Fetch vs. Trupanion: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.
Updated
Table of contents
Fetch pet insurance has helped pet parents protect their furry friends for more than 20 years. The company has offices in New York City and Winnipeg, and it covers 500,000 pets.[1]
In comparison, Trupanion is the largest pet insurance company in the U.S. It’s been in business for 25 years with more than 1 million pets currently enrolled.[2]
Both Fetch and Trupanion offer comprehensive pet plans. While Trupanion’s plan has an unlimited payout limit, it offers no wellness coverage. And unlike Fetch, which has no age caps, Trupanion won’t enroll pets 14 years or older.
Here’s what you need to know to compare pet insurance companies, including cost, coverage options, claims process, and customer reviews.
Fetch and Trupanion each offer one core accident and illness policy.
Fetch offers coverage for dental and alternative therapies.
Trupanion can pay vets at the time of service through VetDirect Pay.
Fetch vs. Trupanion: The verdict
Fetch and Trupanion are among the best pet insurance companies. But each insurer has pros and cons.
Fetch takes our top spot since it protects pets of all ages, with no upper age limitations on coverage. It also offers an optional wellness plan. With Fetch, you can customize your coverage with different deductibles, reimbursement rates, and payout amounts.
If you prefer a plan that offers direct billing and no payout limit, Trupanion might be a better choice. While Trupanion’s starting monthly rates are often higher than those of other insurers, your premiums stay the same throughout your pet’s life.
But Trupanion caps enrollment for pets 14 years and older, and it doesn’t offer wellness benefits.
Fetch vs. Trupanion
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
70%–90%
Reimbursement %
The percentage of costs your provider will pay for a covered event, after you’ve paid your deductible.
90%
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
$5,000–$15,000
Payout limits
The maximum amount your provider will pay for covered events.
Unlimited
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$300–$700
Deductibles
The amount you must pay towards a covered event before your coverage kicks in.
$0 to $950
Curable pre-existing conditionsCovered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Curable pre-existing conditionsNot covered
Pre-existing conditions refer to conditions your pet has shown documented symptoms of before your policy’s waiting period is over. Some companies still cover these conditions if they’re deemed “curable” and haven’t shown symptoms for a specified period of time that varies by insurer.
Fetch
Fetch
Fetch pet insurance has thousands of positive reviews on Trustpilot. Customers praise the excellent customer service and quick claims process. While complaints are less common, several customers mention having to provide multiple rounds of documentation to support a claim.
Comprehensive coverage without the need for add-ons
No enrollment fee and the ability to cancel at any time
Access to any licensed veterinarian in the U.S. and Canada
Six-month waiting period before hip and knee injuries are covered
Doesn’t include routine and preventive care coverage
No accident-only coverage options
Trupanion
Trupanion
Trupanion also has high marks on Trustpilot, with thousands of five-star reviews. Customers appreciate the quick and easy claims process and the company’s direct pay option. Negative reviews mention concerns with pricing increases and denied claims.
Unlimited payouts with no annual or lifetime caps
Direct vet pay feature simplifies the claims process
Customizable deductibles ranging from $0 to $1,000
Doesn’t cover routine wellness care or exam fees
Higher premiums compared to some competitors
Limited coverage for pre-existing conditions
How Fetch and Trupanion compare
Both Fetch and Trupanion keep pet insurance simple, with each company offering one comprehensive accident and illness policy.
The companies differ in that Fetch provides a wellness coverage add-on, has no upper age restrictions, and pays for some alternative therapies and prescription medications. And while Trupanion doesn’t offer wellness coverage, it has no payout limits. It also pays your veterinary expenses directly.
Cost of pet insurance
Several factors affect the cost of a pet insurance policy, including your pet’s age, breed, health, and the type of coverage you choose.[3] Pet insurance is generally more expensive for older pets, and you’ll pay more for a comprehensive accident and illness policy versus an accident-only policy.
Fetch pet insurance costs an average of $57 per month for dogs and $57 per month for cats. In comparison, Trupanion averages $88 per month for dogs and $34 per month for cats.
Coverages and plan features
Both Fetch and Trupanion offer one comprehensive accident and illness plan. Fetch has an optional wellness add-on, but it doesn’t have an accident-only policy. Trupanion offers add-ons for complementary care and pet owner assistance. Unlike Fetch, it doesn’t offer wellness plans.
And while Fetch offers three payout options — with annual limits of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 — Trupanion has no caps on payouts.
Trupanion lets you choose a deductible ranging from $0 to $1,000. In comparison, Fetch offers three deductibles: $300, $500, and $700.
Finally, Fetch gives you three reimbursement percentage options: 70%, 80%, and 90%. Trupanion covers 90% of your pet’s eligible expenses after you pay your deductible.
Feature
Fetch
Trupanion
|Mobile app
|Yes
|No
|Mobile claims filing
|Yes
|Yes, through website
|Direct vet pay
|No
|Yes
|24/7 pet helpline
|Yes
|No
|Online policy management
|Yes
|Yes
|Live customer support
|Yes
|Yes
Policy exclusions
Like most pet insurance policies, Fetch and Trupanion won’t cover pre-existing conditions. Fetch doesn’t cover prescription food, nor does it pay to treat illnesses your pet contracts outside the U.S. or Canada. Fetch doesn’t cover elective procedures such as spaying or neutering, tail docking, or removing dewclaws. Exclusions also apply to breeding, pregnancy, whelping, and nursing expenses.
Unlike Fetch, Trupanion doesn’t cover wellness, routine, and preventive care. It also excludes exam fees and won’t pay to treat parasites or preventable conditions, such as dental issues resulting from missed routine cleanings.
Fetch lets you enroll pets as young as 6 weeks and imposes no upper age limits. With Trupanion, enrollment is limited to pets younger than 14.
Claims process
Fetch has a 15-day waiting period before you can submit claims. You can file them by logging in to your online account or using the Fetch pet insurance app.
Fetch typically processes claims within 15 days after receiving your documentation, and you can track your claim status using the app or through email updates.
When you choose direct deposit for reimbursement, you can get paid in as little as two days.
Trupanion has five-day waiting periods for injuries and 30 days for illnesses. After this, you can submit claims.
With VetDirect Pay, Trupanion pays your vet when you check out. If your vet doesn’t accept direct payment, you can submit a claim online through your Trupanion account.
You can also download a claims form from the Trupanion website and email, fax, or mail in your claim.
Customer reviews
Fetch pet insurance has strong customer satisfaction scores from Trustpilot, with 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 5,000 customer reviews. It also has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Fetch customer reviews mention kind and knowledgeable customer service representatives and highlight the timely claims process.
Trupanion also has a Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of 5 stars with more than 9,000 customer reviews. It also has an A+ rating from the BBB.
Customers praise Trupanion’s quick and easy claims process, although some reviews noted concerns about rising prices.
Fetch vs. Trupanion FAQs
See the answers to several frequently asked questions about Fetch and Trupanion to help you make the best choice.
Is Fetch better than Trupanion insurance?
The right pet insurance company for you and your furry friend depends on your needs and budget. If you want to enroll a senior pet (14 and older) and a wellness plan is important to you, Fetch is likely a better fit. But if you want a policy that pays your vet directly and has an unlimited payout limit, you might prefer Trupanion.
What are the main differences between Fetch and Trupanion?
The main differences are that Fetch imposes no upper age limits and offers a wellness plan add-on. Trupanion has no wellness plan and won’t enroll pets 14 years and older, but it offers an unlimited payout limit and pays vets directly.
How hard is it to cancel Trupanion?
You can cancel your Trupanion pet insurance policy anytime by calling customer service at 1 (888) 733-2685 or emailing [email protected]. Only the primary pet parent listed on the policy can cancel the plan. Make sure you have your policy number and other relevant information on hand to verify your account.
Do most vets accept Fetch pet insurance?
Yes. Fetch pet insurance lets you use any licensed veterinarian in the U.S. or Canada.
