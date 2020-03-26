GEICO Renters Insurance Review: Cost, Coverage, and More (2025)

What GEICO renters insurance covers

Beyond the standard coverages, GEICO offers add-on coverage options to better protect your belongings. Your landlord’s insurance policy covers the building itself, so your renters insurance policy won’t cover repairs to the building.

Here’s a look at what a GEICO renters insurance policy covers:

Personal property coverage If someone steals your personal belongings, personal property coverage will help pay to replace your items. [2]

Loss of use coverage If you can no longer live in your rental due to a covered peril, like a fire, loss of use coverage pays for your extra living expenses. This might include hotel stays and meals out while your landlord handles the damage.

Personal liability coverage If someone injures themselves in your apartment, you might be on the hook for the cost of their medical bills. Personal liability coverage helps you pay for legal fees and liability payments after an accident. If you want extra protection, you can purchase additional liability coverage.

Additional coverage to consider

When you have a renters policy in place, it’s a good idea to take an inventory of your stuff at least once per year. How much coverage you need varies based on the value of your items. If you own expensive items, like artwork or jewelry, you may need a separate policy to protect them. The good news is that GEICO offers jewelry insurance to simplify this process.

In addition, flood damage isn’t always a covered loss. For example, securing additional coverage for flood damage is a good idea if you’re concerned about the potential for flooding during natural disasters. But if a pipe bursts in your apartment building, your renters insurance policy may cover the damage.

Finally, renters insurance policies generally don’t cover business inventory and equipment. To protect your business assets, involve any relevant business partners as you explore your options.

GEICO renters insurance discounts

The right discount can help you save big on your renters insurance costs. It never hurts to ask for a discount. Below is a look at some of the discounts available to renters through GEICO.

Bundling discount: When you purchase multiple types of insurance through GEICO, you might snag a discount. For example, you might bundle your renters coverage with other insurance products like a term life insurance policy, boat insurance policy, umbrella policy , or car insurance coverage to score savings.

Military discount: Military members can tap into lower insurance premiums through GEICO. Similarly, military members can save on auto policies through GEICO.

Affiliation discount: Working for a particular employer or membership in a group could save you money through an affiliation discount. GEICO offers affiliation discounts to more than 800 groups.