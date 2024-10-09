3 years of content writing
Australian shepherds are popular in the U.S. because of their friendly, energetic, and intelligent nature.[1] If you’re looking to bring home a new pet, the initial purchase price of an Australian shepherd puppy can fall between $1,500 and $2,500 from an accredited breeder. You may be able to find an Australian shepherd for cheaper if you buy an older dog or adopt from a shelter.
In addition to the purchase price, you’ll have ongoing costs for food, grooming, veterinary care, pet insurance, and more. These costs vary based on your Aussie’s lifestyle, maintenance needs, and health conditions.
Here’s what you should know about the costs of owning an Australian shepherd.
Country of origin: Western U.S.
Adult weight: 40–65 pounds
Adult height: 18–23 inches
Coat colors: Black, blue merle, red, red merle
Personality traits: Family-friendly, playful, high-energy, trainable
Life expectancy: 12–15 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does an Australian shepherd cost?
Aussies are great dogs for active families who want a medium-sized dog. The initial up-front cost for a purebred accredited Aussie is $1,500–$2,000. But this initial cost is just the start.
The average monthly cost to care for an Australian Shepherd is $100–$400.[2] Factors that influence your costs include your pet’s:
Lifespan: Aussies can live 12–15 years — longer than the average medium-sized dog — affecting your overall cost. The cost to care for this type of dog ranges anywhere from $14,400 to $72,000 over its lifetime.
Temperament: Aussies are energetic breeds that require more regular exercise and mental stimulation than other dogs. You may need to invest more money in quality dog food, toys, durable exercise equipment, and vet care in case of accidents.
Grooming needs: Australian shepherds require low-to-moderate regular grooming, including baths, nail trimming, and brushing. Dogs with longer and thicker coats may require you to take them to a professional groomer, adding to the routine expense.
Costs of owning an Australian shepherd
Dog ownership is a financial commitment. It’s a good idea for potential Australian shepherd owners to budget for the ongoing and one-time costs of their particular dog. See the table below for a list of expenses associated with owning an Aussie.
Type of Expense
Estimated Annual Cost
|Food
|$600–$1,200
|Grooming
|$0–$720
|Medications and vet visits
|$300–$1,200
|Pet insurance
|$120–$1,200
|Environment maintenance (poop bags, pee pads, cleaning spray, shampoo, etc.)
|$60–$480
Vaccination and vet visits
Australian shepherds commonly suffer from eye diseases, hip and joint issues, and seizures, which can become more prevalent as they age. It’s important to schedule regular veterinary checkups to screen for underlying conditions and monitor their health status. The average vet visit costs around $100, but this can vary depending on the month.
In addition to checkups, preventative care services can help prevent common dog diseases. These are some initial costs and routine wellness costs to expect:
Initial vet visit and vaccinations: $100–$250
Spaying and neutering: $100–$400
Microchipping: $45–$55
Regular checkups and medications: $25–$100+ per month
Food and supplies
Aussies are energetic dogs that require high-quality dog food to support their active lifestyle. Pet owners should anticipate spending about $50–$100 monthly for food.
Besides food, below are other types of items dog owners may want to purchase:
ID tag and collar: $15
Leash: $10–$30
Crate: $30–$100
Dog bed: $10–$50
Food and water bowls: $10
Enrichment toys: $20–$100
Grooming and maintenance
Australian shepherds have medium-length double coats with moderate shedding levels. Regular bathing, brushing, and trimming can minimize shedding. Brushes are fairly affordable, starting around $10. Professional grooming services to maintain your Aussie’s coat typically cost about $30–$60 monthly.
Pet insurance
Pet insurance covers the cost of emergency treatments, hospitalization, surgeries, and other emergency expenses after an unexpected accident and illness. Like other insurances, there are various levels of coverage.
Accident-only coverage is the cheapest and only covers your Aussie in an emergency. Accident and illness policies are more expensive but more comprehensive because they cover illness care. On average, an accident and illness plan costs $56 per month.[3]
Pet insurers also offer wellness plans to manage the cost of preventative care, which you can add to your insurance policy at an additional cost.
