Assurant Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

In business for more than 125 years, Assurant is one of the leading renters insurance companies in the country. Assurant offers customizable policies and partnerships with property management companies.
While Assurant is one of the best renters insurance companies on the market, it’s still important to compare renters insurance policies from multiple insurers before buying a policy. It’s crucial to understand exactly what your renters insurance policy covers to avoid gaps in your insurance protection.
Here’s what you need to know about what Assurant offers and whether it’s the right company for you.
Assurant insurance covers damage from numerous perils, including lightning, fire, hail, theft, and more.[1]
Assurant has a rating of 4 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, with many positive customer reviews.
Some GEICO car insurance policyholders can receive a discount for bundling their auto policy with an Assurant renters insurance policy.
Insurify’s take on Assurant renters insurance
Assurant
Assurant renters insurance is an excellent choice for renters. The company offers affordable renters insurance products in all 50 U.S. states, with lower premiums than many of its competitors thanks to its extensive network of partnerships with property management companies. Ultimately, prices will vary based on your location and property. The company also earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior).[2]
Assurant doesn’t offer any discounts, but it offers standard renters insurance coverages, such as personal property coverage, property damage, liability insurance, and coverage for extra living expenses.
Competitive rates
Strong partnerships with landlords and property management companies
Easy claims process
Limited number of available discounts
Mixed reviews
Add-ons required for extended coverage
What Assurant renters insurance covers
Assurant renters insurance policies cover a wide variety of perils, from theft to fire and volcanic eruptions.[3] Here are the perils that Assurant’s base policies cover:
Fire
Lightning
Smoke
Explosion
Theft
Windstorm or hail
Vandalism
Falling objects
Ice, snow, or sleet
Mold
Burst pipes
Cracked AC, water, or heating systems
Freezing
Vehicles
Power surge
Riot or civil commotion
Aircraft
Volcanic eruption
Depending on where you live, Assurant’s policies may also include additional features, like coverage for flood protection, food spoilage, and the cost of bed bug extermination services. Ask your insurance agent when applying for a policy if these extra coverage options apply to your location and ZIP code.
For an extra cost, you can also access several additional coverages beyond the basic coverage, including pet damage, water sewer backup, earthquake, identity fraud expense, and rent protection coverage.
Assurant protects your personal belongings against included perils with replacement cost coverage rather than actual cash value coverage, even if your roommate causes the damages.
Renters insurance from Assurant also includes liability insurance and medical payments coverage to pay for medical and legal expenses if someone incurs an injury at your home. And if damages to your home make it unlivable, Assurant’s renters policies will cover additional living expenses.
Assurant renters insurance discounts
Assurant doesn’t offer traditional renters insurance discounts like some other renters insurance companies, but it does allow you to add roommates to a policy for no additional cost on your renters insurance premium.
The closest thing to a discount that Assurant offers is that customers can save money by paying annually or quarterly instead of monthly. Additionally, GEICO policyholders can receive a slightly cheaper rate for bundling their auto policy with Assurant’s renters insurance policy.
Assurant reviews: What real customers are saying
Assurant has solid ratings on both Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB), with star ratings of 4 and 4.64 out of 5, respectively. Most Assurant renters insurance reviews on both sites are positive, with customers citing affordability and ease of use. Customers did leave a few complaints, but most customers expressed satisfaction with the company’s customer service.
Here’s a look at what a couple of Assurant customers are saying online:
How to buy an Assurant renters insurance policy
You can buy an Assurant renters insurance policy in person, on Assurant’s website, over the phone, or on Assurant’s app.
The policy application process is straightforward:
Choose how you want to buy a policy.
Enter your address and personal information.
Select your level of coverage. You also have the ability to set your deductible.
Review your quote and make sure you’re happy with the type of coverage and price.
Sign the policy and begin paying.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Assurant
Filing a renters insurance claim with Assurant is easy. Follow these steps to get your claim started:
1. Notify Assurant right away
Let Assurant know about the damages as soon as you can on the same day as the incident. Start your claim on the company’s website, by making a phone call, or on the mobile app.
2. Provide thorough details
Describe exactly what happened, including the location, time and date information, type of loss, inventory of personal possessions damaged, and any other relevant details or required documentation.
3. Submit your claim documentation
Fill out the required documents to complete your claim, such as photos of damaged items, receipts, proof of ownership, and police reports.
4. Work with the adjuster
Assurant will likely send an adjuster to your home to review your claim. Walk the adjuster through what happened and go over your claim with them.
5. Review your claim payout
Go over Assurant’s payment for your damages to ensure it’s adequate. If you’re not content with your claim compensation, you can file an appeal.
Assurant renters insurance FAQs
If you’re still deciding whether Assurant is the best company to protect your rental property, the following information can help answer some of your remaining questions so you can make an informed decision.
Is Assurant reputable?
Yes. Assurant is reputable. It has 4 and 4.64 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and its BBB business profile, respectively, which indicates customer satisfaction.
Other reputable renters coverage companies in the insurance industry include Allstate, Lemonade, Progressive, and State Farm. Make sure to compare quotes and coverage options to determine which companies offer fewer extra features or unique rent protection coverage.
How long does Assurant take to approve a renters insurance claim?
Depending on the case, Assurant can take anywhere from a few days to a week to approve a renters insurance claim.
Does Assurant renters insurance cover mold?
It depends. Assurant renters insurance covers mold, but only if it results from a covered peril, such as water damage from a burst pipe. It can also cover dry rot and fungi.
Is Assurant renters insurance worth it?
Assurant renters insurance is worth it in many cases. The valuable coverage provides thorough protection for your belongings at a relatively low price. When purchasing coverage, you can customize your policy details, including selecting your deductible, coverage limits, and any extra benefits.
