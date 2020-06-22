MetLife Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
Pet insurance can reimburse you for the costs of medical care when your pet is sick, injured, or in need of alternative care options. While it adds to your monthly costs now, it could help you avoid large vet bills in the future.
MetLife Pet Insurance offers a standard pet insurance plan that’s affordable, offers extensive coverage, and includes extras like an optional wellness plan and a free 24/7 telehealth line. MetLife could be a good fit if you’re looking to insure a cat or a dog and want add-ons.[1]
MetLife pet insurance plans start at $15 per month for dogs and $9 per month for cats.
You can buy insurance for your dog or cat in every state, while exotic pet insurance is only available in 19 states.
MetLife offers discounted family plans for up to three pets with a single deductible.
MetLife Pet Insurance: Our verdict
MetLife
MetLife offers a dependable policy for dogs, cats, and a long list of exotic animals, including birds, reptiles, small rodents, amphibians, opossums, hedgehogs, pigs, goats, rabbits, and ferrets. MetLife doesn’t restrict the breeds it covers or impose upper age limits, but it does exclude certain services and won’t cover animals with pre-existing conditions in most cases.
MetLife is a good option for pet owners seeking affordable, reliable coverage. A standard plan from MetLife costs about $482 per year for a dog and $334 for a cat, which is cheaper than the national average of $584 and $343, respectively. Pet owners even get a price break by putting up to three pets on one plan with a single deductible.
You can use MetLife at any licensed vet, and it offers plans that cover accidents and injuries, illnesses, and hereditary conditions. Accident coverage begins at midnight on the day you buy a policy, while illness coverage begins 14 days from the effective date of your policy. You also get access to a 24/7 vet health line and the option to add a preventive care wellness plan.
Doesn’t require exams before enrollment
Doesn’t exclude breeds or impose age limits
Provides discounted family plans for up to three pets with a single deductible
Exotic pet insurance only available in 19 states
Negative customer feedback on third-party websites
MetLife can’t pay your vet directly
MetLife Pet Insurance plans and coverages
MetLife Pet Insurance offers one standard plan and an optional add-on wellness care plan. Coverage is available in every state for dogs and cats. But if you have an exotic animal — such as a rodent, reptile, goat, pig, or hedgehog — then coverage is only available in 19 states. Here’s what each plan includes:
Standard plan
MetLife’s standard pet insurance plan covers accidents and illnesses that first occur during your coverage term. The plan typically won’t cover pre-existing conditions, but MetLife may make exceptions if the condition was covered by a previous insurer. Here’s a list of what’s typically covered under the standard plan:
Accidents, injuries, and hospital care
Illnesses and conditions
Surgeries and other procedures
Diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, ultrasounds, and exams
Medications, prescription food, and prescribed vitamins
Holistic care and alternative therapies, such as hydrotherapy
Preventive care add-on
MetLife has a wellness plan you can purchase alongside a standard plan. The plan reimburses you for preventive care services, such as teeth cleaning, vaccines, and spay and neuter procedures. The cost of the plan is based on details about your pet and where you live.
Here’s a list of what’s typically covered:
Parasites, heartworm, and Lyme prevention
Vaccines
Teeth cleaning
Supplements and vitamins
Medically necessary nail trimming
Genetic testing
Dew claw removal
Radiograph screenings
Tail docking
EKG
Spay and neuter services
Prescribed behavior training
Gastropexy
Anal gland expression
What MetLife Pet Insurance doesn’t cover
Neither of MetLife Pet Insurance’s plans covers the following:
Pre-existing conditions (with some exceptions)
Microchipping
Breeding or conditions related to breeding
Obedience training
Grooming costs and routine nail trims
Nonprescription food
Organ transplants
Illness or injury that arises out of racing, coursing, commercial guarding, law enforcement, or organized fighting of your pet
Health/travel certificates
Elective surgeries
Cosmetic or aesthetic procedures
How much does MetLife Pet Insurance cost?
