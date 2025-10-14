Pets Best vs. Nationwide: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Pets Best and Nationwide compare

The best way to determine whether Pets Best or Nationwide is the best insurer for your furry friend is to see how each company’s pet insurance rates, policy highlights, deductibles, reimbursement rates, and exclusions measure up. Here’s what you need to know.

Cost of pet insurance

The average monthly policy price for a Pets Best insurance plan is $22 for dogs and $13 for cats, while pet owners with Nationwide pay an average of $52 per month for dogs and $24 per month for cats.

Just remember that your specific pet insurance costs will depend on a variety of factors. These factors include the age and species of your pet, whether you add extras, such as wellness plans or prescription medications, to your basic accident and illness coverage, and even your location.

Coverages and plan features

Both Pets Best and Nationwide offer the same general types of coverage:

Accident-only coverage Accident-only coverage is the most basic and affordable option, typically reimbursing for emergency care and follow-ups after an accident.

Accident and illness coverage Accident and illness coverage is more comprehensive and helps pay for care from accidents and illnesses. Pets Best allows you to include exam fees and physical therapy (which includes some alternative therapies like acupuncture and chiropractic care) as add-ons to your accident and illness coverage.

Wellness coverage Wellness plans are a common add-on that help cover preventive care, such as yearly checkups and vaccines.

Both Pets Best and Nationwide cover prescription medications with all three coverage options. Check out some other policy highlights from these two companies in the table below:

Feature Pets Best Nationwide Mobile app Yes No Mobile claims filing Yes Online only Direct vet pay Yes No 24/7 vet helpline Yes Yes Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Available by phone 6 a.m.–7 p.m. MST Mon–Fri; 6 a.m.–2 p.m. MST Sat Available by phone 5 a.m.–7 p.m. PST Mon–Fri; 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m. PST Sat

Policy exclusions

Every pet insurance policy comes with certain exclusions. For example, most pet insurance companies exclude pre-existing conditions, including Pets Best and Nationwide. But both insurers may cover curable pre-existing conditions once they’ve healed.[3]

It’s also common for pet insurance companies to impose age limits on the animals they’ll insure, which is why it’s notable that Pets Best specifies that it has no upper age limits on its policies.[4]

Nationwide allows pet owners to check the pet insurance rates and reimbursement options for a 9-year-old dog and a 15-year-old cat.

Both insurers impose claim processing waiting periods for cruciate ligament issues rather than entirely excluding the treatment. Nationwide imposes a 12-month waiting period after purchasing coverage, while the cruciate ligament waiting period for Pets Best is a more manageable six months.

It’s also common for insurers to exclude hereditary conditions, although Nationwide offers some limited additional coverage options for specific ineligible conditions. Pets Best, meanwhile, includes hereditary conditions as part of its comprehensive accident and illness coverage.

Nationwide does offer one benefit that Pets Best doesn’t: You can insure exotic pets with Nationwide.

Claims processing

The ease of the claims-filing process can affect the affordability of pet insurance rates since you typically have to pay out of pocket and wait for reimbursement.

Pets Best is the clear winner for claim processing. This insurer not only has a mobile app you can use to file your claim while still in the vet’s waiting room, but Pets Best also offers direct vet payments so you can bypass the process of waiting for reimbursement after filing a claim.

Nationwide, on the other hand, requires you to access its website (which you can do from your mobile device) and take photos of your invoice to file a claim. It’s unclear if there’s any pet owner assistance available to customers who have trouble filing a claim via the site, as there’s no live chat or phone number listed in the claims-processing section of the Nationwide site.

Customer reviews

Customer reviews of both Pets Best and Nationwide are mixed on sites like Trustpilot, the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and Yelp, revealing the strengths and weaknesses of each company.

For Pets Best, satisfied customers appreciate the ease of filing a claim, the friendly customer service, and the high reimbursement rates. This recent Trustpilot review is a good representative example of the positive reviews:

But Pets Best has a number of complaints, as well. Specifically, multiple customers describe slow claims processing that was ultimately denied because they were asked to prove their pet didn’t have pre-existing conditions. This unhappy pet owner, who says she was asked to provide veterinary records for dates that didn’t exist in order to prove her cat didn’t have pre-existing conditions, is a representative example from the BBB website:

As for Nationwide pet insurance, customers on Yelp and Trustpilot praise how easy it is to sign up for coverage and appreciate the customizable plans and pet insurance rates. Here are a couple of positive reviews praising the ease of finding the appropriate coverage level, reimbursement options, and add-ons:

But Nationwide customers are less satisfied with the policy price over time, as many claim their pet insurance rates went up after filing a claim. This complaint from Yelp is typical of these concerns: