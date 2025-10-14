Fetch vs. Trupanion: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Fetch and Trupanion compare

Both Fetch and Trupanion keep pet insurance simple, with each company offering one comprehensive accident and illness policy.

The companies differ in that Fetch provides a wellness coverage add-on, has no upper age restrictions, and pays for some alternative therapies and prescription medications. And while Trupanion doesn’t offer wellness coverage, it has no payout limits. It also pays your veterinary expenses directly.

Cost of pet insurance

Several factors affect the cost of a pet insurance policy, including your pet’s age, breed, health, and the type of coverage you choose.[3] Pet insurance is generally more expensive for older pets, and you’ll pay more for a comprehensive accident and illness policy versus an accident-only policy.

Fetch pet insurance costs an average of $57 per month for dogs and $57 per month for cats. In comparison, Trupanion averages $88 per month for dogs and $34 per month for cats.

Coverages and plan features

Both Fetch and Trupanion offer one comprehensive accident and illness plan. Fetch has an optional wellness add-on, but it doesn’t have an accident-only policy. Trupanion offers add-ons for complementary care and pet owner assistance. Unlike Fetch, it doesn’t offer wellness plans.

And while Fetch offers three payout options — with annual limits of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 — Trupanion has no caps on payouts.

Trupanion lets you choose a deductible ranging from $0 to $1,000. In comparison, Fetch offers three deductibles: $300, $500, and $700.

Finally, Fetch gives you three reimbursement percentage options: 70%, 80%, and 90%. Trupanion covers 90% of your pet’s eligible expenses after you pay your deductible.

Feature Fetch Trupanion Mobile app Yes No Mobile claims filing Yes Yes, through website Direct vet pay No Yes 24/7 pet helpline Yes No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Like most pet insurance policies, Fetch and Trupanion won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Fetch doesn’t cover prescription food, nor does it pay to treat illnesses your pet contracts outside the U.S. or Canada. Fetch doesn’t cover elective procedures such as spaying or neutering, tail docking, or removing dewclaws. Exclusions also apply to breeding, pregnancy, whelping, and nursing expenses.

Unlike Fetch, Trupanion doesn’t cover wellness, routine, and preventive care. It also excludes exam fees and won’t pay to treat parasites or preventable conditions, such as dental issues resulting from missed routine cleanings.

Fetch lets you enroll pets as young as 6 weeks and imposes no upper age limits. With Trupanion, enrollment is limited to pets younger than 14.

Claims process

Fetch has a 15-day waiting period before you can submit claims. You can file them by logging in to your online account or using the Fetch pet insurance app.

Fetch typically processes claims within 15 days after receiving your documentation, and you can track your claim status using the app or through email updates.

When you choose direct deposit for reimbursement, you can get paid in as little as two days.

Trupanion has five-day waiting periods for injuries and 30 days for illnesses. After this, you can submit claims.

With VetDirect Pay, Trupanion pays your vet when you check out. If your vet doesn’t accept direct payment, you can submit a claim online through your Trupanion account.

You can also download a claims form from the Trupanion website and email, fax, or mail in your claim.

Customer reviews

Fetch pet insurance has strong customer satisfaction scores from Trustpilot, with 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 5,000 customer reviews. It also has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Fetch customer reviews mention kind and knowledgeable customer service representatives and highlight the timely claims process.

Trupanion also has a Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of 5 stars with more than 9,000 customer reviews. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB.

Customers praise Trupanion’s quick and easy claims process, although some reviews noted concerns about rising prices.