Does Renters Insurance Cover Theft from Your Car?

Updated November 26, 2024
When a thief takes something from your car or runs away with the vehicle itself, you may be left feeling frustrated and shocked. What’s worse, you’ll need to figure out how to replace your stolen property.
The FBI received 4.2 million larceny-theft reports in 2023, and 22.4% of those thefts happened in a car.[1]
Fortunately, if you rent your home and have renters insurance, it can help pay for items stolen from your vehicle. Here’s how it works.
When renters insurance covers theft from your car
Most standard renters insurance policies include off-premise coverage, which protects your personal property outside of your home. For instance, your policy should cover:
Your belongings
Renters insurance offers theft coverage if someone breaks into your car and steals your belongings, such as a laptop or musical instruments.
Items you’ve borrowed
Even if you’re just borrowing a laptop, your renters insurance can help pay for a replacement if it’s stolen from your car.
Items mounted to your car
Renters insurance also covers items you’ve temporarily secured to the exterior of your car, such as a bike.
Belongings from a borrowed vehicle
It doesn’t matter if your belongings were inside your car or another person’s car; renters insurance still covers them.
The amount you receive from a claim depends on your policy’s coverage limits. Personal property coverage on renters insurance policies usually ranges from around $15,000 to $500,000 per year. But renters policies may set special limits on personal possession coverage when you’re away from home.
For example, if you have $50,000 worth of personal possessions insurance, you may be covered for up to $5,000, or 10% of the coverage limit, when the item is stolen outside of your apartment.[2]
You may also need to pay a deductible when filing a claim. The deductible is a pre-specified amount, such as $500, that you pay before your insurance kicks in. So if you file a claim for $5,000 and pay a $500 deductible, you’d receive a payout of $4,500.[3]
When renters insurance doesn’t cover theft from your car
Renters insurance won’t cover theft from your vehicle in some cases, such as:
Items permanently installed in your car: If a thief takes off with your car parts, like your catalytic converter or tires, your comprehensive auto insurance would cover the theft.
Cash above a certain amount: Renters insurance policies may only cover stolen cash up to a certain amount, usually a few hundred dollars.
Property damage from a break-in: Your renters insurance policy covers items stolen from your car. But you’ll need comprehensive auto coverage to pay for damage to the car itself, such as a broken window, after a theft.
Identity theft: Renters insurance may pay for the cost of replacing important documents stolen from your car, such as credit cards and your driver’s license. But it won’t cover identity fraud that could potentially result from the theft.
Does renters insurance cover a stolen car?
Renters insurance only protects the belongings in your car. If your car is stolen, renters insurance coverage doesn’t pay to replace it. Instead you’ll need to use your car insurance. But keep in mind only comprehensive coverage protects against stolen vehicles and parts.
Comprehensive car insurance explained
Comprehensive car insurance is a type of coverage that pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident. Covered incidents include natural disasters, vandalism, theft, and other non-collision events.
States don’t require drivers to carry comprehensive coverage, and auto insurance policies don’t automatically include it. If you don’t have comprehensive or full coverage, you could be on the hook financially if your car is stolen.
How to file a renters insurance claim for a car break-in
If you experience a covered loss, you’ll need to consider whether filing a renters insurance claim is worthwhile. Check the value of the stolen item and how much coverage you have to see if it makes sense. If you decide to move forward, here are the steps you should follow to file a renters insurance theft claim:[4]
1. Document the incident
Take photos and videos of any visible car damage, such as a broken window. Write down details of the theft, such as the time and place where it happened. These details, along with the visual proof of the theft, can help your insurance company evaluate and process your claim.
2. File a police report
Contact your local police department to report the theft. Your insurance company may need a copy of the police report when it investigates the claim. If the car itself was stolen, taking this step immediately may improve your chances of getting the car back.[5]
3. Notify your insurance company
Contact your renters insurance company to submit a claim. You may need to fill out claim paperwork and provide copies of the information you gathered, such as photos, videos, and the police report.
4. Contact your landlord
If the theft happened at your apartment, it’s also a good idea to let your landlord know about the incident. Your landlord or property manager may be able to improve security at your rental.
5. Wait for your payout
Once you’ve submitted the claim, the adjuster will determine how much money the insurance company pays out. Most insurers will issue the settlement in the form of a check or direct deposit.
Ways to prevent theft from your car
You have a few ways to help prevent someone from stealing items out of your vehicle. Consider using these strategies:
Close the car windows and lock the doors. Do this anytime you leave the vehicle, even if you’ll be gone for just a few minutes or you’re in a safe neighborhood. A thief can easily open an unlocked door or reach through an open window and quickly steal your personal belongings.
Park in well-lit areas. This makes it harder for thieves to break into your car unnoticed.
Keep valuable items out of sight. If you can’t leave them at home, put valuables in the glove box or trunk where thieves can’t see them.
Don’t leave your keys in the car. Leaving your keys in your car makes it easy for thieves to steal it. Your keys should always be with you or in a safe place at home.
Use an anti-theft device. Car alarms, vehicle immobilizers, and tracking systems are devices that can help deter break-ins or disable the vehicle if a thief tries to steal it. Your car insurance company may even provide a discount for using some of these features.
Renters insurance and car theft FAQs
If you’re still looking for more information about whether renters insurance covers theft from your car, here are answers to a few of the most frequently asked questions.
Does renters insurance cover car break-ins?
Yes. Your renters insurance may pay to replace stolen items after a car break-in. You may have a different policy limit for these thefts since your belongings are considered off premises.
Does renters insurance cover clothes stolen out of your car?
Yes. Renters insurance may pay to replace clothes and other personal items stolen out of your vehicle. But because you’ll typically pay a deductible when filing a claim, you’ll need to consider whether it’s worth the expense.
Does renters insurance cover stolen packages?
Yes. Renters insurance may also cover the cost of packages stolen from your home, porch, or car.
Does renters insurance cover scooter theft?
No. Renters insurance won’t cover the theft of your scooter. If you have comprehensive coverage on the scooter, you can file a claim with your car insurance company.