MetLife Pet Insurance says its standard plans start at $9 per month for cats and $15 per month for dogs. Standard plans cover things like accidents and illnesses, and you can add the optional wellness plan to get reimbursed for some preventive services, too.[2]
Your premium depends on factors like your pet’s species, breed, age, and risk of needing services. The price also depends on how you tailor your coverage. Here are the customization options MetLife offers:
Reimbursement amount
The reimbursement is the amount your insurer pays you for covered veterinary expenses, and it’s expressed as a percentage. Higher reimbursements will increase the premium because the insurer pays more toward your claim. MetLife plans can reimburse you for up to 100% of your vet bills for covered incidents.
Annual benefit
The annual benefit is the maximum amount your insurance company pays once you’ve met your deductible. Larger benefits push your premiums higher because the insurer pays more toward your claim. MetLife offers annual benefits ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 in $1,000 increments. Unlimited coverage is available as well.
Deductible
The deductible is the amount you’ll pay for veterinary bills before your pet insurance policy kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premium because you pay more out of pocket when making a claim. MetLife offers deductibles ranging from $0 to $2,500.
Cost of MetLife dog insurance
A standard dog insurance plan with MetLife costs $40.20 per month, based on a sample quote for a 2-year-old mixed-breed male of medium weight. The quote included an 80% reimbursement limit, a $15,000 benefit, and a $500 deductible.
Cost of MetLife cat insurance
Using the same coverage limits, a standard cat insurance policy with MetLife costs $27.82 per month. The sample cat was a 2-year-old female American shorthair.
You can save some money in a few ways, though. Buying two MetLife plans for the dog and cat would cost $68.02, but putting both pets on a standard family plan costs just $50.06 per month. That saves you $215.52 per year. Adding the wellness plan to the family policy would cost $86.94 per month, but it covers routine services such as vaccines and flea and tick prevention.
How customers feel about MetLife Pet Insurance
Some third-party websites show negative feedback on MetLife’s pet insurance policies. The company received a score of 2.1 out of 5 with Trustpilot based on 31 reviews and a slightly higher score of 2.7 out of 5 through Yelp based on 301 reviews. These are much lower scores compared to some other pet insurance companies, such as Embrace, Nationwide, and AKC.[3]
Some of the reviews with MetLife cited slow and confusing customer service during the claims process, failure to receive claims payments, and long wait times on customer service phone calls.
Some reviews were positive but still noted poor customer service, such as this review:
Ratings through Google were much better, with 4.5 out of 5 stars based on nearly 1,300 reviews. Many cited positive experiences like this one:
But other reviews on Google report a frustrating and slow claims experience like this one:
The bottom line: Is MetLife Pet Insurance worth it?
Pet insurance can help reduce the costs of large vet bills if your pet is ill or injured, so MetLife’s plan could be a worthwhile investment. It offers a standard plan plus a wellness add-on, and you can customize your policy limits and get coverage for many types of exotic animals.
The 24/7 telehealth chat function may come in handy when you have questions about your pet, especially if your vet’s office is closed. The preventive plan pays for many routine services that can help you save money. But it’s a good idea to review the coverage and make sure you can use it.
The company’s customer reviews on third-party websites may leave you with some hesitation, but ultimately, it’s up to you to decide whether the benefits outweigh the cons. Consider your pet and its health, along with your financial situation, to make your decision.
MetLife Pet Insurance FAQs
Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about MetLife Pet Insurance.
What does MetLife Pet Insurance cover?
MetLife Pet Insurance’s standard plan includes six categories of coverage, such as accidents, illnesses, and procedures. Its preventative care plan reimburses you for routine services, such as vaccines and teeth cleaning.
Is MetLife Pet Insurance good?
Yes. MetLife Pet Insurance offers a thorough policy with extensive coverage. Prices start around $9 per month for a cat and $15 for a dog.
How do you contact MetLife Pet Insurance customer service?
You can contact MetLife Pet Insurance customer service in the following ways:[4]
Phone number: 1 (855) 270-7387
Fax number: 1 (877) 281-3348
Mailing address: 400 Missouri Avenue, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Email: [email protected]
Mobile app: MetLife Pet App, available on iOS and Android devices
How do you cancel MetLife Pet Insurance?
You can cancel a MetLife Pet Insurance policy by calling the company at 1 (866) 937-7387.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
