Progressive Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
10+ years in insurance and personal finance content
30+ years in media, PR, and content creation
Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.
Founded in 1937, Progressive is the second-largest property insurance company in the U.S.[1] The company offers a wide range of financial and insurance products, including boat, auto, condo, flood, and renters insurance.
Progressive’s renters insurance policies provide coverage for your belongings, personal liability protection, medical payments coverage, and loss of use insurance. But many factors affect how much you’ll pay for renters insurance.
To find a renters insurance policy that best fits your needs and budget, it’s a good idea to compare multiple quotes. Here’s what you need to know about Progressive renters insurance to help you decide if it’s right for you.
Progressive’s rates are on par with the national average cost of renters insurance.
Bundling a Progressive auto policy with a renters policy could save you $30 per month.
Progressive has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), indicating the company has the money available to pay policyholder claims.
Insurify’s take on Progressive renters insurance
Progressive
Progressive’s average monthly premium for a renters policy with $30,000 of property coverage and $100,000 of liability coverage is $19 — just $1 less than the national average for the same coverage limits.
Similar to other insurance companies, Progressive offers standard renters insurance coverages, including personal property, liability coverage, loss of use, and medical payments insurance. Water backup and personal injury coverage are also available as add-ons to standard Progressive renters insurance policies.[2]
If you want to lower your monthly premiums with discounts, Progressive offers five options. You can save an average of 3% if you bundle your Progressive renters insurance with an auto, motorcycle, boat, or other type of policy. You can also save by paying your premium up front and in full.
Although Progressive’s offerings and pricing for renters insurance are competitive, it appears to fall short in customer service. Customer reviews from Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau are generally poor. And Progressive scored well below average for customer satisfaction (619 out of 1,000 points) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[3]
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Multiple renters insurance discounts
Quotes available online
Minimal optional coverage for renters
Below-average customer satisfaction reviews
Other insurers offer lower renters insurance rates
What Progressive renters insurance covers
Progressive provides standard renters insurance coverages, including personal property, loss of use, personal liability, and medical payments insurance. You can also choose from a small selection of optional insurance coverages to ensure your belongings are properly covered.
Here’s what a standard Progressive renters insurance policy covers:
Personal property: Personal property insurance covers damages to or loss of your personal items (furniture, clothing, electronics) up to your policy’s limits. It can also cover your belongings if they’re stolen from a storage unit, from your car, or while you’re traveling. If you have high-value items such as jewelry, certain limits may apply. If you need a higher coverage limit for valuables, you can look into adding a rider to your policy.
Personal liability: If you’re liable for damages to someone else’s property or injuries to another person, personal liability insurance may help cover you up to your policy limits. It can also cover your legal costs if someone sues you.
Loss of use: If you can’t stay in your rental due to a covered incident, loss of use insurance can help cover the cost of a hotel or other accommodations. It can also pay for food expenses.
Medical payments to others: If someone is injured in your rental, medical payments coverage may help cover their medical bills up to the policy limit.
Progressive also offers two additional coverage options:
Water backup: Water or sewer backups can cause substantial and costly damage. Adding this option to your renters policy could help pay for your belongings if they’re damaged in a backup, or for the cost to remove the water.
Personal injury: If someone sues you for slander or libel, personal injury coverage can help pay for legal fees and damages.
Like most standard renters insurance policies, Progressive’s renters policies have limits on what they’ll cover. Most renters insurance policies exclude regular wear and tear, flood damage, or any damages that occurred to the property before you purchased your policy. They also won’t pay for damage to a roommate’s belongings, unless the roommate is named on your policy.
Renters insurance also doesn’t cover damages to the structure of your unit — that’s what landlord insurance is for.
Cost of Progressive renters insurance
The national average monthly premium cost of Progressive renters insurance is $19 for $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in personal liability coverage, according to Insurify data. The national average for the same coverage levels is $20 per month.
The cost of renters insurance will vary based on factors like where you live, how much coverage you need, and if you qualify for any discounts.
Progressive renters insurance discounts
Most insurers offer discounts that can help you save on the cost of your renters insurance policy. Progressive offers five discounts:
Multi-policy
Save an average of 3% by bundling your Progressive renters insurance policy with an auto, motorcycle, boat, or other policy.
Quote in advance
If you get a quote from Progressive at least three days before a policy’s start date, you may qualify for a discount.
Pay in full
You can save on your renters policy if you pay your entire policy bill up front versus monthly payments.
Digital delivery
Progressive may reward you for going paper-free and agreeing to receive your policy documents by email.
Secured/gated community
If you live in a gated community with a security guard or that requires a remote to enter your complex, you may have an opportunity to save more on renters insurance.
Progressive reviews: What real customers are saying
Multiple industry ratings and real customer reviews indicate Progressive has room for improvement when it comes to customer service.
It has a higher-than-expected number of complaints across all product types on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Complaint Index. On Trustpilot, the company has just 1.2 out of 5 stars based on 1,171 reviews. Customers reviewing Progressive on the Better Business Bureau site give it 1.08 out of 5 stars).
Reviews are mixed and cover different types of insurance, including auto insurance, homeowner insurance, boat insurance, and renters insurance. Common customer complaints include comments about increasing insurance rates, poor claims service, and low minimum-coverage amounts. Several customers also noted that they received unexpected charges after canceling their policy.
Positive customer reviews note that Progressive’s website is easy to navigate and the rates are reasonable.
How to buy a Progressive renters insurance policy
With Progressive, you can purchase a renters insurance policy online, over the phone, or through an independent agent. To buy Progressive renters insurance online, follow these steps:
Click the online quote button. You’ll have to provide your ZIP code to get started.
Fill in personal information. Next, you’ll be asked to provide personal information, including your name, date of birth, address, and when you’d like your policy to start. You’ll also have to answer some questions about if you have dogs and how many people will live in the rental.
Review your quote. Once you get your quote, you can update how much coverage you want and the deductible amount.
Include payment information. Do you want your premium payment to come from your bank account or your debit or credit card? Include your payment information to complete the purchase.
How to file a renters insurance claim with Progressive
You may be able to begin your claim by logging into your Progressive account online. People who aren’t insured through Progressive can log in as a guest to report or view a claim.
Document your claim. Take photos and video, and record notes surrounding your claim.
Contact Progressive. Call Progressive at 1 (800) 776-4737. Have your policy number ready so the agent can look up your policy file.
The insurer creates an estimate. Your insurer may ask for photos or receipts of your damaged belongings. They might schedule a time for an insurance adjuster to come and inspect the damages. Once your insurer has all the information they need, they’ll give you an estimate for the repairs and your deductible and out-of-pocket expenses.
Complete repairs. Decide who you want to do your repairs — you get to choose the contractor.
Receive payment. Your insurer will send you payment for some or all of the damages, depending on what’s covered.
Progressive renters insurance FAQs
If you’re still trying to decide if Progressive renters insurance is right for you, here’s some more information to help guide your decision.
Is Progressive reputable?
Progressive got its start in 1937. Today, it’s one of the largest insurance companies. Progressive has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), indicating the company has the money available to pay claims. But the company also has a significant amount of negative customer reviews online, as well as a very low customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power.
How much is Progressive renters insurance per month?
The national average monthly premium of Progressive renters insurance is $19 for $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in personal liability coverage.
What’s typically covered by renters insurance?
A standard renters insurance policy typically includes three basic types of protection: personal belongings, liability, and additional living expenses, also known as loss of use coverage.
Does Progressive renters insurance have a deductible?
Yes. Progressive renters insurance has a deductible. This is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance coverage kicks in when you make a claim. You can choose the deductible amount when you buy your policy.
