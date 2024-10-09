Costs of owning an Australian shepherd

Dog ownership is a financial commitment. It’s a good idea for potential Australian shepherd owners to budget for the ongoing and one-time costs of their particular dog. See the table below for a list of expenses associated with owning an Aussie.

Type of Expense ▲ ▼ Estimated Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Food $600–$1,200 Grooming $0–$720 Medications and vet visits $300–$1,200 Pet insurance $120–$1,200 Environment maintenance (poop bags, pee pads, cleaning spray, shampoo, etc.) $60–$480

Vaccination and vet visits

Australian shepherds commonly suffer from eye diseases, hip and joint issues, and seizures, which can become more prevalent as they age. It’s important to schedule regular veterinary checkups to screen for underlying conditions and monitor their health status. The average vet visit costs around $100, but this can vary depending on the month.

In addition to checkups, preventative care services can help prevent common dog diseases. These are some initial costs and routine wellness costs to expect:

Initial vet visit and vaccinations: $100–$250

Spaying and neutering: $100–$400

Microchipping: $45–$55

Regular checkups and medications: $25–$100+ per month

Food and supplies

Aussies are energetic dogs that require high-quality dog food to support their active lifestyle. Pet owners should anticipate spending about $50–$100 monthly for food.

Besides food, below are other types of items dog owners may want to purchase:

ID tag and collar: $15

Leash: $10–$30

Crate: $30–$100

Dog bed: $10–$50

Food and water bowls: $10

Enrichment toys: $20–$100

Grooming and maintenance

Australian shepherds have medium-length double coats with moderate shedding levels. Regular bathing, brushing, and trimming can minimize shedding. Brushes are fairly affordable, starting around $10. Professional grooming services to maintain your Aussie’s coat typically cost about $30–$60 monthly.

Pet insurance

Pet insurance covers the cost of emergency treatments, hospitalization, surgeries, and other emergency expenses after an unexpected accident and illness. Like other insurances, there are various levels of coverage.

Accident-only coverage is the cheapest and only covers your Aussie in an emergency. Accident and illness policies are more expensive but more comprehensive because they cover illness care. On average, an accident and illness plan costs $56 per month.[3]

Pet insurers also offer wellness plans to manage the cost of preventative care, which you can add to your insurance policy at an additional cost.

A pet insurance policy for an Australian shepherd can cost between $10 and $100 per month. While it’s an extra expense, insurance protects you from thousands of dollars in emergency bills when your pup inevitably needs medical care.