A pet insurance policy for an Australian shepherd can cost between $10 and $100 per month. While it’s an extra expense, insurance protects you from thousands of dollars in emergency bills when your pup inevitably needs medical care.
Factors influencing the price of an Australian shepherd
Various factors influence the price of Australian shepherds, including whether you buy from an accredited breeder or adopt from a shelter, its coat color, and its age.
Where you purchase from
The cost of an Aussie from an adoption center is cheaper and can range from $0 to $300. Shelters typically include the cost of initial preventative care, such as microchipping, vaccines, and spaying/neutering, in adoption fees.
Purchasing your Aussie from a certified, reputable breeder commands higher prices, costing between $1,500 and $2,500. Some factors influencing this cost include the reputation of the puppy seller, the puppy’s pedigree, and your location.
Coat color
Aussies come in different coat colors, including black and red, as well as blue and red merle. Some colors are rarer than others, making them more expensive. Less common Aussie colors include solid black, red, black, and tan. Eye color can also affect the price of an Aussie, as blue eyes are rarer and more sought after.
Age and gender
The dog’s age also influences the price of an Australian shepherd. Older dogs usually cost less than puppies, as they’re prone to more health issues. Gender typically doesn’t influence the price of an Aussie.[4]
Common health issues in Australian shepherds
Like any dog, Australian shepherds can experience health issues that may lead to increased veterinary visits and expenses. Some of the most common ones you may encounter include:[5]
Joint issues: Elbow and hip dysplasia occur when the hip and joint grow improperly, which may cause osteoarthritis and pain. Before buying a pet, request a health certificate to confirm your breeder screened your puppy’s parents for orthopedic conditions.
Eye diseases: Aussies are more likely to develop progressive retinal atrophy (PRA), which refers to a group of degenerative eye diseases. This condition can cause gradual vision loss and eventually lead to blindness. Ask your breeder if they screened your puppy’s parents for PRA, with supporting documentation.
Epilepsy: Epilepsy is a condition that causes your Aussie to suffer from seizures. Unfortunately, there’s no genetic testing to verify the presence of epilepsy. Your pup may require lifelong daily anti-seizure medication to mitigate this.
Lymphoma: Lymphoma is a type of cancer that occurs when the body forms an abnormal type of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Fortunately, chemotherapy can effectively treat this condition.
Multi-drug resistance: Aussies are more likely to carry a gene called MDR1 that causes drug resistance, making them prone to side effects from certain medications compared to other dogs of similar size. Fortunately, DNA testing can identify this gene.
Comparing costs: Australian shepherd vs. other breeds
The cost of purchasing an Australian shepherd from a breeder is comparable to dogs with similar appearances and temperaments. The table below lists the prices of similar dog breeds.
Dog Breed
Average Cost
|Australian shepherd
|$1,500–$2,500
|Border collie
|$1,500–$3,500
|Belgian Malinois
|$1,200–$2,500
|Pembroke Welsh corgi
|$1,500–$2,500
|Old English sheepdog
|$1,300–$2,800
Australian shepherd FAQs
Owning a pet is a big financial commitment. If you’re still unsure, check out this additional information about the cost of Australian shepherds.
What is the average price of an Australian shepherd?
The average price of an Australian shepherd from a breeder is $1,500 to $2,500. This price can vary widely based on your location, the puppy’s pedigree, and the breeder’s reputation. Adopting is much cheaper, ranging from $0 to $300. Shelters may even provide discounts or waive rates for older dogs.
What color Australian shepherd is most expensive?
Solid red, solid black, and black and tan Australian shepherds are likely more expensive than other coat colors due to their rarity. Aussies with blue eyes will also be more expensive.
Are Australian shepherds good pets?
Australian shepherds can make good pets, as they tend to be good with small children and are easier to train than other dogs. They’re active dogs that require lots of exercise and a healthy diet, which means devoting more time and spending money to ensure your Aussie gets its needs met. They’re not really suitable for inactive lifestyles.
What’s included in the price when purchasing an Australian shepherd puppy from a breeder?
Dog breeders include their reputation, the dog’s lineage, and the standard costs in the area in their prices. They may also factor in early care, such as healthcare, training and maintenance, and ongoing support.
