USAA Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
USAA offers comprehensive pet insurance for cats and dogs through its pet insurance partner Embrace. USAA members automatically save 15% on pet insurance premiums, and military members have the opportunity to save up to 25% with additional discounts.[1] You can also customize your pet insurance policy to fit your budget and your pet’s needs.
USAA pet insurance covers a broad variety of accidents and illnesses. You’ll also get access to 24/7 support if you need advice about your pet’s health. But USAA may not be the best choice for every pet owner. Here’s what you need to know to compare pet insurance policies and decide if USAA is right for your furry friend.
Quick Facts
USAA pet insurance offers coverage for behavior therapy and complementary treatments like chiropractic, which other pet insurance policies commonly exclude.
Some pet insurance companies offer more affordable coverage than Embrace, even when you factor in the generous 15% discount for USAA members.
USAA’s wellness plan through Embrace is flexible but offers limited savings, and some pet owners may not find the savings worth the inconvenience of filing a claim for each preventative care service.
USAA pet insurance: Our verdict
USAA partners with Embrace to offer broad pet insurance coverage for most accidents and illnesses, including some commonly excluded conditions and treatments. Embrace offers an array of customization options that give pet owners more control over their premiums, and customers generally speak positively about the claims process and customer service.
While Embrace charges relatively high premiums, especially for cats, USAA members who qualify for the maximum 25% discount can get a good deal. But you should still compare quotes from a few other pet insurance companies, especially if you don’t need the most comprehensive coverage for your pet.
Find Affordable Pet Insurance
Compare top pet health insurance plans in minutes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
USAA pet insurance pros and cons
Before getting an Embrace pet insurance policy through USAA, consider some of the benefits and drawbacks.
Pros
Comprehensive, customizable coverage, including an unlimited annual coverage option
Discounts of up to 25% if you’re a military member or have multiple pets
24/7 pet health advice through PawSupport helpline
Cons
Requires USAA membership, which is only available to active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate family members
Not the most affordable coverage, particularly for cats
USAA has poor customer service reviews on third-party websites
USAA pet insurance plans and coverages
USAA offers an accident and illness plan and a wellness plan through Embrace pet insurance. If you get a quote directly through Embrace, the company also offers an accident-only policy for pets 15 and older.[2]
Accident and illness plan
The USAA accident and illness plan from Embrace covers most veterinary treatments for unexpected illnesses and accidents that begin after the applicable waiting period. Embrace will reimburse you for your vet bills based on the deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement rate you choose. The chart below shows examples of covered conditions and veterinary services.[3]
Covered Conditions
▲▼
Covered Treatments at Any Licensed Vet
▲▼
Broken bones and other injuries
Cancer treatment
Chronic conditions
Dental illness (up to $1,000 per year)
Dental trauma
Foreign body ingestion
Hereditary and congenital conditions
Infections, such as pneumonia and giardia
Poisoning
Vomiting and diarrhea
Behavioral therapy
Complementary treatments, like acupuncture and chiropractic
Emergency care
Exam fees (optional)
Hospitalization
Lab tests
Prescription drugs (optional)
Prosthetics and mobility devices
Specialist treatment
Surgery
Wellness Rewards
Pet parents purchasing an accident and illness plan from USAA have the option to add Embrace’s Wellness Rewards plan for an additional cost. Unlike most wellness plans, the coverage isn’t itemized, and you can use the plan to cover a variety of routine care services, including:
The wellness add-on only provides limited annual savings, and you’ll need to file claims for reimbursement. Embrace offers three annual reimbursement options: $250, $450, and $650.
What USAA pet insurance doesn’t cover
Embrace’s pet insurance policies cover many vet costs, but they contain some important exclusions:
Alternative therapies, such as Reiki and massage therapy
Boarding, including medical boarding
Breeding, whelping, and pregnancy
Conditions related to abuse, neglect, fighting, or racing
Pre-existing conditions that appeared before the end of the waiting period, unless the condition is curable and your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months
Preventative care, unless you purchase the wellness plan
Preventable illnesses if your pet wasn’t vaccinated as recommended
Procedures that aren’t medically necessary, such as cosmetic procedures and DNA testing
Keep in mind that all Embrace pet insurance plans require you to pay for some out-of-pocket expenses based on your deductible and reimbursement rate.
How much does USAA pet insurance cost?
Your pet health insurance cost will vary depending on your pet’s age, species, breed, and location. You can also lower your premium by choosing a higher deductible, a lower reimbursement rate, or a lower annual limit.
Insurify pulled quotes for accident and illness policies based on a $15,000 annual limit, a $500 deductible, and an 80% reimbursement rate. Quotes include the 15% discount for USAA members. Note that current and former active-duty military members, service dog owners, and pet owners with multiple pets are eligible for additional discounts, with a maximum discount of 25%.
Cost of USAA dog insurance
Below are the monthly dog insurance costs for Embrace’s accident and illness plan, along with the premiums for optional add-ons. These sample quotes are based on a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog living in Hartford, Connecticut.
Policy Type
▲▼
Monthly Quote
▲▼
Accident and illness policy
$44.57
Exam fees add-on
$5.10
Prescription drug coverage
$5.44
Wellness Rewards up to $250 per year
$15.94
Wellness Rewards up to $450 per year
$30.10
Wellness Rewards up to $650 per year
$44.28
Cost of USAA cat insurance
The chart below shows the monthly cat insurance cost of an accident and illness plan, along with the optional add-ons, for a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat living in Hartford, Connecticut.
Policy Type
▲▼
Monthly Quote
▲▼
Accident and illness policy
$30.91
Exam fees add-on
$3.54
Prescription drug coverage
$3.77
Wellness Rewards up to $250 per year
$15.94
Wellness Rewards up to $450 per year
$30.10
Wellness Rewards up to $650 per year
$44.28
Compare Pet Insurance Plans in Minutes
Customize your plan to meet your needs
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
How customers feel about USAA pet insurance
USAA insurance agency is a well-respected insurance company that regularly receives high scores in J.D. Power studies for other insurance products, such as homeowners insurance and auto insurance. But USAA has poor overall ratings on customer review websites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau.
Luckily, as a USAA pet insurance customer, you’ll primarily deal with Embrace customer service representatives. Embrace insurance agency handles quotes, claims, and policy updates for USAA members. Purchasing an Embrace policy through USAA gives members access to the discounted rate and the USAA perks program.
Embrace pet insurance reviews
Embrace has a great rating with Trustpilot based on reviews from more than 4,500 customers, but the company has only an average rating of 2.98 out of 5 stars with the BBB. Some other pet insurance companies, like Spotand Bivvy, have higher average ratings. Still, many customers have positive things to say about Embrace.
Many policyholders say the customer service team is friendly and responsive and the claims process is quick and efficient. Most people are also happy with the level of coverage.
But some people complain about their claims being denied or delayed. One reviewer mentioned that there isn’t a convenient process for appealing a claims decision.
The bottom line: Is USAA pet insurance worth it?
Vet bills for emergency surgery or care for a chronic condition like cancer or diabetes can cost thousands of dollars.[4] If an unexpected expense of this magnitude would cause you financial hardship, you should consider buying a pet insurance policy. With the right coverage, you’ll never have to choose between your pet’s health and your personal finances.
If your pet is young and healthy, it might make sense to buy a comprehensive policy like the one Embrace offers, especially if you qualify for the maximum discount through USAA. But other pet insurance companies offer more affordable coverage that may be better for some pet owners.
For example, if your pet already shows signs of dental illness, it’s probably not worth buying a more expensive policy that includes dental illness coverage since pet insurance generally doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. You may also decide it’s not worth getting a wellness plan that only offers about $25 in annual savings since filing claims takes time.
Ultimately, getting a pet insurance policy is a personal decision. You should compare your options before choosing a pet insurance company so you don’t end up paying more for coverage you don’t need.
USAA pet insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for a pet insurance policy, this additional information may help as you research your options.
Is USAA only for veterans?
No. USAA membership is open to active-duty military members, veterans, pre-commissioned officers, and military spouses and children. If you have a spouse or parent who is a USAA member, you’re likely also eligible.
Does USAA home insurance cover dogs?
Most home insurance companies, including USAA, include coverage for dog bite liability claims in a standard homeowners insurance policy. In some states, policies may exclude coverage for dog bites in general or exclude coverage for certain high-risk breeds. Home insurance doesn’t cover veterinary treatment for dogs, so many pet owners also purchase pet insurance.
How do you cancel USAA pet insurance?
To cancel a USAA pet insurance policy, contact Embrace by phone at 1 (800) 643-7578.
How do you contact USAA pet insurance customer service?
You can access many service options, including billing and claims, through your online account at My.EmbracePetInsurance.com or with the Embrace mobile app. If you still need help, you can reach a customer service representative at 1 (800) 643-7578. Representatives are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday.
Sources
USAA. "Pet insurance to help protect your fur babies."
Embrace. "What Is Embrace's Accident-Only Pet Insurance Plan?."
Embrace. "What Does Embrace Cover on an Accident and Illness Plan?."
CareCredit. "Average Veterinary Pricing by Procedure."
Lindsay FrankelInsurance Writer
Lindsay Frankel is a content writer specializing in personal finance and auto insurance topics. Her work has been featured in publications such as LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and FinanceBuzz.