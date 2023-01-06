How to file a renters insurance claim

If you need to file a renters insurance claim, it’s important to move quickly. The process can vary between insurers, but you’ll generally need to follow these steps:[1]

1. Document the evidence

To process your claim, your insurer typically needs documentation of the incident for its investigation. This may include photos of property damage, signs of a burglary (like a broken window), and receipts for repairs. Document any damage as soon as possible and note key information, such as the details of a crime, the weather, or another covered peril.

2. Inform your landlord

Many landlords require tenants to report damages, even if they’re not involved. When you file a claim, it’s important to inform your landlord about the incident and damage. In some cases, your landlord may also need to file their own insurance claim, schedule repairs, or add security features.

3. File a police report

When the claim involves vandalism or theft, contact your local police department to report the incident and file a report. Your insurance company may request a copy of the report as part of the claim documentation.

Inform your insurance company as soon as possible after an incident in your rental home. Your insurer or agent can guide you through the claims process. This typically includes submitting a form and required documentation online, by phone, or through a mobile app. They can also answer questions about your policy limits, coverage, and deductible.

5. Wait for your settlement

After you’ve submitted your claim, the insurance company will approve or deny it. If approved, an adjuster will determine how much the insurer pays out. Then, you’ll get a settlement check or direct deposit.