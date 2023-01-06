Renters insurance covers personal property, like clothes, electronics, and any other valuables on your policy. It also pays for liability claims and medical costs if you cause accidental property damage or someone is injured in your rental. Policies include coverage for temporary living expenses if your rental is unlivable.
But if you ever need to file a claim with your renters insurance company, you’ll need to follow some important steps. Here’s a closer look at how to file a renters insurance claim, when it makes sense, and tips to help your claim get approved.
How to file a renters insurance claim
If you need to file a renters insurance claim, it’s important to move quickly. The process can vary between insurers, but you’ll generally need to follow these steps:[1]
1. Document the evidence
To process your claim, your insurer typically needs documentation of the incident for its investigation. This may include photos of property damage, signs of a burglary (like a broken window), and receipts for repairs. Document any damage as soon as possible and note key information, such as the details of a crime, the weather, or another covered peril.
2. Inform your landlord
Many landlords require tenants to report damages, even if they’re not involved. When you file a claim, it’s important to inform your landlord about the incident and damage. In some cases, your landlord may also need to file their own insurance claim, schedule repairs, or add security features.
3. File a police report
When the claim involves vandalism or theft, contact your local police department to report the incident and file a report. Your insurance company may request a copy of the report as part of the claim documentation.
4. Contact your insurance company
Inform your insurance company as soon as possible after an incident in your rental home. Your insurer or agent can guide you through the claims process. This typically includes submitting a form and required documentation online, by phone, or through a mobile app. They can also answer questions about your policy limits, coverage, and deductible.
5. Wait for your settlement
After you’ve submitted your claim, the insurance company will approve or deny it. If approved, an adjuster will determine how much the insurer pays out. Then, you’ll get a settlement check or direct deposit.
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When you should file a renters insurance claim
A standard renters insurance policy covers damage or loss of your personal property, provides you with liability protections, and pays for temporary living expenses if you have to leave your rental after a covered loss. These are some common situations where you should file a renters insurance claim:
Theft
Renters insurance helps cover the cost to replace personal belongings after a burglary. It covers items stolen from your rental home but can also protect property, like a bike or laptop, that’s stolen away from home.
Damage to your possessions
When your belongings are damaged in a fire, storm, leak from your upstairs neighbor’s bathroom, or other covered peril, renters insurance can help cover the cost to repair or replace them.
Personal injury
If someone gets hurt on your property, your renters insurance can help cover medical expenses and legal fees.
Damage to someone else’s property
If you accidentally damage your rental home, landlord’s property, or someone else’s property, your rental insurance may offer financial protection.
Temporary relocation
Loss of use coverage helps cover basic living expenses, like a hotel room or dining out, if you’re temporarily relocated while your rental home is repaired or rebuilt after a covered peril.
When not to file a renters insurance claim
It may not always make sense to file a renters insurance claim. Here are a few scenarios where you may want to hold off:[2] [3]
Damage to the rental home: After a covered incident, like a storm or fire, your landlord is typically responsible for building repairs. For instance, if a tree damages your roof, your landlord would file a claim to repair or replace the roof.
Uncovered losses: Rental insurance covers many things, but most policies have exclusions, like flood and earthquake damage. Your policy may also not cover intentional damage you cause to the property.
Small losses: If your deductible is higher than the cost to replace a damaged or stolen item, it may not make sense to file a claim. For example, if you have a $500 deductible for a $200 necklace claim, it’s more cost-effective to replace the item yourself.
Negative claims history: Filing a claim usually causes your rates to go up, or your insurer could cancel your policy if you have a lengthy claims history. Consider the full effect of the claim before you file.
Tips for filing a renters insurance claim
In general, filing a renters insurance claim is a straightforward process. But you may want to consider these tips to help make the process go smoothly:
Know your coverage. It’s important to know what your policy covers, its coverage limits, and its deductible. Review your policy documents carefully, or talk to your insurance company for guidance.
Check for deadlines. You typically need to file a renters insurance claim within a certain time limit, or your insurer could deny the claim. Your insurer is also required to respond to your claim in a timely fashion. If they fail to do so, you may be able to appeal the claim or take legal action.
Keep a detailed home inventory. Keep a list of everything you have in your rental home in the event you need to file a claim. This helps show evidence of items in your home if they need to be replaced or repaired after a covered event. Be sure to take pictures and save receipts for even more documentation.
Know when to make repairs. Before making repairs to your rental home after a covered incident, check your lease to confirm whether it allows a tenant to make repairs. This is especially important if you and your landlord are both filing claims. For example, if your front door is kicked in during a burglary, your landlord may need to be the one to repair it.
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What to do if your renters insurance claim is denied
Renters insurance claims can sometimes be denied. Your insurer might deny a renters insurance claim if you don’t file it in a timely manner, don’t provide enough documentation, let your policy lapse, or file a claim for damage from an uncovered peril, like an earthquake. But if your insurer denies your claim, you can usually take steps to dispute the decision.
First, contact your insurer to find out why they denied the claim. Next, file an appeal to try to get the denial reversed. If the claim is complicated, consider hiring a public adjuster to help you navigate the appeal process. If you feel your insurance company made a bad-faith decision, you may need to involve your state’s insurance department or hire an attorney.
Renters insurance claim FAQs
Renters insurance is an affordable protection for tenants. Before filing a renters insurance claim, consider the answers to these additional commonly asked questions.
Can you file a renters insurance claim for damage your pets cause?
You can file a renters insurance claim if your pet causes damage, like tearing up the carpet in your rental. Damage by your pet to your roommate’s property may also be covered. But if your pet chews up something you own, like your couch, you’ll likely need to cover the cost yourself.
Does renters insurance cover water damage?
Standard renters insurance typically covers sudden and accidental water damage, like if a frozen pipe bursts. But if the water damage is from a flood, an overloaded washing machine, or other uncovered peril, your rental insurance may not pay out.
Will your renters insurance cover damage to your roommate’s property?
In general, renters insurance covers damage only to the policyholder’s belongings, so your policy likely won’t cover your roommate’s property. But if you’ve added your roommate to your policy or you (or your pet) damaged their property, your renters insurance may pick up the tab.
How can you maximize your insurance claim payout?
To maximize your insurance claim payout, file your claim as soon as possible and provide documents like photos and receipts. It’s also a good idea to keep an up-to-date inventory of your belongings and consider extra coverage if you have valuables like jewelry.
Sources
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed thousands of quotes from more than a dozen national renters insurance companies. Rates span all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and quote averages represent the median price for a given coverage level and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the median cost for 35-year-old tenants with no prior claims and good credit with a home construction year of 1980. The default coverage assumptions include:
- Personal proprietary limit: $30,000
- Liability coverage: $300,000
- Deductible: $500
- Medical payments: $1,000
Additional data points beyond these default values are sourced from Insurify’s proprietary database.