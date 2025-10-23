Healthy Paws vs. Fetch: Which Is the Best for Your Pet? (2025)

How Healthy Paws and Fetch compare

Healthy Paws and Fetch both offer reliable coverage for your pet, but the companies differ in several ways. Learn more about how costs, coverages, exclusions, claims, and customer reviews compare.

Cost of pet insurance policies

The cost of your pet insurance policy depends on several factors, including your location, policy details, your pet’s age, and its breed.[3] The best way to understand how premiums vary by company is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.

Coverage from Fetch is generally more expensive than coverage from Healthy Paws. Fetch policyholders pay an average of $57 per month for dog insurance and $22 for cat insurance. On average, pet insurance from Healthy Paws costs $44 per month for dogs and $21 for cats.

Healthy Paws’ policies include unlimited annual coverage, while Fetch’s policies have a maximum of $15,000 per year.

Coverage and plan features

Fetch and Healthy Paws sell accident and illness policies, providing coverage for unexpected emergencies like broken bones, wounds, or cancer.[4] Like other pet insurers, Fetch and Healthy Paws don’t cover pre-existing conditions. But they do cover hereditary or chronic conditions.

Both pet insurance companies cover diagnostics, surgeries, and other treatments. But Fetch offers the following coverages that Healthy Paws doesn’t, including wellness coverage. Fetch provides additional coverage for dental disease and care, online vet visits, canceled vacations due to pet illness or injury, advertisements for lost pets, stolen or lost pets, and pet death.[5]

The following table showcases some of the key features of Fetch and Healthy Paws policies. Learn more about how they compare below.

Feature Healthy Paws Fetch Vet exam fee coverage No Yes Coverage for alternative or complementary therapies Yes Yes Wellness coverage No Yes Mobile app Yes Yes Mobile claims-filing Yes Yes Direct vet pay Yes, in limited circumstances No 24/7 pet helpline No No Online policy management Yes Yes Live customer support Yes Yes

Policy exclusions

Pet insurance policies usually have waiting periods. If your pet develops a health condition during that time, your policy will exclude coverage for it. Healthy Paws has waiting periods of 15 days for injuries and illnesses and 12 months for hip dysplasia. That said, Healthy Paws doesn’t cover hip dysplasia in pets enrolled at the age of 6 or older.

Fetch has a waiting period of 15 days for injuries and illnesses. But it has a 180-day waiting period for orthopedic conditions, such as hip dysplasia.

Neither company has an upper age limit, but Healthy Paws does have more limited deductible and reimbursement options for senior pets.

Claims process

The standard claims process for pet insurance is to submit a claim after you’ve paid for your pet’s treatment and then wait for reimbursement. Both Healthy Paws and Fetch use this method to handle claims.

Fetch encourages customers to use its mobile app. You have a 90-day window for claims after your pet receives treatment. If you submit the claim and the necessary documents through the app, you could receive your reimbursement via direct deposit in as little as two days.

With Healthy Paws, you can submit a claim online or through the mobile app. You can choose to receive your reimbursement payouts via direct deposit or a mailed check.

Customer reviews

Fetch has better customer reviews than Healthy Paws. On Trustpilot, Fetch has a score of 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on more than 5,000 reviews. Customer reviews cite good experiences with customer service representatives, noting their helpfulness and empathy.

Healthy Paws has a rating of 3.6 out of 5 stars, based on more than 2,600 reviews. Several reviews noted that the company is slower in handling claims than it used to be and that wait times to speak with customer support tend to be longer.