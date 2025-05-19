What is medical evacuation insurance?

Other parts of a comprehensive travel insurance plan

Medical evacuation insurance is only part of a comprehensive travel insurance plan. It’s a good idea to buy a policy that provides the maximum benefits for your money. In addition to medevac coverage, a comprehensive travel policy typically includes:

Travel medical expense

Most U.S. health insurance policies, including Medicare, won’t pay for medical treatment outside the country. Travel medical expense insurance can pay for some or all of your emergency medical treatment if you need care for an illness or injury while traveling outside the U.S. Coverage limits can vary widely but are usually a set amount. Your policy will reimburse all your medical care costs up to your policy’s limit.

Trip cancellation, interruption, and delay

If you have to cancel your trip for a covered reason like illness, trip cancellation insurance typically reimburses 100% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs. If something causes an interruption or delay in your travel, trip interruption and trip delay coverages kick in. Trip interruption typically reimburses 100% of your non-refundable costs, while delay coverage pays a flat amount.

Baggage loss and delay

If your luggage gets lost or stolen while you travel, the baggage benefits portion of your travel insurance policy can reimburse you for missing possessions. Your belongings typically have to be missing or delayed for a set period of time before your policy pays. The payout is usually a set amount per day, up to your policy’s limit.

Optional add-on coverages

Many insurers also offer optional coverages that you can add to your standard travel insurance policy. Depending on the insurance company, you may be able to buy: