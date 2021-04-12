Best and Worst Sites to Compare Pet Insurance [2021]

Pet insurance comparison sites with real quotes

Currently, Policygenius and Pet Insurance Review are the only pet insurance comparison websites in the United States.

Policygenius

Policygenius ’ website presents customers with a few basic questions about their pet, such as their pet’s age, breed, size, where it lives, and whether it has any pre-existing conditions.

The form then prompts customers to answer some more in-depth questions about your pet, such as whether it’s been microchipped and if it functions as a service animal. The form also asks questions about the pet owner, such as whether you’re in the military or if you’re part of an organization that offers discounts.

You can customize pet insurance quotes on Policygenius before you view them. Policygenius asks consumers if they want accident coverage only or accident and illness coverage, as well as whether consumers want exam fees coverage, alternative therapy coverage, behavioral treatment coverage, or hereditary and congenital condition coverage.

Then, consumers must pick whether they want low, mid, or high coverage limits. Coverage limits are the maximum payouts a pet insurance company will pay per annum. However, these options can often be grayed out, meaning you can only opt for low coverage limits.

The Policygenius pet insurance form takes about 10 minutes to fill out before customers can view quotes. This is both good and bad. It’s good because you won’t be presented with a list of irrelevant plans that don’t cater to your needs. Instead, you’re given a list of options that are very much relevant to what you’re looking for. The only drawback is that filling out the form takes quite some time, especially if you’re not sure what kind of policy you’re looking for.

Policygenius also doesn’t seem to have very many pet insurance providers quoting on its platform, and it doesn’t show quotes for companies like Embrace, Trupanion, or Healthy Paws. Certain insurance companies like Pets Best and Petplan show up multiple times on the quote list, but this may be because those companies have multiple plan options for your pet.

This is what the Policygenius quote list looks like for a three-year-old Golden Retriever named Sally, who lives in Texas:

Pet Insurance Review

Pet Insurance Review ’s online form is much shorter compared to that of Policygenius. The form is only one page long, and asks basic questions about your pet, like whether it’s a cat or dog, how old it is, what breed it is, and whether it’s been spayed or neutered. It also asks questions about you, the pet parent, such as where you live and your contact information.

Pet Insurance Review’s form doesn’t take very long to fill out, and you can view the quote list in about two to four minutes. Once on the quote list, consumers can easily filter out and customize results by adjusting reimbursement levels ( co-pay ), deductibles, policy limits, and payment terms.

Pet Insurance Review seems to have more pet insurers quoting on its platform, including companies like Embrace, Trupanion, ASPCA, Figo, and Nationwide.

For reference, here is what the Pet Insurance Review quote list looks like for the same three-year-old Golden Retriever:

As such, Pet Insurance Review’s comparison experience seems to be much quicker and has more options than that of Policygenius.