MetLife Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

How much does MetLife Pet Insurance cost?

MetLife Pet Insurance says its standard plans start at $9 per month for cats and $15 per month for dogs. Standard plans cover things like accidents and illnesses, and you can add the optional wellness plan to get reimbursed for some preventive services, too.[2]

Your premium depends on factors like your pet’s species, breed, age, and risk of needing services. The price also depends on how you tailor your coverage. Here are the customization options MetLife offers:

Reimbursement amount

The reimbursement is the amount your insurer pays you for covered veterinary expenses, and it’s expressed as a percentage. Higher reimbursements will increase the premium because the insurer pays more toward your claim. MetLife plans can reimburse you for up to 100% of your vet bills for covered incidents.

Annual benefit

The annual benefit is the maximum amount your insurance company pays once you’ve met your deductible. Larger benefits push your premiums higher because the insurer pays more toward your claim. MetLife offers annual benefits ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 in $1,000 increments. Unlimited coverage is available as well.

Deductible

The deductible is the amount you’ll pay for veterinary bills before your pet insurance policy kicks in. Choosing a higher deductible can lower your premium because you pay more out of pocket when making a claim. MetLife offers deductibles ranging from $0 to $2,500.

Cost of MetLife dog insurance

A standard dog insurance plan with MetLife costs $40.20 per month, based on a sample quote for a 2-year-old mixed-breed male of medium weight. The quote included an 80% reimbursement limit, a $15,000 benefit, and a $500 deductible.

Cost of MetLife cat insurance

Using the same coverage limits, a standard cat insurance policy with MetLife costs $27.82 per month. The sample cat was a 2-year-old female American shorthair.

You can save some money in a few ways, though. Buying two MetLife plans for the dog and cat would cost $68.02, but putting both pets on a standard family plan costs just $50.06 per month. That saves you $215.52 per year. Adding the wellness plan to the family policy would cost $86.94 per month, but it covers routine services such as vaccines and flea and tick prevention.