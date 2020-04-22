Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
Assurant Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Assurant is a reliable renters insurance company that provides thorough coverage at competitive rates.

Excellent
Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Featured in

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated

Reading time: 4 minutes

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
In business for more than 125 years, Assurant is one of the leading renters insurance companies in the country. Assurant offers customizable policies and partnerships with property management companies.

While Assurant is one of the best renters insurance companies on the market, it’s still important to compare renters insurance policies from multiple insurers before buying a policy. It’s crucial to understand exactly what your renters insurance policy covers to avoid gaps in your insurance protection.

Here’s what you need to know about what Assurant offers and whether it’s the right company for you.

Quick Facts

  • Assurant insurance covers damage from numerous perils, including lightning, fire, hail, theft, and more.[1]

  • Assurant has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with many positive customer reviews.

  • Some GEICO car insurance policyholders can receive a discount for bundling their auto policy with an Assurant renters insurance policy.

Insurify’s take on Assurant renters insurance

Assurant logoAssurant

Compare personalized, real-time quotes

Assurant renters insurance is an excellent choice for renters. The company offers affordable renters insurance products in all 50 U.S. states, with lower premiums than many of its competitors thanks to its extensive network of partnerships with property management companies. Ultimately, prices will vary based on your location and property. The company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).[2]

Assurant doesn’t offer any discounts, but it offers standard renters insurance coverages, such as personal property coverage, property damage, liability insurance, and coverage for extra living expenses.

Pros

  • Competitive rates

  • Strong partnerships with landlords and property management companies

  • Easy claims process

Cons

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Mixed reviews

  • Add-ons required for extended coverage

What Assurant renters insurance covers

Assurant renters insurance policies cover a wide variety of perils, from theft to fire and volcanic eruptions.[3] Here are the perils that Assurant’s base policies cover:

  • Fire

  • Lightning

  • Smoke

  • Explosion

  • Theft

  • Windstorm or hail

  • Vandalism

  • Falling objects

  • Ice, snow, or sleet

  • Mold

  • Burst pipes

  • Cracked AC, water, or heating systems

  • Freezing

  • Vehicles

  • Power surge

  • Riot or civil commotion

  • Aircraft

  • Volcanic eruption

Depending on where you live, Assurant’s policies may also include additional features, like coverage for flood protection, food spoilage, and the cost of bed bug extermination services. Ask your insurance agent when applying for a policy if these extra coverage options apply to your location and ZIP code.

For an extra cost, you can also access several additional coverages beyond the basic coverage, including pet damage, water sewer backup, earthquake, identity fraud expense, and rent protection coverage.

Good to Know

Assurant protects your personal belongings against included perils with replacement cost coverage rather than actual cash value coverage, even if your roommate causes the damages.

Renters insurance from Assurant also includes liability insurance and medical payments coverage to pay for medical and legal expenses if someone incurs an injury at your home. And if damages to your home make it unlivable, Assurant’s renters policies will cover additional living expenses.

Assurant renters insurance discounts

Assurant doesn’t offer traditional renters insurance discounts like some other renters insurance companies, but it does allow you to add roommates to a policy for no additional cost on your renters insurance premium.

The closest thing to a discount that Assurant offers is that customers can save money by paying annually or quarterly instead of monthly. Additionally, GEICO policyholders can receive a slightly cheaper rate for bundling their auto policy with Assurant’s renters insurance policy.

Assurant reviews: What real customers are saying

Assurant has solid ratings on both Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with star ratings of 4 and 4.64 out of 5, respectively. Most Assurant renters insurance reviews on both sites are positive, with customers citing affordability and ease of use. Customers did leave a few complaints, but most customers expressed satisfaction with the company’s customer service.

Here’s a look at what a couple of Assurant customers are saying online:

How to buy an Assurant renters insurance policy

You can buy an Assurant renters insurance policy in person, on Assurant’s website, over the phone, or on Assurant’s app.

The policy application process is straightforward:

  1. Choose how you want to buy a policy.

  2. Enter your address and personal information.

  3. Select your level of coverage. You also have the ability to set your deductible.

  4. Review your quote and make sure you’re happy with the type of coverage and price.

  5. Sign the policy and begin paying.

How to file a renters insurance claim with Assurant

Filing a renters insurance claim with Assurant is easy. Follow these steps to get your claim started:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    1. Notify Assurant right away

    Let Assurant know about the damages as soon as you can on the same day as the incident. Start your claim on the company’s website, by making a phone call, or on the mobile app.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/df526b3cdf/surgery-96x96-yellow_028-form.svg

    2. Provide thorough details

    Describe exactly what happened, including the location, time and date information, type of loss, inventory of personal possessions damaged, and any other relevant details or required documentation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    3. Submit your claim documentation

    Fill out the required documents to complete your claim, such as photos of damaged items, receipts, proof of ownership, and police reports.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f618f02551/jobs-and-professions-96x96-blue_022-real-estate-agent.svg

    4. Work with the adjuster

    Assurant will likely send an adjuster to your home to review your claim. Walk the adjuster through what happened and go over your claim with them.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/daf1d4ce23/money-96x96-orange_012-send-money.svg

    5. Review your claim payout

    Go over Assurant’s payment for your damages to ensure it’s adequate. If you’re not content with your claim compensation, you can file an appeal.

Assurant renters insurance FAQs

If you’re still deciding whether Assurant is the best company to protect your rental property, the following information can help answer some of your remaining questions so you can make an informed decision.

  • Is Assurant reputable?

    Yes. Assurant is reputable. It has 4 and 4.64 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and its BBB business profile, respectively, which indicates customer satisfaction.

    Other reputable renters coverage companies in the insurance industry include Allstate, Lemonade, Progressive, and State Farm. Make sure to compare quotes and coverage options to determine which companies offer fewer extra features or unique rent protection coverage.

  • How long does Assurant take to approve a renters insurance claim?

    Depending on the case, Assurant can take anywhere from a few days to a week to approve a renters insurance claim.

  • Does Assurant renters insurance cover mold?

    It depends. Assurant renters insurance covers mold, but only if it results from a covered peril, such as water damage from a burst pipe. It can also cover dry rot and fungi.

  • Is Assurant renters insurance worth it?

    Assurant renters insurance is worth it in many cases. The valuable coverage provides thorough protection for your belongings at a relatively low price. When purchasing coverage, you can customize your policy details, including selecting your deductible, coverage limits, and any extra benefits.

Sources

  1. Assurant. "What Does Renters Insurance Cover?."
  2. AM Best. "AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its P/C Subsidiaries; Affirms Credit Ratings of Its L/H Subsidiaries."
  3. Assurant. "Renters insurance."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Katie Powers
