Progressive Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Progressive’s average monthly premium for a renters policy with $30,000 of property coverage and $100,000 of liability coverage is $19 — just $1 less than the national average for the same coverage limits.

Similar to other insurance companies, Progressive offers standard renters insurance coverages, including personal property, liability coverage, loss of use, and medical payments insurance. Water backup and personal injury coverage are also available as add-ons to standard Progressive renters insurance policies.[2]

If you want to lower your monthly premiums with discounts, Progressive offers five options. You can save an average of 3% if you bundle your Progressive renters insurance with an auto, motorcycle, boat, or other type of policy. You can also save by paying your premium up front and in full.

Although Progressive’s offerings and pricing for renters insurance are competitive, it appears to fall short in customer service. Customer reviews from Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau are generally poor. And Progressive scored well below average for customer satisfaction (619 out of 1,000 points) in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[3]