Best Renters Insurance in Orlando (2025)

Renters insurance provides protection in three main categories: personal property coverage, liability coverage, and additional living expenses (ALE) coverage. For example, if a storm wrecks your apartment, this policy can help you pay to replace your possessions and temporarily cover the cost of a hotel.
Florida law doesn’t require renters to carry this type of coverage, but your landlord might. It’s a good idea to add this relatively affordable layer of protection to your budget. On average, a standard renters insurance policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage costs $21 per month in Orlando.
Here’s what you need to know about finding renters insurance in Orlando.
Progressive, Lemonade, and State Farm are a few of the cheapest renters insurance companies in Orlando.
The average cost of a renters insurance policy with $15,000 in personal property coverage is $15 per month in Orlando.
Renters insurance in Orlando is slightly cheaper than the Florida statewide average of $27 per month for $30,000 in personal property coverage.
How renters insurance works in Orlando
Renters insurance protects you against risks that your landlord’s insurance doesn’t cover. It usually includes personal property coverage, liability coverage, and additional living expenses coverage. For example, if a fire destroys your apartment, this coverage would help pay to replace your belongings and cover temporary lodging costs.[1]
Neither the state of Florida nor the city of Orlando requires renters to carry insurance. But many landlords make this a requirement for renters leasing apartments, condos, or homes.
When seeking out a renters insurance policy, you’ll find a relatively low average price point. On average, Orlando renters pay between $15 and $21 per month for a standard policy. But your ZIP code, coverage amount, and deductible will affect your rental insurance costs.
Getting a policy
It’s generally quick and easy to find an affordable renters insurance policy in Orlando. Here’s an overview of how to secure and use renters coverage:
Compare quotes. Shop around to find a renters insurance policy that suits your needs and your budget.
Finalize coverage. Typically, you’ll lock in coverage by signing a policy and making your first payment.
File necessary claims. If you experience a covered incident, like fire or theft, you can file a claim with your insurer for reimbursement of the related costs.
Best renters insurance companies in Orlando
When selecting an insurance company, the right fit will vary based on your unique situation. But generally, some insurers offer Orlando residents a better option than others.
For example, Lemonade’s affordable rates and top-tier customer service ratings make it a great choice for many Orlando renters. And State Farm’s above-average customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power makes it a desirable pick.[2]
The table below highlights several of the best renters insurance companies in Orlando.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium
Best For
|Progressive
|$17
|Online experience
|Lemonade
|$21
|Affordable rates
|State Farm
|$22
|Customer service
|GEICO
|$23
|Bundling
|Assurant
|$24
|Specialized coverage
What renters insurance covers in Orlando
When you purchase a renters insurance policy, it’s critical to read the fine print to understand what it covers. But a renters policy generally includes liability coverage, personal property replacement coverage, and additional living expenses coverage.
Here’s what you should know about each coverage:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance protects you against potential lawsuits, offering protection against both legal fees and court awards. For example, if someone is injured while at your apartment and sues you, this could help you cover the legal costs.
Personal property coverage
Renters insurance can help pay to replace personal belongings lost in a covered incident. For example, if a fire destroys your belongings, this could help you replace them.
Additional living expenses coverage
If your apartment becomes uninhabitable, loss of use coverage can help you pay for a different place to live. For example, if a flood destroys your apartment, this coverage could help you pay for a hotel while the apartment undergoes repairs.
Unique considerations for renters insurance in Orlando
Orlando sits almost directly in the middle of the Sunshine State, which experiences a number of hurricanes and tropical storms each year.[3]
Here are the risks you should keep in mind when evaluating your renters insurance options:
Hurricanes: Although Orlando’s inland position generally alleviates some hurricane concerns, it’s not uncommon for tropical storms and hurricanes to blow through the area. It’s a good idea to insure your belongings and purchase sufficient coverage for alternative living expenses. Both could come in handy in the wake of a storm.
Lawsuit risk: Florida has an unusually high number of liability issues and resulting lawsuits, which could put you more at risk of facing a lawsuit. For example, if someone trips over a rug in your apartment, they might end up suing you. Having more than $100,000 in liability coverage may make sense for people with assets to protect or who feel vulnerable to lawsuits.[4]
Flooding: Renters insurance policies typically don’t cover floods from natural disasters. If you live in a part of Orlando that’s prone to flooding, you may want to obtain a separate flood insurance policy to protect yourself from the costs of water damage.
How to save on renters insurance in Orlando
Although many renters want to get an insurance policy, no one wants to overpay. Use the following strategies to find savings:
Shop around. Every insurance company has a different method of determining premiums, which means you can find varying rates across insurers. Take the time to compare quotes across multiple insurance companies to find the most affordable premiums for your situation.
Bundle your policies. If you have other types of insurance coverage, like auto insurance or life insurance, bundling your renters policy through the same insurer can lead to savings.
Increase your deductible. Generally, a higher deductible leads to a lower premium. If you can afford a higher deductible in an emergency, locking in the savings could make sense.
Install a security system. Security devices lower the risk of theft. This can lead to lower renters insurance premiums and increased peace of mind.
Renters insurance in Orlando FAQs
As you explore your renters insurance options in Orlando, the following information may help answer your remaining questions.
How much is renters insurance in Orlando?
A renters insurance policy in Orlando costs an average of $15 per month for a policy with $15,000 in personal property coverage and $21 per month for a policy with $30,000 in coverage, Insurify data shows.
Which company offers the best renters insurance in Florida?
Progressive, Lemonade, and State Farm are a few of the best companies offering renters insurance in Florida. The best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and more.
Does Orlando require renters insurance?
Florida law doesn’t require renters to carry insurance. But many landlords require their tenants to carry a minimum amount of renters insurance. Check your lease agreement to determine if it requires a renters insurance policy.
How much renters insurance do you need in Orlando?
When determining how much renters insurance coverage you need, look for a policy limit that would help you pay to replace all your belongings after a fire, theft, or other covered incident. Additionally, most policies come with at least $100,000 in liability insurance. But many experts recommend obtaining a policy with at least $300,000 in liability protection.
How do you file a claim for renters insurance in Orlando?
Filing a claim for renters insurance starts by gathering documentation, including taking pictures of the damage. Next, you’ll need to inform your landlord. If the issue involves theft or vandalism, you may also need to file a police report. From there, let your insurer know about the situation as soon as possible and provide any details they ask for.
