GEICO Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

Updated
GEICO’s approachable gecko has successfully delivered the message that the company offers affordable rates. The starting price of $12 per month for renters insurance is undeniably affordable. But it’s important to consider more than just the price point when committing to an insurance policy.
In this GEICO renters insurance review, you’ll see what the insurer has to offer to help you make the right choice for your needs.
GEICO works with a network of partnering insurance companies to offer renters insurance across the U.S.
Some customers report negative experiences with this insurance company.
Shopping around for a renters insurance policy across different insurers is the best way to know you’ve locked in the best rates and benefits for your situation.
Insurify’s take on GEICO renters insurance
GEICO
GEICO’s rates for renters coverage tend to be affordable. With a robust selection of coverage add-ons and some discount opportunities, renters in any state can typically build a policy that suits their needs through this insurance company.
A major downside is that customers tend to report negative experiences with GEICO. Additionally, GEICO acts as more of a connection between renters and insurance partners. Although you’ll start the quote process with GEICO and the GEICO Insurance Agency secures the policy, you’ll finalize the policy with non-affiliated insurance companies.[1]
Available in every U.S. state
Discounts available, including bundling discounts
Some of the industry’s cheapest premiums
Connects you with a partnering insurance company
Renters in some areas might not qualify for coverage
Low customer feedback scores, according to the Better Business Bureau
What GEICO renters insurance covers
Beyond the standard coverages, GEICO offers add-on coverage options to better protect your belongings. Your landlord’s insurance policy covers the building itself, so your renters insurance policy won’t cover repairs to the building.
Here’s a look at what a GEICO renters insurance policy covers:
Personal property coverage
If someone steals your personal belongings, personal property coverage will help pay to replace your items.[2]
Loss of use coverage
If you can no longer live in your rental due to a covered peril, like a fire, loss of use coverage pays for your extra living expenses. This might include hotel stays and meals out while your landlord handles the damage.
Personal liability coverage
If someone injures themselves in your apartment, you might be on the hook for the cost of their medical bills. Personal liability coverage helps you pay for legal fees and liability payments after an accident. If you want extra protection, you can purchase additional liability coverage.
Additional coverage to consider
When you have a renters policy in place, it’s a good idea to take an inventory of your stuff at least once per year. How much coverage you need varies based on the value of your items. If you own expensive items, like artwork or jewelry, you may need a separate policy to protect them. The good news is that GEICO offers jewelry insurance to simplify this process.
In addition, flood damage isn’t always a covered loss. For example, securing additional coverage for flood damage is a good idea if you’re concerned about the potential for flooding during natural disasters. But if a pipe bursts in your apartment building, your renters insurance policy may cover the damage.
Finally, renters insurance policies generally don’t cover business inventory and equipment. To protect your business assets, involve any relevant business partners as you explore your options.
GEICO renters insurance discounts
The right discount can help you save big on your renters insurance costs. It never hurts to ask for a discount. Below is a look at some of the discounts available to renters through GEICO.
Bundling discount: When you purchase multiple types of insurance through GEICO, you might snag a discount. For example, you might bundle your renters coverage with other insurance products like a term life insurance policy, boat insurance policy, umbrella policy, or car insurance coverage to score savings.
Military discount: Military members can tap into lower insurance premiums through GEICO. Similarly, military members can save on auto policies through GEICO.
Affiliation discount: Working for a particular employer or membership in a group could save you money through an affiliation discount. GEICO offers affiliation discounts to more than 800 groups.
GEICO reviews: What real customers are saying
GEICO policyholders generally have negative things to say about their experience. The company has 1.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 1.11 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, reflecting relatively low customer satisfaction.
The hundreds of bad reviews center on rising costs and poor customer service. But other customers enjoyed their experience with the company.
Below is a look at some recent positive and negative reviews by real people.
How to buy a GEICO renters insurance policy
If you want to work with GEICO, here’s how to buy a renters insurance policy:
1. Start the process online
You can start the process online by providing your ZIP code. In some cases, you’ll receive a renters insurance quote immediately after providing additional information about your rental situation in a few clicks. In other areas, online quotes might not be available.
2. Call an agent, if necessary
If you can’t get an online quote, you can call 1 (800) 841-2964 to request a quote from an agent.
3. Review the quote
With a quote in hand, you can review the policy details. Since GEICO works with third parties across the country to offer renters insurance, you’ll need to confirm you approve of the third party that intends to insure you.
4. Finalize your coverage
If you’re comfortable with the details of your policy, you can finalize the coverage by paying for your policy. From there, you can use the company’s mobile app to manage your policy.
Before you begin the insurance purchasing process, determine what you’re looking for. For example, you may want to consider replacement cost coverage, which helps pay to replace your personal items instead of covering their current cash value. Or perhaps you want coverage for your jewelry or flood damage — each of which would require additional insurance coverage.
How to file a renters insurance claim with GEICO
Hopefully you won’t need to use your renters insurance policy. But if disaster strikes in the form of a covered peril, you’ll wade into the claims process.
With GEICO renters insurance, your policy service options vary based on the partner insurance company you work with. Follow the steps below to file a claim:
Find the appropriate claims company. Start by finding the contact information associated with your property insurance policy.[3]
Contact the company online or over the phone. In most cases, you can submit a claim either online or over the phone.
Provide details. Prepare to provide relevant details, like the reason for your call, your policy number, and details about the incident. For example, you might provide pictures of water damage from a burst pipe.
GEICO renters insurance FAQs
If you have questions about GEICO renters insurance, consult the answers below.
Does GEICO have a good reputation?
Many people associate GEICO with more affordable rates. But the company has an above-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which indicates more complaints than average, and 1.3 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot, which both reflect negative views of the company.
How much does GEICO renters insurance cost?
GEICO renters insurance costs as little as $12 per month. But the rate available to you may be higher based on your unique situation.
Can you cancel GEICO renters insurance?
Yes. You can cancel your GEICO renters insurance. Call 1 (800) 841-1587 to cancel your policy.
Is Allstate renters insurance cheaper than GEICO?
Renters insurance policies through Allstate cost an average of $17 per month. Since renters can tap into a policy for as little as $12 per month with GEICO, this insurer may be cheaper for some renters. But you’ll need to shop around to determine which company offers the best rates for your unique situation.
