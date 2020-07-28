These States Have the Cheapest Home Insurance Premiums (2020)

States with the Cheapest Home Insurance

10. Maine

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $882

Median home value: $255,358

Number of burglaries (2018): 20.27 per 10,000

Bring in the dancing lobsters, because Maine has some of the least expensive home insurance premiums in the country. Both the average annual homeowner’s premium and median home value are below the national average, at 28 and 4 percent respectively. Maine also has a low volume of burglaries per capita, with a theft rate that’s 47 percent below average. While Maine does not follow the overall national trend of low median home value being correlated with low burglary rates, the relatively minimal number of home burglaries in Maine could be attributed to its majority-rural population — according to the U.S. Census Bureau, Maine has the highest proportion of rural areas of all fifty states, whereas burglaries may happen more often in more dense, crowded areas.

9. Ohio

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $862

Median home value: $157,496

Number of burglaries (2018): 41.22 per 10,000

Ohio is ninth in the nation for most affordable home insurance premiums. With a mean rate of $862, home insurance in Ohio costs 29 percent less than the average premium nationwide., Additionally, following the overall trend of home value and burglary rate being negatively correlated, Ohio’s median home value is 59 percent lower than average, while its burglary rate is 8 percent higher than average. Luckily, homeowners in Ohio are able to protect their assets and insure their homes at a comparatively low rate.

8. Washington

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $854

Median home value: $434,168

Number of burglaries (2018): 53.35 per 10,000

Washingtonians looking to insure their home are in luck — the average home insurance premium in their state is 30 percent below what the average American is paying. The median home value in Washington is the fifth-highest in the nation at notably 39 percent above the national average, meaning that you need a whole lotta green to buy a home in the Evergreen State. Given that Washington has a surprisingly high burglary rate (29 percent above average) in relation to its high median home value, homeowners who have secured their humble abode can take a sigh of relief knowing that their cost of homeowners insurance is comparatively cheap.

7. Delaware

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $833

Median home value: $267,772

Number of burglaries (2018): 32.65 per 10,000

Despite being the second-smallest state in the United States, Delaware homeowners can stand tall knowing that their state has the seventh cheapest home insurance premiums in the country. Delaware’s homeowners insurance costs are on average 32 percent below the nationwide mean, even with a median home value that is nearly equal to the national average. Delaware’s burglary rate is additionally 15 percent below the national average, making Delaware an all-around stable and safe state to own a home.

6. Arizona

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $825

Median home value: $285,574

Number of burglaries (2018): 43.97 per 10,000

Arizona is sixth in the ranks for states with the most affordable home insurance premiums. With a slightly higher-than-average median home value and burglary rate, Arizona’s 32 percent below-average home insurance costs are a somewhat surprising asset to Arizona homeowners. While Arizona does not necessarily follow the nationwide trend of states with higher burglary rates corresponding with lower median home values, it seems that Arizona homeowners are in luck in terms of affordably insuring their homes.

5. Wisconsin

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $779

Median home value: $206,470

Number of burglaries (2018): 24.25 per 10,000

The fifth state on our list, Wisconsin, is a true representation of that famous Midwest hospitality — America’s Dairyland has both comparatively affordable insurance prices and home values. On average, Wisconsin homeowners can insure their homes at 36 percent less than the average American. The median home value in Wisconsin is 23 percent below the nationwide mean, and its burglary rate is additionally lower than average by 37 percent. Owning a home in Wisconsin seems to check all of the boxes, with low home costs, insurance premiums, and likelihood of burglary across the board.

4. Nevada

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $755

Median home value: $310,471

Number of burglaries (2018): 58.47 per 10,000

Many people come to Nevada each year to win big in Vegas. Luckily, Nevada residents are already winners in the realm of affordable home insurance premiums. Nevada has the fourth-cheapest home insurance costs in the U.S., at 38 percent below the national average. These low premiums interestingly intersect with higher-than-average median home values and burglary rates, at 15 and 35 percent respectively. Nevada is likewise a fascinating case, as these statistics do not follow the pattern of higher burglary rates corresponding to low median home values. The typical homeowners insurance cover in Nevada protects high value for a low rate, making it one of the cheapest states to insure a home.

3. Idaho

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $730

Median home value: $305,390

Number of burglaries (2018): 28.16 per 10,000

Idaho is not just known as the Gem State for its mountainous terrain and natural beauty — the state’s low homeowner’s insurance premiums, which are the third cheapest in the nation, are certainly special. Homeowners in Idaho can expect to pay home insurance costs at a 40 percent reduction from the national mean. Idaho also experiences a 27 percent below-average burglary rate. Similar to the case of Wisconsin, Idaho homeowners are fortunate to have low home prices, insurance premiums, and worries about in-home theft.

2. Utah

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $692

Median home value: $364,604

Number of burglaries (2018): 31.53 per 10,000

Upon first glance, Utah homes don’t come cheap. Utah’s median home value is 28 percent above the national average, making it the eighth-highest value in the nation. However, insuring one’s home in Utah is paradoxically affordable. Utah’s average annual homeowner’s insurance premium of $692 is 43 percent below the nationwide mean. Utah’s burglary rate is additionally 18 percent below the national average, conceding with the insight that home value and burglary rate are significantly negatively correlated. This lower rate of burglaries could contribute to reduced insurance premiums across the Beehive State.

1. Oregon

Average annual homeowners insurance premium: $677

Median home value: $370,319

Number of burglaries (2018): 37.91 per 10,000

The state with the lowest home insurance premiums in the country, Oregon, is also a fascinating case. Oregon homeowners on average pay 45 percent less on their insurance premiums than the rest of the country, even though Oregon homes are notably pricey: Oregon has the seventh-highest median home value in the United States, 29 percent higher than the national average. Oregon’s burglary rate is nearly equal to the nationwide mean, not necessarily following the negative significant correlation with its median home value, but also not greatly contradicting it.

