed reasons, war and civil disorder or unrest, sporting competitions or training during your trip, high-risk sports or activities, pollution or nuclear incidents, natural disasters, terrorist activity, gross negligence, travel against government orders, epidemics or pandemics, pets, or normal pregnancy and childbirth.
Is it worth getting Allianz travel insurance?
Yes. Allianz is a great travel insurance option for many travelers, including families, frequent business travelers, and mid-risk adventure vacationers. The company has a simple sign-up process, easy claims filing, and ample coverage options. Notably, Allianz offers single-trip and annual travel insurance plans.
How long does it take Allianz to pay out claims?
The time it takes Allianz to review and pay out a claim depends on the claim’s type, circumstances, required documentation, and the selected reimbursement payment method, according to the Allianz website.
Once the company approves the claim, customers who select the debit or direct deposit option can receive payment within one to five business days. If you prefer a mailed check, it can take 10 to 14 days to arrive.
Does Allianz cover pre-existing medical conditions?
It depends. Allianz travel insurance can cover pre-existing medical conditions in some cases if policyholders qualify for a pre-existing conditions waiver.
To qualify, U.S. residents need to purchase a travel policy within 14 days of making the first nonrefundable trip payment or deposit, be physically able to travel at the time of purchase, and insure the full nonrefundable trip costs on the day you purchase the policy.
